Scisys : Form 38.5a SCISYS plc

*Ap24
FORM 38.5(a)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J&E Davy t/a Davy
|
Company dealt in
|
SCISYS Group plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
ORD GBP0.25
|
Date of dealing
|
5 July 2019
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Line
|
Total number of relevant securities acquired
|
Highest price paid (Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid
(Note 3)
|
N/A
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Line
|
Total number of relevant securities disposed
|
Highest price received (Note 3)
|
Lowest price received (Note 3)
|
SSY.L
|
25,000
|
248 GBP
|
248 GBP
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
|
Price per unit
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
Ap25
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
3. OTHER INFORMATION
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
|
|
|
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future
acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on
this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|
Date of disclosure
|
8 July 2019
|
Contact name
|
Joanne Hartnett
|
Telephone number
|
+353 1 614 9999
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
SCISYS Group plc
|
Nature of connection (Note 6)
|
Concert party to offeree (Euronext Growth Advisor)
Disclaimer
Scisys plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 09:52:00 UTC