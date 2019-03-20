Scorpio Tankers : 2018 Form 20-F

UNITED STATES

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000 (Address of principal executive offices)

Mr. Emanuele Lauro +377-9798-5716 investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com 9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile, and address of Company Contact Person)

Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.01 per share New York Stock Exchange 6.75% Senior Notes due 2020 New York Stock Exchange

As of December 31, 2018, there were 51,397,562 outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (such number adjusted for the one-for-ten reverse stock split effected on January 18, 2019).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I 1 1 1 ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION 2 ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 25 ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 55 ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS 56 ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES 115 ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 123 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION 129 ITEM 9. OFFER AND THE LISTING 131 ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 132 ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 144 ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES 145 PART II 146 ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES 146 ITEM 14. MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS 146 ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 146 ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT 147 ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS 147 ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES 147 ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES 147 ITEM 16E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS 148 ITEM 16F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT 148 ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 148 ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE 148 PART III 149 ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 149 ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 149 ITEM 19. EXHIBITS 150 ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. This document includes assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements." We desire to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this cautionary statement in connection therewith. This report and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "plan," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "might," "would," "could" and similar expressions, terms, or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the business and our future financial results and readers should not place undue reliance on them. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to important factors and matters discussed elsewhere in this report, and in the documents incorporated by reference herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause our actual results and developments to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: