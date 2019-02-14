Log in
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018, Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend, and Notice for the Redemption of its 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due June 2019

02/14/2019

MONACO, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers", or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.  The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock and that it intends to redeem in full its 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes, which are scheduled to mature in June 2019.

Share and per share results included herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one for ten reverse stock split of the Company's common shares, which took effect on January 18, 2019.

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $17.4 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $17.7 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $39.2 million, or $1.38 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) $1.3 million of transaction costs related to the merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc ("NPTI") and (ii) a $1.0 million write-off of deferred financing fees. The adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of the Company’s net loss by $2.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company had a net loss of $41.5 million, or $1.46 basic and diluted loss per share.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company's adjusted net loss was $158.7 million (see Non-IFRS Measures section below), or $4.56 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) an aggregate loss of $17.8 million  recorded on the Company's exchange of an aggregate of $203.5 million of its convertible notes in the second and third quarters of 2018, (ii) a $13.2 million write-off of deferred financing fees, and (iii) $0.3 million of transaction costs related to the merger with NPTI.  The adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of the Company's net loss by $31.3 million or $0.90 per basic and diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $190.1 million, or $5.46 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's adjusted net loss was $101.7 million (see Non-IFRS Measures section below), or $4.72 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $23.3 million loss on sales of vessels, (ii) $36.1 million of transaction costs related to the merger with NPTI, (iii) a $5.4 million gain recorded on the purchase of the four NPTI subsidiaries that own four LR1 tankers, and (iv) a $2.5 million write-off of deferred financing fees. The adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of the Company's net loss by $56.5 million, or $2.62 per basic and diluted share.  For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company had a net loss of $158.2 million, or $7.35 basic and diluted loss per share.

Intention to redeem all of the Company's 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due June 2019

The Company has announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all $57,500,000 aggregate principal amount of its 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due June 2019 (the "Senior Notes Due June 2019") to be redeemed on March 18, 2019 (the "Redemption Date").  The redemption price of the Senior Notes Due June 2019 is equal to 100% of the principal amount to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. A notice of redemption is being distributed to all registered holders of the Senior Notes Due June 2019 by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

January 2019 Reverse Stock Split

On January 18, 2019, the Company effected a one-for-ten reverse stock split. The Company's shareholders approved the reverse stock split and change in authorized common shares at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on January 15, 2019. Pursuant to this reverse stock split, the total number of authorized common shares was reduced to 150.0 million shares and common shares outstanding were reduced from 513,975,324 shares to 51,397,470 shares (which reflects adjustments for fractional share settlements). The par value was not adjusted as a result of the reverse stock split.  All share and per share information contained in this press release has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

The Company believes that the increased market price for its common shares as a result of implementing the reverse stock split has and will improve the marketability and liquidity of the Company's common shares and will encourage interest and trading in the Company's common shares. In addition, the Company believes that a number of institutional investors and investment funds are reluctant to invest, and in some cases may be prohibited from investing, in lower-priced stocks and that brokerage firms are reluctant to recommend lower-priced stocks to their clients. By effecting a reverse stock split, the Company believes it may be able to raise the market price of its common shares to a level where its common shares could be viewed more favorably by potential investors. Other investors may also be dissuaded from purchasing lower-priced stocks because brokerage commissions, as a percentage of the total transaction, tend to be higher for lower-priced stocks. A higher share price after a reverse stock split could alleviate this concern.

There can be no assurance that the reverse stock split will achieve any of the desired results.

Declaration of Dividend

On February 13, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 28, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of March 13, 2019 (the record date).  As of February 13, 2019, there were 51,397,470 common shares outstanding.

Summary of Other Recent and Fourth Quarter Significant Events

  • Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration for voyages fixed for the Company's vessels thus far in the first quarter of 2019 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to 'Other operating data' table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

    -- For the LR2s in the pool: approximately $24,000 per day for 60% of the days.

    -- For the LR1s in the pool: approximately $19,000 per day for 55% of the days.

    -- For the MRs in the pool: approximately $17,000 per day for 55% of the days.

    -- For the ice-class 1A and 1B Handymaxes in the pool: approximately $18,000 per day for 50% of the days.

  • Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels during the fourth quarter of 2018:

    -- For the LR2s in the pool: $15,948 per revenue day.

    -- For the LR1s in the pool: $13,548 per revenue day.

    -- For the MRs in the pool: $14,338 per revenue day.

    -- For the ice-class 1A and 1B Handymaxes in the pool: $14,749 per revenue day.

  • During November 2018, December 2018 and January 2019, the Company repurchased 1,351,265 of its common shares at an average price of $17.20 per share under its Securities Repurchase Program.

  • From August 2018 through November 2018, the Company entered into agreements with two separate suppliers to retrofit a total of 77 of the Company's tankers with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems ("Scrubbers"), which are expected to be installed throughout 2019 and 2020.  The Company also obtained options to retrofit 18 additional tankers under these agreements. The total estimated investment for these systems, including estimated installation costs, is expected to be between $2.0 and $2.5 million per vessel and the Company is currently in discussions with potential lenders to finance a portion (approximately 60-70%) of these investments.  The Company's estimates of future payments and offhire days under these agreements are described below under the heading Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update.

  • In December 2018, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the fourth quarter of 2018 on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per share.

  • In October 2018, the Company closed on the previously announced agreement to refinance seven of its vessels through a $157.5 million lease financing arrangement.  This transaction is described below and was part of the Company's previously announced refinancing initiatives.

  • In October 2018, the Company raised net proceeds of approximately $319.6 million in an underwritten public offering of 18.2 million shares of common stock (including 2.0 million shares of common stock issued when the underwriters partially exercised their overallotment option to purchase additional shares) at a public offering price of $18.50 per share.  Scorpio Bulkers Inc., or SALT, and Scorpio Services Holding Limited, or SSH, each a related party, purchased 5.4 million common shares and 0.5 million common shares, respectively, at the public offering price.

$157.5 Million Sale and Leaseback

In July 2018, the Company agreed to sell and leaseback six MR product tankers (STI San Antonio, STI Benicia, STI St. Charles, STI Yorkville, STI Mayfair and STI Duchessa) and one LR2 product tanker (STI Alexis) to an international financial institution.  The borrowing amount under the arrangement was $157.5 million in aggregate, and these agreements, which have been accounted for as financing arrangements, closed in October 2018.  In September 2018, the Company repaid the outstanding indebtedness for two vessels consisting of $14.2 million on the HSH Credit Facility and $13.6 million on the K-Sure Credit Facility, in advance of the October closing of these transactions. Upon closing, the remaining proceeds were partially utilized to repay the outstanding indebtedness of $59.2 million on the 2016 Credit Facility and the outstanding indebtedness of $25.8 million on the DVB 2017 Credit Facility for the remaining five vessels.

Each agreement is for a fixed term of seven years, and the Company has options to purchase the vessels beginning at the end of the third year of each agreement.  The leases bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.0% per annum and will be repaid in equal quarterly principal installments of $0.5 million per MR and $0.6 million for the LR2.  Each agreement also has a purchase obligation at the end of the seventh year.  The Company is subject to certain additional terms and conditions under this arrangement, including financial covenants, which are similar to those set forth in its existing lease financing arrangements.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its (i) Convertible Notes due 2019, which were issued in June 2014, (ii) Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, (iii) Senior Notes Due June 2019 (NYSE: SBBC), which were issued in March 2017, and (iv) Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

Since January 2018 through the date of this press release, the Company has acquired an aggregate of 1,351,265 of its common shares at an average price of $17.20 per share; the repurchased shares are being held as treasury shares. There are 51,397,470 shares outstanding as of February 13, 2019.

As of the date hereof, the Company has the authority to purchase up to an additional $123.8 million of its securities under its Securities Repurchase Program. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2019 and Convertible Notes due 2022 (which were issued in June 2014 and May 2018, respectively) were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $6.0 million and $23.5 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares was 46,382,795 and 34,824,311, respectively.  The weighted average number of shares, both diluted and under the if-converted method, were anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as the Company incurred net losses.

