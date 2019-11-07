Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm announces the filing of a securities class action against, among others, SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCPL) and certain of its officers and directors (collectively, “Defendants”), related to SciPlay’s May 7, 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). If you purchased SciPlay securities pursuant and/or traceable to SciPlay’s IPO, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (844) 398-9312 for more information.

On May 7, 2019, SciPlay sold 22.72 million shares of common stock to the general public at $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $363.5 million.

According to the complaint filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada in and for Clark County, the documents used to effectuate SciPlay’s IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact and/or omitted material facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading. More specifically, for example, the complaint alleges that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing technical difficulties that significantly affected the playability of SciPlay’s core games.

As of the date of the filing, the price of SciPlay’s stock was trading approximately 40% below the IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased SciPlay securities, pursuant and/or traceable to SciPlay’s IPO, or have questions about this case, please contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (844) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the SciPlay page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/sciplay-corporation/.

