Score Media and Gaming : theScore Backs Sports League Calls to Legalize Single-Event Wagering in Canada

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or “the Company”), today supported calls by the commissioners of five major professional sports leagues for the Canadian federal government to allow single-event sports wagering in the country.

In a joint statement sent to several key members of the Canadian government, Adam Silver from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Gary Bettman from the National Hockey League (NHL), Rob Manfred from Major League Baseball (MLB), Don Garber from Major League Soccer (MLS), and Randy Ambrosie from the Canadian Football League (CFL) called on the country’s federal laws to be updated to authorize provinces to offer betting on single sporting events.

theScore Founder and CEO John Levy has previously voiced support for proposals by the Ontario provincial government to legalize online gambling in the province, as well as calls to legalize single event sports wagering at the federal level. The Company has also been an active participant in the province’s stakeholder consultation process.

“We strongly support the league commissioners’ calls to promptly amend Canada’s outdated federal laws to provide a safe, regulated, and competitive sports betting environment for fans in this country,” said Levy. “Sports betting is a major part of the fan experience and already takes place in Canada through the unlicensed grey market with offshore operators. For the past two years, the United States has demonstrated the kind of tangible consumer and tax benefits related to regulated sports betting that could be similarly impactful in Canada.”

In September 2019 theScore made history by becoming the first sports media company in North America to create and launch a mobile sportsbook. Currently taking wagers in New Jersey and set to expand into both Indiana and Colorado in the coming months, subject to receiving all licenses and approvals, theScore Bet has been uniquely integrated with theScore’s highly-popular sports news and scores app to deliver a holistic media and gaming experience.

“We’re often asked by our Canadian users how they can bet through theScore, a sports media platform they already know and trust, versus the current list of unregulated offshore providers,” said Levy. “When the opportunity to do that arises, theScore will be ready to offer Canadians a truly best-in-class mobile sports betting experience with theScore Bet.”

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

