SCIPLAY CORPORATION

SCIPLAY CORPORATION

(SCPL)
SciPlay : Lost Money in SciPlay Corporation?

10/18/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

SciPlay Corporation shares have fallen dramatically since the company’s IPO in May 2019. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential SciPlay Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) stock.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

SciPlay Corporation, Scientific Games’ mobile and web gaming arm, is a developer and publisher of digital games. In May 2019, SciPlay conducted its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares priced at $16 a share and raising $352 million in new capital. Since the IPO, SciPlay’s share price has fallen over 44%, dropping as low as $8.55 per share on October 18, 2019. This drop has caused significant harm to investors.

What Should SciPlay Investors Do?

If you invested in SciPlay Corporation, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether SciPlay Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
