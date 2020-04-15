Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scor SE    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resilient together: SCOR's 2019 Activity and CSR Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 04:41am EDT

SCOR is pleased to announce the release of its 2019 Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Resilience embodies and defines the reinsurance industry. Our mission is to minimize the impact of shocks whenever they occur - to make this world more livable.

Far too many people today remain underinsured or uninsured. Every time catastrophe strikes, this lack of coverage sets back the ability of societies to recover and move forward. SCOR is working to bridge this protection gap, widening the limits as far as possible by offering new products and improved services.

At the same time, the horizon of emerging risks is expanding and the potential impacts of things such as cyber attacks, pandemics and climate change are not yet fully understood. Building resilience in this rapidly evolving universe presents particular challenges - and opportunities - for reinsurance.

The insurance universe is marked by cycles and trends in which shocks are exceptional. For reinsurance, large risks and catastrophes are the raw material of our business. While the insurer's risk probability distribution is based on abundant and granular data about high-frequency and low-severity events, we focus on the tail end of the probability distribution spectrum - on low-frequency, high-severity events. At this end, the variance per risk is much higher and data is limited. This is why we use probabilistic rather than statistical tools. We don't foresee what is going to happen - we infer it. More and more, this means entering a world of scenarios.

- - - - - - - -

In our 2019 Activity & CSR report, we explore our past, our ever-changing present, and our limitless future. We dive into the major accomplishments across our business lines, our positive environmental and social impact, and our solid financial performance in 2019 thanks to our strong and dedicated teams around the world. As we look ahead, SCOR is stepping up its transformation and accelerating the use of new technologies to build the reinsurance company of the future.

For 50 years, our resilience has contributed to the protection and welfare of millions of people around the world. Our resilience means your resilience.


Disclaimer

SCOR SE published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 08:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCOR SE
04:41aRESILIENT TOGETHER : SCOR's 2019 Activity and CSR Report
PU
01:09aFRENCH PM : French insurers pledge more money in fight against coronavirus
RE
04/06SCOR : Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial..
GL
03/30SCOR : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SCOR SE
PU
03/13SCOR : Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held On April 17, 2020
PU
03/13SCOR : Combined shareholders' meeting to be held on april 17, 2020 - availabilit..
GL
03/13SCOR announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/05SCOR : Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial..
GL
02/28VERISK ANALYTICS : Is Launching New Analytics Platform for Life Insurance Underw..
AQ
02/27SCOR IN 2019 : profitable growth, strong capital generation, high solvency - Net..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 989 M
EBIT 2020 851 M
Net income 2020 543 M
Debt 2020 1 426 M
Yield 2020 8,57%
P/E ratio 2020 7,65x
P/E ratio 2021 6,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 4 085 M
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 32,89  €
Last Close Price 21,92  €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kociancic Group Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOR SE-41.42%4 479
ALLIANZ SE-23.21%75 931
CHUBB LIMITED-21.30%55 293
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-14.71%50 127
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-19.57%49 403
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-49.78%22 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group