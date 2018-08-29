SCOR : Global Life partners with Human Longevity Inc. to bring data-driven health intelligence to life insurance policyholders

HLI delivers individual health assessments by combining state-of-the-art DNA sequencing and expert analysis with machine learning. The company generates a personal health risk profile, combining insights from various tests, including full genome sequencing, full body MRI, blood samples, EKG, etc., with an overlay of tests correlated to genetic predisposition to assess 'actual' risk.

The key output of the HLI assessment is a health plan that can prevent, reduce or postpone the onset of certain conditions, with the goal of increasing the life expectancy of people over the age of 50 by five to ten years.

SCOR Global Life will offer its clients access to HLI's health information services. This partnership reflects SCOR Global Life's commitment to offering policyholder benefits that promote healthy lifestyle choices and help manage medical conditions. These partnerships, driven by insurtech, broaden the life insurance value proposition and connect life insurers to policyholders, bringing new value to both.

'As data-driven health intelligence becomes more accessible and affordable, we see an opportunity to improve the health and well-being of policyholders by offering services that can help extend life expectancy,' said Michael Colannino, executive vice president and Chief Strategy Officer for SCOR Global Life in the Americas. 'As a reinsurer, we are eager to contribute to innovation that identifies health risks early and provides win-win outcomes.'

The initiative is part of SCOR Life & Health Ventures, which was established to create a community of trusted partners that will offer SCOR Global Life's clients access to cutting-edge health and wellness technology. This initiative, along with the recently-announced partnership with iBeat, further enables SCOR Global Life to develop innovative offerings for our clients' existing and future policyholders.

'We believe our partnership with SCOR Global Life will demonstrate the potential for these predictive models to improve risk management capabilities for the life insurance and reinsurance industries, with an even more inspiring benefit in the potential it has to help their clients live longer and healthier lives' said Dr. David Karow, Interim CEO and Chief of Radiogenomics at Human Longevity, Inc.