Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scor SE    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scor : releases its 2018 Activity & Corporate Social Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:53am EDT

We're pleased to announce the release of SCOR's 2018 Activity & Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Click here to read it

In this dynamic world of risk, our industry has a leading role to play in economic and societal development, and our CSR agenda has become an integral of part of SCOR's identity and culture.

This report features the Group's major accomplishments across its businesses, its environmental and social impact, and its governance principles.



Click below for Chairman and CEO Denis Kessler's review of 2018:








This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SCOR via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOR SE
11:53aSCOR : releases its 2018 Activity & Corporate Social Responsibility Report
GL
03/04SCOR : announces the publication of its 2018 Registration Document
AQ
02/27SCOR : Focus #25 Combining science & technology to enhance insurability and spur..
GL
02/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Lockheed Martin, UBS, Sainsbury...
02/20SCOR : Watch SCOR CFO Mark Kociancic discuss the 2018 Annual Results
GL
02/20SCOR : Jean-Paul Conoscente is promoted to Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Globa..
GL
02/202018 ANNUAL RESULTS : SCOR continues to grow in 2018, records a net income of EU..
GL
02/15SCOR SE : annual earnings release
02/11SCOR : finalizes the sale of Rehalto to Workplace Options
AQ
02/08SCOR : Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 15 837 M
EBIT 2019 954 M
Net income 2019 613 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,73
P/E ratio 2020 10,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 7 523 M
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,0 €
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kociancic Group Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOR SE-1.12%8 468
ALLIANZ12.37%94 032
CHUBB LTD3.27%61 153
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP11.60%49 123
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES12.33%45 854
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP8.65%37 231
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.