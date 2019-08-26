Log in
Anette Rey joins SCOR as Head of Group Communications

08/26/2019 | 02:25am EDT

Press Release
August 26, 2019 - N° 27

Anette Rey joins SCOR as
Head of Group Communications


Anette Rey joins SCOR as Head of Group Communications, reporting to the Group Chief Operating Officer, Romain Launay. Based in Paris, she is responsible for all facets of Group communications, both external and internal.

 

*

*         *

 

 

Anette Rey, of dual French and German citizenship, holds a PhD in political science, sociology and history from the Albert-Ludwig University in Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany) and graduate and postgraduate degrees in Political Science and International Relations from Sciences Po Paris (IEP). She has spent more than twenty years in leading international communications positions in various industries. Prior to joining SCOR, she most recently served as Vice President, Group Communications, at Geodis. She began her career at RTL Group in Luxemburg and London, before joining Ubisoft in 2003 as Vice President, Global Communications. In 2011 she joined Air Liquide where she was in charge of the Group’s Global External Communications, after having served as Vice President, Global Communications for the Engineering & Construction branch. In 2015 she joined the American bio-pharma company Bristol-Myers Squibb as Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, France.

*

*         *

Contact details

Anette Rey
Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)1 58 44 82 82
arey@scor.com

Ian Kelly
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)203 207 8561
ikelly@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2018 reference document filed on March 4, 2019, under number D.19-0092 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the “Document de Référence”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting”.  

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
