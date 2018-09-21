Alzheimer’s disease: Making a difference through ten years of partnership and research

Alzheimer's disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world, with an estimated 36 million sufferers. This irreversible and progressive disorder is caused by the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain, permanently damaging the memory and leading to loss of autonomy, reliance on long-term care and eventually death.

Ten years of Partnership and Research

Importance of Early Diagnosis

There is currently no available cure for Alzheimer's disease. Today's treatments are mainly designed to help patients cope with the symptoms, such as memory loss. Nevertheless, there is reasonable hope that major progress - a way to slow the disease down, or even a cure - could be just five to ten years away. Early diagnosis will then become even more crucial to obtain the most effective results.

Progress through Collaboration

The SCOR Foundation's partnership with the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation has led to a number of significant achievements: