Scisys : Form 8.3 - Scisys Group PLC

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS Company dealt in SCISYS GROUP PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary shares Date of dealing 01/08/19

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short 0.25p ordinary shares Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 478 760 (1.61%) (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 478 760 (1.61%)

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)