SCISYS GROUP PLC

07/08 03:00:00 am
250 GBp   --.--%
Scisys : Euronext Growth Dublin Notice

07/08/2019 | 03:53am EDT

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

08th July 2019

MARKET:

Euronext Growth Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned security to trading on Euronext Growth Dublin.

17,000 Ordinary Shares GBP 0.25

IE00BD9PKV79

Equity

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved

Disclaimer

Scisys plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 07:52:06 UTC
