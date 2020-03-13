Log in
Scor : Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held On April 17, 2020

03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

PUBLISHED AT 10:22PM CET

The Company's shareholders are invited to the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on:

Friday, April 17, 2020

at 10:00

at the headquarters of SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75016 Paris

The corresponding notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (Bulletin n°32) of March 13, 2020, and contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the General Meeting of shareholders. The Convening Notice will be published in the forthcoming BALO of April 1st, 2020, as well as in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés.

According to the BALO meeting notice, the Company proposes to submit to the General Meeting of shareholders the distribution of a dividend amounting to 1.80 EUR per share. The dividend ex-dividend date will be April 21, 2020 and payment will be made on April 23, 2020.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will receive these forms with their convening notice.

Information relating to this Meeting may be consulted on SCOR's website at www.scor.com under the 'Investors > General Meetings of Shareholders' section.

The documents referred to in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at www.scor.com under 'Investor Relations > Shareholders > Combined General Meetings > Documents to download' or upon request from the Investor Relations department (investorrelations@scor.com).

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will also be available to shareholders as of the convening date, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

  • any holder of registered shares may ask the Company to send them these documents, until the fifth (5th) day (inclusively) preceding the Shareholders' Meeting. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the provision of a share certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;
  • any shareholder may also consult such documents at the headquarters of the Company during the fifteen (15) days preceding the Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

SCOR SE published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:45:45 UTC
