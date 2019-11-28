SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) SAMSON ROCK CAPITAL LLP Company dealt in SCISYS GROUP PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ORD SHARES Date of dealing 27/11/2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) 1,325,532 4.46% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 1,325,532 4.46%

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)