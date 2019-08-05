Log in
SCOR inFORM - Cervical Cancer: The Australian Program

08/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Cancer of the cervix is the third most common cancer diagnosed and the fourth most common cause of cancer death globally. Approximately half of sexually active people will get cervical cancer resulting in many individual cases of pain and suffering. The disease is a global burden on health care systems and a significant contributor to claims experience in the life insurance industry.

Various strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, plays a role in causing most cervical cancer. Australia has developed an improved screening program and nine valent vaccine that has been 100% effective at curing cervical cancer in women. Combining these remedies with the current cervical cancer immunisation program can lead to the eventual elimination of the disease.

In Australia, by 2020, cancer of the cervix is set to become rare and will likely be eliminated by 2028 - a world first. This article outlines why and how this can be achieved and what this means for cancer of the cervix globally.

Author

Dr John Cummins

The author is Chief Medical Officer for SCOR Global Life in Australia and New Zealand.

Disclaimer

SCOR SE published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:14:07 UTC
