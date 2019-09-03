Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scisys Group PLC    SSY   GB0001520757

SCISYS GROUP PLC

(SSY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/03 03:00:00 am
250 GBp   --.--%
07:55aSCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group Plc
PU
08/30SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
08/30SCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scisys : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:55am EDT

*Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J&E Davy t/a Davy

Company dealt in

SCISYS Group plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

ORD GBP0.25

Date of dealing

2nd September 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Line

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

SSY.L

13,950

250.00 GBX

248.6 GBX

Line

Total number of relevant securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received (Note 3)

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

(Note 3)

Ap25

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

3rd September 2019

Contact name

Conor Nolan

Telephone number

+353 1 614 8896

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

SCISYS Group plc

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Concert party to offeree (Euronext Growth Advisor)

Disclaimer

Scisys plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCISYS GROUP PLC
07:55aSCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group Plc
PU
08/30SCISYS : Form 8.3 - SCISYS GROUP PLC
PU
08/30SCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/29SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group plc
PU
08/21SCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/19SCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/19SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group plc
PU
08/16SCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/15SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group plc
PU
08/14SCISYS : Form 8.3 -
PU
More news
Chart SCISYS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Scisys Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCISYS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCISYS GROUP PLC68.35%89
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.73%1 052 618
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.17%32 673
SYNOPSYS68.34%21 312
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.50%19 185
SPLUNK INC6.65%16 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group