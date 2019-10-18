SciPlay : Lost Money in SciPlay Corporation?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

SciPlay Corporation shares have fallen dramatically since the company’s IPO in May 2019. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential SciPlay Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) stock.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

SciPlay Corporation, Scientific Games’ mobile and web gaming arm, is a developer and publisher of digital games. In May 2019, SciPlay conducted its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares priced at $16 a share and raising $352 million in new capital. Since the IPO, SciPlay’s share price has fallen over 44%, dropping as low as $8.55 per share on October 18, 2019. This drop has caused significant harm to investors.

What Should SciPlay Investors Do?

If you invested in SciPlay Corporation, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether SciPlay Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

