SCOR in exclusive negotiations with the company Workplace Options to conclude a worldwide distribution partnership agreement and the acquisition by Workplace Options of Rehalto

SCOR announces that it is in exclusive negotiations with the employee support services provider Workplace Options, concerning a worldwide distribution partnership agreement and the acquisition by Workplace Options of SCOR Global Life's employee wellness solutions subsidiary, Rehalto.

These transactions are expected to be signed in the coming weeks, subject to the consultation of employees and employee representative bodies.

SCOR Global Life is constantly striving to enhance its global offering to clients in the fields of health prevention, disability claims management, group life insurance and expatriate cover. A partnership with Workplace Options, a global leader in employee wellbeing support and work-life services, would enable SCOR Global Life's clients throughout the world to benefit from the company's services, network and innovative technological solutions.

Rehalto, a European pioneer in workplace wellbeing with operations in France and Belgium, would benefit, along with its clients and employees, from Workplace Options' global infrastructure, which covers 58 million lives and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide.