As of the date hereof, the Convertible Notes due 2019 and Convertible Notes due 2022 are not eligible for conversion.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call on February 14, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time.  The dial-in information is as follows:

US Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422

Conference ID: 8498535

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/p9aq9fjc 

Current Liquidity

As of February 13, 2019, the Company had $607.4 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Two of the Company's 2014 built MRs entered drydock for their class required special survey at the end of December 2018.  These drydocks were completed in January 2019.

Set forth below are the expected, estimated payments through 2020 for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations:

In millions of USDAs of February 13, 2019 (1)
Q1 2019$29.9
Q2 201956.3
Q3 201971.2
Q4 201989.8
FY 202081.8

(1)     Includes estimated cash payments for drydock, ballast water treatment systems and scrubbers.  These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation.  In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems.  The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

Set forth below are the expected, estimated number of ships and estimated offhire days for the Company's drydocks ("DD"), ballast water treatment installations (“BWTS”), and scrubber installations (2):

 Q1 2019 
 Ships Scheduled for:Offhire
 DDBWTSScrubbersDays
LR2272
LR1
MR*32176
Handymax
     
Q1 2019323148

* Q1 2019 MR drydocks include two vessels which entered drydock at the end of December 2018 and concluded in January 2019.

 Q2 2019 
 Ships Scheduled for:Offhire
 DDBWTSScrubbersDays
LR26168
LR1384
MR757189
Handymax2240
     
Q2 20199716481
     
 Q3 2019 
 Ships Scheduled for:Offhire
 DDBWTSScrubbersDays
LR25410279
LR1384
MR646162
Handymax55100
     
Q3 2019161319625
     
 Q4 2019 
 Ships Scheduled for:Offhire
 DDBWTSScrubbersDays
LR210812329
LR1128
MR10910270
Handymax55100
     
Q4 2019252223727
     
 FY 2020 
 Ships Scheduled for:Offhire
 DDBWTSScrubbersDays
LR278217
LR155135
MR4421584
Handymax2240
     
2020 Total18634976

(2) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels may be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously.  Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

 In thousands of U.S. dollars Outstanding
as of
September
30, 2018		Drawdowns,
and
(repayments),
net		Outstanding
as of
December
31, 2018		Drawdowns,
and
(repayments),
net		Outstanding
as of
February
13, 2019
1KEXIM Credit Facility 299,300  299,300 (4,300)295,000 
2ABN AMRO Credit Facility 102,646 (2,138)100,508 (1,602)98,906 
3ING Credit Facility 147,361 (3,185)144,176 (1,071)143,105 
4$35.7 Million Term Loan Facility 35,658 (808)34,850 (808)34,042 
52016 Credit Facility 59,189 (59,189)   
62017 Credit Facility 147,398 (2,632)144,766  144,766 
7DVB 2017 Credit Facility 25,800 (25,800)   
8Credit Agricole Credit Facility 101,437 (2,142)99,295  99,295 
9ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility 50,492 (962)49,530  49,530 
10Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility 105,754 (2,104)103,650  103,650 
11ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility 117,700 (2,875)114,825  114,825 
12Ocean Yield Lease Financing 162,947 (2,685)160,262 (921)159,341 
13CMBFL Lease Financing 63,198 (1,227)61,971  61,971 
14BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) 102,633 (1,844)100,789 (617)100,172 
15CSSC Lease Financing 250,854 (4,328)246,526 (1,442)245,084 
16BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) 101,478 (2,647)98,831 (920)97,911 
172018 CMB Lease Financing 139,071 (2,528)136,543 (2,529)134,014 
18$116.0 Million Lease Financing
 114,255 (1,582)112,673 (558)112,115 
19AVIC International Lease Financing 142,052 (2,949)139,103  139,103 
20China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing 140,625 (3,375)137,250  137,250 
21$157.5 Million Lease Financing  152,086 152,086  152,086 
22$88.0 Million Lease Financing 86,075 (1,925)84,150  84,150 
232020 Senior Unsecured Notes 53,750  53,750  53,750 
242019 Senior Unsecured Notes 57,500  57,500  57,500 
25Convertible Notes due 2019 145,000  145,000  145,000 
26Convertible Notes due 2022 203,500  203,500  203,500 
   $2,955,673 $25,161 $2,980,834 $(14,768)$2,966,066 
                  

