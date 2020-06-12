Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Score Media and Gaming Inc.    SCR   CA80919D1033

SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.

(SCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Score Media and Gaming : theScore Backs Sports League Calls to Legalize Single-Event Wagering in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or “the Company”), today supported calls by the commissioners of five major professional sports leagues for the Canadian federal government to allow single-event sports wagering in the country.

In a joint statement sent to several key members of the Canadian government, Adam Silver from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Gary Bettman from the National Hockey League (NHL), Rob Manfred from Major League Baseball (MLB), Don Garber from Major League Soccer (MLS), and Randy Ambrosie from the Canadian Football League (CFL) called on the country’s federal laws to be updated to authorize provinces to offer betting on single sporting events.

theScore Founder and CEO John Levy has previously voiced support for proposals by the Ontario provincial government to legalize online gambling in the province, as well as calls to legalize single event sports wagering at the federal level. The Company has also been an active participant in the province’s stakeholder consultation process.

“We strongly support the league commissioners’ calls to promptly amend Canada’s outdated federal laws to provide a safe, regulated, and competitive sports betting environment for fans in this country,” said Levy. “Sports betting is a major part of the fan experience and already takes place in Canada through the unlicensed grey market with offshore operators. For the past two years, the United States has demonstrated the kind of tangible consumer and tax benefits related to regulated sports betting that could be similarly impactful in Canada.”

In September 2019 theScore made history by becoming the first sports media company in North America to create and launch a mobile sportsbook. Currently taking wagers in New Jersey and set to expand into both Indiana and Colorado in the coming months, subject to receiving all licenses and approvals, theScore Bet has been uniquely integrated with theScore’s highly-popular sports news and scores app to deliver a holistic media and gaming experience.

“We’re often asked by our Canadian users how they can bet through theScore, a sports media platform they already know and trust, versus the current list of unregulated offshore providers,” said Levy. “When the opportunity to do that arises, theScore will be ready to offer Canadians a truly best-in-class mobile sports betting experience with theScore Bet.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.
Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement
Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC
05:19pSCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Backs Sports League Calls to Legalize Single-E..
BU
05/11SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Granted Temporary Sports Wagering Vendor Licen..
BU
04/22SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Appoints Sports Business and Marketing Executi..
BU
04/22SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Reports Q2 F2020 Financial Results
BU
04/16SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore To Report Q2 F2020 Financial Results on Wednes..
AQ
04/15SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore To Report Q2 F2020 Financial Results on Wednes..
BU
03/05SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Granted Temporary License for Internet Sports ..
BU
01/24SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Secures Market Access for Mobile Sports Bettin..
BU
01/22SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Enters Into Sports Betting Partnership with th..
BU
01/22SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Reports Q1 F2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2020 -30,5 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net Debt 2020 10,8 M 7,92 M 7,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 252 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.
Duration : Period :
Score Media and Gaming Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,01 CAD
Last Close Price 0,70 CAD
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin D. Levy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alvin Lobo Chief Financial Officer
Ralph E. Lean Independent Director
Mark A. Scholes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.-2.78%186
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.41%540 875
NETFLIX, INC.31.42%187 163
NASPERS LIMITED28.52%74 009
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.57%53 927
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.19.48%33 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group