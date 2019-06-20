Log in
SCOR confirms the accuracy of the vote count for resolutions 4 and 5 approved during the AGM of April 26, 2019

06/20/2019 | 02:29am EDT

Press Release
June 20, 2019 - N° 23

SCOR confirms the accuracy of the vote count

for resolutions 4 and 5 approved during the AGM of April 26, 2019

In response to the information that has appeared in the press regarding a request to recount the votes for resolutions 4 and 5 approved by the Combined General Meeting of SCOR shareholders on April 26, 2019, which the activist fund CIAM claims to have made but which neither SCOR nor BNP Paribas Securities Services has received to date, SCOR has taken the step of verifying the results of these resolutions.

A recount of the votes was conducted by BNP Paribas Securities Services on June 18, 2019, in the presence of a judicial officer (huissier de justice).

Following this recount, SCOR fully confirms the vote results for resolutions 4 and 5 concerning the remuneration of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

SCOR regrets that the activist fund CIAM continues to cast doubt on the integrity of the SCOR group.

*

*         *

Contact details

Marie-Laurence Bouchon
Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43
mbouchon@scor.com

Ian Kelly
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)203 207 8561
ikelly@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2018 reference document filed on March 4, 2019, under number D.19-0092 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the “Document de Référence”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting”.


 

 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
