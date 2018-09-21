Log in
SCOR SE (SCR)

SCOR SE (SCR)
Alzheimer’s disease: Making a difference through ten years of partnership and research

0
09/21/2018 | 05:29pm CEST

Alzheimer's disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world, with an estimated 36 million sufferers. This irreversible and progressive disorder is caused by the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain, permanently damaging the memory and leading to loss of autonomy, reliance on long-term care and eventually death.

Ten years of Partnership and Research

Importance of Early Diagnosis

There is currently no available cure for Alzheimer's disease. Today's treatments are mainly designed to help patients cope with the symptoms, such as memory loss. Nevertheless, there is reasonable hope that major progress - a way to slow the disease down, or even a cure - could be just five to ten years away. Early diagnosis will then become even more crucial to obtain the most effective results.

Progress through Collaboration

The SCOR Foundation's partnership with the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation has led to a number of significant achievements:

  • A new definition of Alzheimer's disease, with clear criteria for improved diagnosis, has been established by Professor Bruno Dubois, Professor of Neurology at the Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris.
  • As part of a long-term study of Alzheimer's sufferers, databanks with clinical, biological and imaging data from three cohorts have been made available to research teams worldwide. This has led to around 20 published articles on biomarkers, early diagnosis, neuroimaging and the varying trajectories of the disease.
  • Increasing awareness of significant findings, the SCOR Young European Researcher Prize has been awarded to young Alzheimer's disease researchers every year since 2014 - click here to watch a video interview with last year's winner, Erik Portelius of Goteborg University in Sweden.

Disclaimer

SCOR SE published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:28:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 890 M
EBIT 2018 947 M
Net income 2018 559 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,44%
P/E ratio 2018 13,13
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 7 596 M
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,5 €
Spread / Average Target -7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kociancic Group Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOR SE18.05%8 950
ALLIANZ-0.68%95 124
CHUBB LTD-4.19%64 856
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-8.83%48 260
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.14%47 872
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.80%42 959
