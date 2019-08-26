Press Release

August 26, 2019 - N° 27

Anette Rey joins SCOR as

Head of Group Communications



Anette Rey joins SCOR as Head of Group Communications, reporting to the Group Chief Operating Officer, Romain Launay. Based in Paris, she is responsible for all facets of Group communications, both external and internal.

Anette Rey, of dual French and German citizenship, holds a PhD in political science, sociology and history from the Albert-Ludwig University in Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany) and graduate and postgraduate degrees in Political Science and International Relations from Sciences Po Paris (IEP). She has spent more than twenty years in leading international communications positions in various industries. Prior to joining SCOR, she most recently served as Vice President, Group Communications, at Geodis. She began her career at RTL Group in Luxemburg and London, before joining Ubisoft in 2003 as Vice President, Global Communications. In 2011 she joined Air Liquide where she was in charge of the Group’s Global External Communications, after having served as Vice President, Global Communications for the Engineering & Construction branch. In 2015 she joined the American bio-pharma company Bristol-Myers Squibb as Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, France.

Contact details

Anette Rey

Group Head of Communications

+33 (0)1 58 44 82 82

arey@scor.com

Ian Kelly

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)203 207 8561

ikelly@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

