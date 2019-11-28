Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scisys Group PLC    SSY   GB0001520757

SCISYS GROUP PLC

(SSY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/28 06:35:16 am
250.2 GBp   -1.11%
07:28aSCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
11/25SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
11/20SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:28am EST

RNS Number : 0281V

Samson Rock Capital LLP

28 November 2019

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

SAMSON ROCK CAPITAL LLP

Company dealt in

SCISYS GROUP PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

ORD SHARES

Date of dealing

27/11/2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

1,325,532 4.46%

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

1,325,532 4.46%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit

GBp

CFD

INCREASING A LONG POSITION

25,000

252.00

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

28/11/2019

Contact name

GEORGE YANAKIEV

Telephone number

+44 20 3394 1800

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
ISEGMMZMZRMGLZM

Disclaimer

Scisys Group plc published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 12:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCISYS GROUP PLC
07:28aSCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
11/25SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
11/20SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
11/20SCISYS GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/19SCISYS GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/07SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group plc
PU
11/05SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group plc
PU
10/31SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group Plc
PU
10/30SCISYS : Court Hearing and Cancellation of Listings
PU
10/29SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group Plc
PU
More news
Chart SCISYS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Scisys Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCISYS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Martin Heidrich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Love Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Andrew Cheetham Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Brignall Executive Director & Technical Director
David John Coghlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCISYS GROUP PLC70.37%92
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.97%1 162 020
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.29%31 131
SPLUNK INC.44.02%23 305
SYNOPSYS68.29%21 306
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.59.91%19 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group