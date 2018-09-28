MATTERS OF THE HEART: VALVULAR HEART DISEASE TODAY

The prevalence of heart valve disease in the general population of industrialized countries is estimated to affect around 30 million people. Today, the incidence is much higher in patients aged 75 years and older, affecting 10 to 15% of them. Improvements in healthcare over the past 30 years have contributed to the change in the distribution of valvular heart disease causes.

Rheumatic valve disease, which remains the leading cause of heart valve disease in developing countries, has gradually become less common in young subjects from industrialized countries. With the increase in life expectancy, degenerative causes have become more frequent, increasing the likelihood that the number of cases will continue to grow as the population ages. Other causes are possible, but rarer: ischaemic, congenital or due to endocarditis, which is a bacterial infection of the heart valves.

Here are some anatomical and pathophysiological reminders and points for medical underwriters to retain on the three most common types of heart valve disease.

What Happens to the Heart when Valvular Disease Occurs?

Mitral regurgitation, or insufficiency, occurs when the mitral valve fails to close tightly, which leads to backward leakage of the blood. The mitral valve acts as an inlet valve, allowing blood to pass from the left atrium into the left ventricle. In patients diagnosed with mitral regurgitation, blood is not fully expelled into the left ventricle; some of it leaks back into the left atrium and eventually dilates the left atrium and the left ventricle to cope with the overload. Heart failure occurs when the ventricle becomes exhausted and can no longer accommodate the leakage.