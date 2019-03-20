Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Scorpio Tankers Inc.    STNG   MHY7542C1306

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(STNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scorpio Tankers : 2018 Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

(Mark One)

  • REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    OR

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

    OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    For the transition period from _________________ to _________________

    OR

  • SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of event requiring this shell company report _________________

Commission file number: 001-34677

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000 (Address of principal executive offices)

Mr. Emanuele Lauro +377-9798-5716 investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com 9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile, and address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

New York Stock Exchange

6.75% Senior Notes due 2020

New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to section 12(g) of the Act.

NONE

(Title of class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.

NONE

(Title of class)

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

As of December 31, 2018, there were 51,397,562 outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (such number adjusted for the one-for-ten reverse stock split effected on January 18, 2019).

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes

X

NoIf this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No

XNote - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes

X

NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes

X

NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

XInternational Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board Other

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow:

Item 17

Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes

No

X

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I

1

1

1

ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION

2

ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

25

ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

55

ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

56

ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES

115

ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

123

ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

129

ITEM 9. OFFER AND THE LISTING

131

ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

132

ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

144

ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES

145

PART II

146

ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES

146

ITEM 14. MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF

PROCEEDS

146

ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

146

ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT

147

ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS

147

ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES

147

ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES

147

ITEM 16E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED

PURCHASERS

148

ITEM 16F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

148

ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

148

ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE

148

PART III

149

ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

149

ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

149

ITEM 19. EXHIBITS

150

ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. This document includes assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements." We desire to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this cautionary statement in connection therewith. This report and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "plan," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "might," "would," "could" and similar expressions, terms, or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the business and our future financial results and readers should not place undue reliance on them. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to important factors and matters discussed elsewhere in this report, and in the documents incorporated by reference herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause our actual results and developments to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include:

  • • our future operating or financial results;

  • • the strength of world economies and currencies;

  • • fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates;

  • • general market conditions, including the market for our vessels, fluctuations in spot and charter rates and vessel values;

  • • availability of financing and refinancing;

  • • our business strategy and other plans and objectives for growth and future operations;

  • • our ability to successfully employ our vessels;

  • • planned capital expenditures and availability of capital resources to fund capital expenditures;

  • • planned, pending or recent acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending or operating expenses, including drydocking, surveys, upgrades and insurance costs;

  • • our ability to realize the expected benefits from acquisitions;

  • • potential liability from pending or future litigation;

  • • general domestic and international political conditions;

  • • potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events;

  • • vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire;

  • • competition within our industry;

  • • the supply of and demand for vessels comparable to ours;

  • • corruption, piracy, militant activities, political instability, terrorism, and ethnic unrest in locations where we may operate;

  • • delays and cost overruns in construction projects;

Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 20:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
04:50pSCORPIO TANKERS : 2018 Form 20-F
PU
04:25pSCORPIO TANKERS : Annual and Transition Report (foreign private issuer)
PU
04:16pScorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Availability of 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-..
GL
03/13SCORPIO TANKERS : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
03/12SCORPIO TANKERS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07SCORPIO TANKERS : Presentation March 2019
PU
02/14SCORPIO TANKERS : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
02/14SCORPIO TANKERS : Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/14SCORPIO TANKERS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 20..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 695 M
EBIT 2019 161 M
Net income 2019 1,53 M
Debt 2019 2 260 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 4,50
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 991 M
Chart SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 31,8 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Non-Independent Director
Cameron K. Mackey Non-Independent Director & Chief Operating Officer
Brian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Albertini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.9.55%991
DHT HOLDINGS INC16.84%658
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP8.53%648
HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP25.02%637
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC9.74%540
BW LPG10.85%480
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.