Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scor SE    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE (SCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scor : French reinsurer Scor sues Covea in dispute over failed takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 09:51am EST
The logo of reinsurance company Scor is seen at its the Paris headquarters

PARIS (Reuters) - French reinsurer Scor is suing rival Covea and its chief executive for breach of trust after Covea announced it had abandoned plans for a friendly takeover of Scor.

Scor's shares tumbled 13 percent to 35.86 euros on Tuesday, erasing almost all their gains since Covea offered to pay 43 euros a share, and cutting more than $1 billion off Scor's market value.

"Covea states that a transaction with Scor is no longer part of its strategic options," Covea said in a statement.

Covea's takeover proposal in August valued Scor at 8.2 billion euros ($9.4 billion) and it had said since then that it remained interested in a friendly tie-up, even after Scor's Chief Executive Denis Kessler rejected the offer.

Scor said was suing Covea and its chief executive, Thierry Derez, in a Paris criminal court for breach of trust.

Derez had sat on Scor's board since 2016, but suspended that position when Covea made its bid approach and quit the board altogether a few weeks later.

In its statement, Scor alleged Derez breached his legal and fiduciary duties as a company director and broke company secrets.

Scor also said it would take the case to the local stock and bond regulator as Covea had not warned it would be making a statement.

A spokesman for Covea declined to comment on the legal process initiated by Scor. A spokeswoman for Derez didn't return phone calls seeking comments.

In its statement, Covea said it had been subjected to "continued attacks and hostile tactics" which had intensified in recent days.

The Covea spokesman declined to give details of the alleged attacks or to say who was behind them. Scor said it had not made any public comment on Covea since November.

Covea is a cooperative insurer that owns several brands and holds a significant market share in damage insurance in France. It is small abroad and had hoped a deal with Scor would bolster its presence in Europe, where there are signs of sector consolidation.

Recent deals have included Marsh & McLennan buying Britain's JLT for $5.7 billion, while AXA bought XL for about $15 billion.

Covea is bound by a 2016 covenant that states it must seek Scor's board approval if it wishes to raise its stake in Scor to above 10 percent from the roughly 8 percent it now holds.

The covenant expires in April and investors had speculated it might launch a hostile bid after then if a friendly approach failed.

Scor said it was also launching legal action in London against investment banks Rothschild and Barclays, accusing them of "serious breaches of confidence and trade secrets."

Barclays has been advising Covea. Rothschild and Barclays had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter)

By Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOR SE
09:51aSCOR : French reinsurer Scor sues Covea in dispute over failed takeover
RE
08:10aSCOR : Reinsurer Scor to sue Covea on timing of dropping merger plans
RE
07:49aSCOR : initiates criminal actions against Thierry Derez and Covéa for breach of ..
AQ
02:21aSCOR : announces a one-off bonus to employees in France and awards performance s..
GL
02:11aAON : Potential global cyber attack could cause $85 billion-$193 billion worth o..
RE
01/21SCOR : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract between SCOR SE and EXANE B..
AQ
01/18SCOR : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract between SCOR SE and EXANE B..
GL
01/16SCOR : Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial..
GL
01/16UNDERSTANDING AND MANAGING THE IT RI : a new CRO Forum publication
PU
01/10INTERNAL MODELS : a reinsurance perspective – New publication from the Rei..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 832 M
EBIT 2018 921 M
Net income 2018 521 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,24%
P/E ratio 2018 14,86
P/E ratio 2019 12,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 7 899 M
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,9 €
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kociancic Group Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOR SE4.52%9 034
ALLIANZ5.31%89 541
CHUBB LTD2.18%60 822
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.18%47 436
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.73%41 838
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP8.65%37 881
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.