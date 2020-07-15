Log in
SciPlay : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, July 23, 2020

07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Analysts on the conference call will have an opportunity to ask questions.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time. 

To pre-register, click here: SciPlay Investor Call.

Investor Conference Call
July 23, 2020
5:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 
All participants:  +1 (412) 317-0790
Conference ID: SciPlay Investor Call

Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's Investor News section of its website at https://www.sciplay.com/investors/index.html and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website. 

About SciPlay
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay's social casino games feature slots-style game play and occasionally table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit sciplay.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciplay-to-report-second-quarter-2020-results-on-thursday-july-23-2020-301094344.html

SOURCE SciPlay


© PRNewswire 2020
