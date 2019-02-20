SCOR : Jean-Paul Conoscente is promoted to Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C and will join SCOR's Executive Committee

Press Release

Jean-Paul Conoscente is promoted to Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C and will join SCOR's Executive Committee

SCOR announces the appointment of Jean-Paul Conoscente, currently CEO of Reinsurance at SCOR Global P&C, as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C. Jean-Paul Conoscente will also join the Group's Executive Committee. This appointment is effective April 1, 2019.

This appointment follows Victor Peignet's decision to retire for personal reasons, after 35 years with the SCOR group.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, and on my own personal behalf, I would like to thank Victor Peignet wholeheartedly for his immense contribution to the SCOR group over the past 35 years. I salute his visionary leadership, his great intelligence, his exceptional work ethic and his strong passion for reinsurance, which have positioned SCOR Global P&C in the top tier of the industry. Victor's career path has been exemplary in every way. Victor has left a profound mark on the Group, he has shaped a culture that combines expertise and integrity, which the teams he has built will perpetuate. It has been a pleasure for me to work with him on the Group's recovery and subsequent development, with total confidence and in perfect complicity. I fully respect his decision to leave the Group for his own personal reasons. I know it has not been an easy decision to make, but it is an important one for his family and for himself. All of the Group's bodies, the Board of Directors, the Lead Independent Director, the Executive Committee and the Boards of all the subsidiaries unanimously express their warmest thanks to Victor.

I am very pleased that Jean-Paul Conoscente is taking the reins of the SCOR Global P&C division. Jean-Paul joined the Group in 2008 in New York, where he headed SCOR Global P&C's North American business, before taking charge of all reinsurance business across the division. A Franco-American, Jean Paul is a true P&C reinsurance professional. His intellect and his human qualities are widely recognized. With his Deputy CEO Laurent Rousseau, I know that Jean-Paul will continue Victor Peignet's work successfully, while bringing his own vision to the SCOR Global P&C division and the wider Group."

Biographies

Jean-Paul Conoscente, 54, an American and French citizen, is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley (Master of Science in Structural Engineering) and the Ecole des Travaux Publics, Paris (Engineering Diploma in Civil Engineering). He started his career in earthquake engineering in California and then in CAT Modeling as the European head of the Modeling firm EQECAT. He subsequently held several senior positions with AON Benfield as a reinsurance broker in London and Paris and then with AXA Re in Paris as the Global Head of Property. In 2008, he joined SCOR in New York as Chief Underwriting Officer for the Americas for SCOR Global P&C and helped transform SCOR's team and portfolio in the Americas, before taking on the role of CEO of SCOR's P&C U.S. Operations in 2016. Following SCOR Global P&C's restructuring in September 2018, he became its CEO of Reinsurance globally.

Victor Peignet, 62, a French citizen, is a Marine & Offshore Engineer and a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Techniques Avancées (ENSTA). Having begun his career in the offshore Oil & Gas contracting industry, he joined SCOR's Facultative Department in 1984. Within the Group, he initially held underwriting and management positions in Energy & Marine insurance. He has been at the head of the Group's Corporate Business Division (Business Solutions) since its formation in 2000, first as Executive Vice President and as Managing Director from April 2004. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C and a member of the Group's Executive Committee since 2005.