Set forth below are the expected, estimated future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness which includes principal amounts due under lease financing arrangements:

 In millions of U.S. dollarsAs of February 13, 2019
Q1 2019 - principal payments made to date$14.8 
Q1 2019 - remaining principal payments (1)105.6 
Q2 201946.4 
Q3 2019 (2)208.4 
Q4 201946.6 
Q1 202063.5 
Q2 2020 (3)100.6 
Q3 2020 (4)149.0 
Q4 202044.4 
2021 and thereafter2,201.5 
  
 $2,980.8 

(1)  Repayments include $57.5 million due as part of the early redemption of the Company's Senior Notes Due June 2019.

(2)  Repayments include $145.0 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019.

(3)  Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.

(4)  Repayments include $87.7 million due upon the maturity of the Company's ABN AMRO Credit Facility.

Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2018 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2017

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a net loss of $17.7 million compared to a net loss of $41.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

  • TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table depicts TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
    
   For the three months ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars 2018 2017
 Vessel revenue $167,525  $148,394 
 Voyage expenses (304) (3,013)
 TCE revenue $167,221  $145,381 
  • TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $21.8 million to $167.2 million, from $145.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This increase was the result of an improvement in TCE revenue per day, which increased to $15,008 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $12,805 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2017.  The fourth quarter of 2018, particularly November and December, reflected a dramatic improvement in the product tanker market, which had experienced significant headwinds since the latter half of 2016.  The positive trends developed as a result of a confluence of factors, including (i) increased U.S. Gulf exports to Latin America, (ii) the opening of arbitrage windows on several trading routes, (iii) the reduction of oil prices followed by a reduction in refined commodities leading to an increase in demand for refined commodities, (iv) the continued drawdown of global product inventories thus increasing the need for imports at the points of consumption, and (v) strength in the crude tanker market earlier in the quarter resulting in certain product tankers transitioning to the trading of crude and related cargos.  This increase in TCE revenue per day was partially offset by a reduction of the Company's fleet to an average of 121.9 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2018 from an average of 125.5 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2017, which was the result of the redelivery of 10 time chartered-in vessels throughout 2018.

  • Vessel operating costs for the three months ended December 31, 2018 decreased $3.6 million to $71.2 million, from $74.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.  This decrease was primarily due to take over costs that the Company incurred for 10 vessels acquired from NPTI that transitioned technical management during the three months ended December 31, 2017.  These costs included additional crew severance and repatriation costs along with the costs for new spares, stores and other supplies.  No such costs were incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

    This decrease was partially offset by an increase in the average number of owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2018 to 119.0 vessels from 116.7 vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2017, which is due to the delivery of two vessels under the Company's newbuilding program during the first quarter of 2018.

  • Charterhire expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 decreased $7.3 million to $10.6 million, from $18.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.  This decrease was the result of a decrease in the number of time chartered-in vessels during those periods.  The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of an average of 2.9 time chartered-in vessels and 10.0 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and the Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of an average of 8.8 time chartered-in vessels and 10.0 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2017.  The average daily base rates on the Company's time chartered-in fleet during the three months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $13,517 per vessel per day and $13,681 per vessel per day, respectively.  The average daily base rates for the Company's bareboat chartered-in fleet during the three months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $7,656 per vessel per day and $7,362 per vessel per day, respectively.

  • Depreciation expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $1.1 million to $44.6 million, from $43.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.  This increase was primarily driven by the delivery of two MRs under the Company's newbuilding program in January 2018.

  • Financial expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $9.5 million to $48.2 million, from $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in financial expenses was primarily a result of (i) increases in LIBOR rates as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, (ii) an increase in the Company's average debt to $2.9 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $2.8 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2017 as a result of the Company's previously announced refinancing initiatives and (iii) increased borrowing costs associated with the Company's lease financing arrangements that were entered into during 2018.


