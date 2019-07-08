Log in
SCISYS GROUP PLC

(SSY)
07/08 03:00:00 am
250 GBp   --.--%
05:53aSCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS plc
PU
03:53aSCISYS : Euronext Growth Dublin Notice
PU
07/05SCISYS : Form 38.5a SCISYS Group plc
PU
Scisys : Form 38.5a SCISYS plc

07/08/2019 | 05:53am EDT

*Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J&E Davy t/a Davy

Company dealt in

SCISYS Group plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

ORD GBP0.25

Date of dealing

5 July 2019

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Line

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

N/A

0

N/A

N/A

Line

Total number of relevant securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received (Note 3)

SSY.L

25,000

248 GBP

248 GBP

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

(Note 3)

Ap25

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities

under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future

acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on

this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

8 July 2019

Contact name

Joanne Hartnett

Telephone number

+353 1 614 9999

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

SCISYS Group plc

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Concert party to offeree (Euronext Growth Advisor)

Disclaimer

Scisys plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 09:52:00 UTC
