Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Score Media and Gaming Inc.    SCR   CA80919D1033

SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.

(SCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Score Media and Gaming : theScore To Report Q3 F2020 Financial Results on Tuesday July 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) plans to release its Q3 F2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday July 28, 2020.

theScore will also host a conference call and webcast at 5:30pm ET that day where management will review the Company’s results, followed by a Q&A session with analysts.

Conference Call Dial-In
Local: +1 (647) 689-5637
Toll Free North America: +1 (877) 396-4208
Conference ID: 3754319

The conference call will also be webcast live. Register now here.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s mobile sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC
08:09aSCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore To Report Q3 F2020 Financial Results on Tuesda..
BU
07/14SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Obtains GLI-33 Certification for Colorado
BU
07/13SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC : . - The Score Obtains GLI-33 Certification for Indi..
AQ
07/10SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Obtains GLI-33 Certification for Indiana
BU
06/30SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Is Named an Authorized Gaming Operator of Majo..
BU
06/12SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Backs Sports League Calls to Legalize Single-E..
BU
05/11SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Granted Temporary Sports Wagering Vendor Licen..
BU
04/22SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Appoints Sports Business and Marketing Executi..
BU
04/22SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore Reports Q2 F2020 Financial Results
BU
04/16SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING : theScore To Report Q2 F2020 Financial Results on Wednes..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,6 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2020 -30,5 M -22,7 M -22,7 M
Net Debt 2020 10,8 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 278 M 205 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.
Duration : Period :
Score Media and Gaming Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,01 CAD
Last Close Price 0,77 CAD
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin D. Levy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alvin Lobo Chief Financial Officer
Ralph E. Lean Independent Director
Mark A. Scholes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.6.94%205
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.11%638 792
NETFLIX, INC.55.27%220 962
PROSUS N.V.28.78%159 630
NASPERS LIMITED37.64%81 077
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.18%58 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group