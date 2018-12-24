Log in
SCISYS GROUP PLC (SSY)
12/24 10:43:39 am
140.56 GBp
Scisys : Contract Win

12/24/2018 | 10:00am CET

The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014

SCISYS Group PLC

Contract win: SCISYS receives €3m initial orders for Galileo Ground Segment work

SCISYS Group PLC ('SCISYS' AIM: SSY; ESM: SCC), the supplier of bespoke software systems, IT-based solutions and support services to the space, media & broadcast, government, defence and commerce sectors, is pleased to announce that SCISYS Deutschland GmbH has received two initial orders with Thales Alenia Space France for the development and implementation of security-relevant elements within the Galileo Ground Segment.

The total contract value for both elements is €3m and the initial orders cover the initial work on the GSMC-U and the POCP-U elements. This contract is awarded under a programme funded by the European Union and does not alter existing market guidance.

SCISYS' Space division in Germany will develop and deliver the GSMC-U element, responsible for the implementation of various security features and mechanisms within Galileo, including the distribution of configurations to the Point of Contact Platforms (POCP-U) in member states. SCISYS' Space division in Germany has also been assigned to develop and deliver the POCP-U element as the local counterpart in all member states to the Galileo Security Monitoring Centre (GSMC). The POCP-U will serve as an interface to the GSMC on national level.

Thales Alenia Space is the prime contractor to the European Space Agency. This significant order underlines SCISYS Space's position as an expert for innovative ground segment solutions and as a long-standing partner of Thales Alenia Space.

Klaus Heidrich, CEO of SCISYS, said:

'We are very pleased with this recent win by our Space division. It adds to our confidence that the future prospects for the Group continue to be encouraging. Well done to all the teams involved.'

For further information please contact:

SCISYS Group PLC

+44 (0)1249 466 466

Mike Love

Chairman

Klaus Heidrich

Chief Executive Officer

Chris Cheetham

Finance Director

finnCap

(NOMAD & AIM Broker)

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Julian Blunt

Corporate Finance

Walbrook PR

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Tom Cooper/Paul Vann

+44 (0)797 122 1972

tom.cooper@walbrookpr.com

Davy(ESM Broker)

+353 1 679 6363

John Frain

john.frain@davy.ie

About SCISYS Group:

Employing around 650 staff, SCISYS Group is a leading developer of information and communications technology services, e-business, web and mobile applications, editorial newsroom solutions and advanced technology solutions. The Company operates in a broad spectrum of market sectors, including Media & Broadcast, Space, Government and Defence and Commercial sectors. SCISYS clients are predominantly blue-chip and public-sector organisations. Customers include the Environment Agency, the Ministry of Defence, Airbus Defence & Space, Thales Alenia Space, Arqiva, Vodafone, the European Space Agency, Eumetsat, the BBC, Radio France, RTL, RNLI, Pets at Home, Siemens and the National Trust. The Company's registered office is in Dublin, with UK offices in Chippenham, Bristol, Leicester and Reading and German offices in Bochum, Dortmund, Darmstadt and Munich. More information is available at www.scisys.co.uk.

This announcement has been released by Natasha Laird, Company Secretary, on behalf of the Company.

The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Union, the European GNSS Agency and/or the European Space Agency. Neither the European Union, the European GNSS Agency nor the European Space Agency shall be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

The EU emblem can be downloaded at:

http://ec.europa.eu/dgs/communication/services/visual_identity/pdf/use-emblem_en.pdf

Disclaimer

Scisys plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 08:59:05 UTC
