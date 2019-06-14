Log in
SCISYS GROUP PLC

SCISYS GROUP PLC

(SSY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/14 06:45:15 am
250.01 GBp   +22.55%
Scisys : Second Price Monitoring Extn

06/14/2019 | 06:44am EDT

RNS Number : 3377C

SCISYS Group PLC

14 June 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
APMLLFIIREISLIA

Disclaimer

Scisys plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:43:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 61,8 M
EBIT 2019 5,49 M
Net income 2019 2,76 M
Debt 2019 0,13 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 23,18
P/E ratio 2020 20,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 58,3 M
Chart SCISYS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Scisys Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCISYS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCISYS GROUP PLC37.37%75
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.46%918 312
RED HAT5.35%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.41%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.59.50%17 340
