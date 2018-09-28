Log in
MATTERS OF THE HEART: VALVULAR HEART DISEASE TODAY

09/28/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

The prevalence of heart valve disease in the general population of industrialized countries is estimated to affect around 30 million people. Today, the incidence is much higher in patients aged 75 years and older, affecting 10 to 15% of them. Improvements in healthcare over the past 30 years have contributed to the change in the distribution of valvular heart disease causes.

Rheumatic valve disease, which remains the leading cause of heart valve disease in developing countries, has gradually become less common in young subjects from industrialized countries. With the increase in life expectancy, degenerative causes have become more frequent, increasing the likelihood that the number of cases will continue to grow as the population ages. Other causes are possible, but rarer: ischaemic, congenital or due to endocarditis, which is a bacterial infection of the heart valves.

Here are some anatomical and pathophysiological reminders and points for medical underwriters to retain on the three most common types of heart valve disease.

What Happens to the Heart when Valvular Disease Occurs?

Mitral regurgitation, or insufficiency, occurs when the mitral valve fails to close tightly, which leads to backward leakage of the blood. The mitral valve acts as an inlet valve, allowing blood to pass from the left atrium into the left ventricle. In patients diagnosed with mitral regurgitation, blood is not fully expelled into the left ventricle; some of it leaks back into the left atrium and eventually dilates the left atrium and the left ventricle to cope with the overload. Heart failure occurs when the ventricle becomes exhausted and can no longer accommodate the leakage.

Disclaimer

SCOR SE published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:26:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 890 M
EBIT 2018 937 M
Net income 2018 558 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,35%
P/E ratio 2018 13,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 7 749 M
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kociancic Group Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOR SE20.44%9 024
ALLIANZ2.28%97 623
CHUBB LTD-8.73%61 984
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.57%48 851
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.39%48 021
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.38%42 252
