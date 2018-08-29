Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scor SE    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE (SCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SCOR : Global Life partners with Human Longevity Inc. to bring data-driven health intelligence to life insurance policyholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

HLI delivers individual health assessments by combining state-of-the-art DNA sequencing and expert analysis with machine learning. The company generates a personal health risk profile, combining insights from various tests, including full genome sequencing, full body MRI, blood samples, EKG, etc., with an overlay of tests correlated to genetic predisposition to assess 'actual' risk.

The key output of the HLI assessment is a health plan that can prevent, reduce or postpone the onset of certain conditions, with the goal of increasing the life expectancy of people over the age of 50 by five to ten years.

SCOR Global Life will offer its clients access to HLI's health information services. This partnership reflects SCOR Global Life's commitment to offering policyholder benefits that promote healthy lifestyle choices and help manage medical conditions. These partnerships, driven by insurtech, broaden the life insurance value proposition and connect life insurers to policyholders, bringing new value to both.

'As data-driven health intelligence becomes more accessible and affordable, we see an opportunity to improve the health and well-being of policyholders by offering services that can help extend life expectancy,' said Michael Colannino, executive vice president and Chief Strategy Officer for SCOR Global Life in the Americas. 'As a reinsurer, we are eager to contribute to innovation that identifies health risks early and provides win-win outcomes.'

The initiative is part of SCOR Life & Health Ventures, which was established to create a community of trusted partners that will offer SCOR Global Life's clients access to cutting-edge health and wellness technology. This initiative, along with the recently-announced partnership with iBeat, further enables SCOR Global Life to develop innovative offerings for our clients' existing and future policyholders.

'We believe our partnership with SCOR Global Life will demonstrate the potential for these predictive models to improve risk management capabilities for the life insurance and reinsurance industries, with an even more inspiring benefit in the potential it has to help their clients live longer and healthier lives' said Dr. David Karow, Interim CEO and Chief of Radiogenomics at Human Longevity, Inc.

Disclaimer

SCOR SE published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOR SE
03:57pSCOR : Global Life partners with Human Longevity Inc. to bring data-driven healt..
PU
08/07AEGON : to Divest $700 Million in Transamerica Life-Reinsurance Liabilities
DJ
08/05Munich Re to back away from coal-related business - CEO
RE
08/05MUNICH RE TO BACK AWAY FROM COAL-REL : Ceo
RE
07/27HEPATITIS : Where we stand today
PU
07/26SCOR : announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six mon..
GL
07/26SCOR announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six mo..
GL
07/26SCOR : delivers strong performance in H1 2018 with net income of EUR 262 million..
GL
07/26SCOR : delivers strong performance in H1 2018 with net income of EUR 262 million..
AQ
07/26SCOR SE : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
07/27SCOR (SZCRF) CEO Denis Kessler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26SCOR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26SCOR reports Q2 results 
07/12SCOR : An Under-Followed Reinsurance Company Yielding 5.2% 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 828 M
EBIT 2018 941 M
Net income 2018 559 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 11,49
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 6 614 M
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 35,6 €
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kociancic Group Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOR SE4.25%7 724
ALLIANZ-2.16%93 878
CHUBB LTD-6.69%63 239
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-9.30%48 172
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.61%46 154
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.49%42 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.