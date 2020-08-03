Scorpio Bulkers : Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Presentation

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Construct Wind Turbine Installation Vessel August 3, 2020
Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Scorpio Bulkers Inc.'s ("Scorpio's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio's records and other data available from third parties. Although Scorpio believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Scorpio's control, Scorpio cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.
Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Scorpio, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the bulk carrier markets, changes in Scorpio's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Scorpio's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of bulk carriers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, changes in demand for wind turbine installation vessels, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Scorpio files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Scorpio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Scorpio's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted net income and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Scorpio's industry and the market in which it operates and expects to operate, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Scorpio operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Scorpio believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.
Next Generation Scorpio Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ("WTIV")
Scorpio WTIV
WTIV Overview
• WTIVs transport and install offshore wind turbines onto
pre-prepared foundations
• Larger WTIVs enable more efficient installation
• Greater carrying capacity- more turbines can be
transported at once
• Greater lifting capacity- a larger crane with more
'hook height'
• Attributes that our customers care about:
•Variable load - what is the maximum weight that can
be 'jacked up'?
•Deck space - how many towers, nacelles, and blades
can fit onboard?
•Water depth - in what water depth can the vessel
install a turbine?
•Crane hook height - how high can the crane reach?
•Crane capacity - how much weight can the crane lift?
Larger Turbines Moving Further Away from Shore
Technological innovation has led to an increase in turbine size and capacity factors
Offshore wind installations are also moving further from shore and into deeper water where better quality wind resources are available
Most projects commissioned through 2018 have been within 50 km of shore, however, several large projects in the pipeline are 100 km or more from shore
Evolution of Largest Commercially Available Wind Turbines
(in meters)
2010
2013
2016
2021*
2030**
3 MW
6 MW
8 MW
12 MW
15-20 MW
Announced expected year of commercial deployments.
Further technology improvements through to 2030 could see bigger turbine sizes of 15-20 MW.
Note: Illustration is drawn to scale. Figures in blue indicate the diameter of the swept area.
Average Offshore Wind Farm Distance from Shore
Commissioned
Under Construction & Pipeline
80
60
(km)
40
20
0
United Kingdom Germany
Netherlands
Denmark
United States
China
Source: IEA WOE, 2019
Letter of Intent for Wind Turbine Installation Vessel
On August 3, 2020, the Company signed a Letter of Intent "LOI" to construct a wind turbine installation vessel
The initial vessel will be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Inc. for delivery in 2023
This WTIV is an NG-16000X design GustoMSC (a subsidiary of National Oilwell Varco NOV:NYSE), and includes a 1500t Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) from Huisman Equipment B.V.
Vessel has strong eco-credentials,hybrid-battery power and is fuel-cell ready
The total cost of the project is expected to be approximately $265-$290 million
The contract is expected to be signed in early Q4 2020 and will include options to construct up to an additional three units
Wind Turbine Installation Vessel
WTIV Technical Specifications
Hull length/width/depth of 148m/56m/12m
Accommodates 130 people
Water depth survival (jacked up) of 65-70m
Reducing Cost Will Continue to Drive Market Share of Electricity Supply
In the European Union wind is set to play a central role and has the potential to become the largest source of electricity supply
EU Levelized Cost of Electricity ("LCOE")
($/MWh)
2018
2040*
$160
$140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20
$0
Nuclear
Coal
Gas
Solar PV
Onshore Wind Offshore Wind
EU Electricity Supply by Source
100%
Coal
Oil
Natural Gas
Nuclear
Wind (On & Offshore)
Solar PV
Other Renewables
90%
18%
22%
80%
4%
70%
12%
9%
60%
50%
25%
35%
40%
30%
19%
17%
20%
2%
10%
20%
15%
0%
2%
2018
2040*
Source: IEA WOE, 2019.
Note: * Indicates the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario
Installed Base and Average Turbine Size Expected to Expand Rapidly
Worldwide Installed Offshore Turbines
Incremental Turbine Size: NW Europe & North America
(# of turbines)
(Megawatts)
13.6
26,901
24,412
12.7
12.6
22,057
11.9
11.7
19,527
17,258
10.7
15,075
12,861
9.6
11,029
9.2
9.0
9,663
7,233
8,257
7.6
7.2
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Offshore wind turbine installations are projected to
Average output of new turbines is projected to nearly
increase by 270%.
double
Source: Clarksons Platou Renewables, 2020
Material Shortage of High Spec WTIVs Expected from 2024
(# of WTIV's)
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
Supply Demand for WTIVs Capable of >10 MW Turbines
WTIV Demand
Supply
5 Vessels Currently Equipped to
Supply-Demand Gap: Additional 10
WTIVs required to meet 2024 demand
Install >10MW Turbines
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Source: Clarksons Platou Renewables, 2020
Project Highlights
Scorpio Bulkers signed an LOI for what is presently the most sophisticated and capable dedicated wind turbine installation vessel in the world
The project will cost $265-$290 million and the vessel will deliver in 2023
Offshore wind industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of >15%
Improving technology makes wind one of the lowest cost sources of electricity in certain regions
Shortage of WTIV vessels capable of installing larger turbines in deeper waters
Additional 10 vessels required to meet 2024 demand
Current contract rates of $220k/day imply attractive cash- flow and return on capital
Potential for rates to improve as the market tightens over the next 3-4 years
Potential for rates to be higher for larger vessels
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 20:31:13 UTC