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)

 For the three months ended
December 31,		 For the year ended
December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data2018 2017 2018 2017
Revenue ﻿
             
 Vessel revenue$167,525  $148,394  $585,047  $512,732 
         
Operating expenses       
 Vessel operating costs(71,219) (74,824) (280,460) (231,227)
 Voyage expenses(304) (3,013) (5,146) (7,733)
 Charterhire(10,644) (17,959) (59,632) (75,750)
 Depreciation(44,592) (43,535) (176,723) (141,418)
 General and administrative expenses(12,927) (11,370) (52,272) (47,511)
 Loss on sale of vessels      (23,345)
 Merger transaction related costs  (1,299) (272) (36,114)
 Bargain purchase gain      5,417 
 Total operating expenses(139,686) (152,000) (574,505) (557,681)
Operating income / (loss)27,839  (3,606) 10,542  (44,949)
Other (expense) and income, net       
 Financial expenses(48,156) (38,619) (186,628) (116,240)
 Loss on exchange of convertible notes    (17,838)  
 Realized loss on derivative financial instruments      (116)
 Financial income2,908  384  4,458  1,538 
 Other expenses, net(259) 332  (605) 1,527 
 Total other expense, net(45,507) (37,903) (200,613) (113,291)
Net loss$(17,668) $(41,509) $(190,071) $(158,240)
         
Loss per share       
         
 Basic$(0.38) $(1.46) $(5.46) $(7.35)
 Diluted$(0.38) $(1.46) $(5.46) $(7.35)
 Basic weighted average shares outstanding46,382,795  28,366,872  34,824,311  21,533,340 
 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)46,382,795  28,366,872  34,824,311  21,533,340 

(1) The dilutive effect of (i) unvested shares of restricted stock and (ii) the potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019 and Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. Weighted average shares under the if-converted method (which includes the potential dilutive effect of the unvested shares of restricted stock, the Convertible Notes due 2019, and the Convertible Notes due 2022) were 53,232,552 and 40,788,217 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

   
 As of
﻿In thousands of U.S. dollars
 December 31, 2018  December 31, 2017
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents$593,652  $186,462 
Accounts receivable67,207  65,458 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets18,182  17,720 
Inventories8,300  9,713 
Total current assets687,341  279,353 
Non-current assets   
Vessels and drydock3,997,789  4,090,094 
Vessels under construction  55,376 
Other assets75,210  50,684 
Goodwill11,539  11,482 
Restricted cash12,285  11,387 
Total non-current assets4,096,823  4,219,023 
Total assets$4,784,164  $4,498,376 
Current liabilities   
Current portion of long-term debt$297,934  $113,036 
Finance lease liability114,429  50,146 
Accounts payable11,865  13,044 
Accrued expenses22,973  32,838 
Total current liabilities447,201  209,064 
Non-current liabilities   
Long-term debt1,192,000  1,937,018 
Finance lease liability1,305,952  666,993 
Total non-current liabilities2,497,952  2,604,011 
Total liabilities2,945,153  2,813,075 
Shareholders' equity   
Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:   
Share capital5,776  3,766 
Additional paid-in capital2,648,599  2,283,591 
Treasury shares(467,056) (443,816)
Accumulated deficit (1)(348,308) (158,240)
Total shareholders' equity1,839,011  1,685,301 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,784,164  $4,498,376 

(1)  Accumulated deficit reflects the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which is effective for annual periods beginning on January 1, 2018.  The standard may be applied retrospectively to each prior period presented or retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognized as of the date of adoption (the "modified retrospective method"). We have applied the modified retrospective method upon the date of transition.  Accordingly, the cumulative effect of the application of this standard resulted in a $3,888 reduction in the opening balance of Accumulated deficit on January 1, 2018.


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

 For the year ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars2018  2017
Operating activities       
Net loss$(190,071) $(158,240)
Loss on sales of vessels  23,345 
Depreciation176,723  141,418 
Amortization of restricted stock25,547  22,385 
Amortization of deferred financing fees10,541  13,381 
Write-off of deferred financing fees13,212  2,467 
Bargain purchase gain  (5,417)
Share-based transaction costs  5,973 
Accretion of convertible notes13,225  12,211 
Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed from NPTI3,779  1,478 
Loss on exchange of convertible notes17,838   
 70,794  59,001 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Decrease / (increase) in inventories1,535  (1,319)
Increase in accounts receivable(1,788) (1,478)
(Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets(163) 12,219 
Increase in other assets(1,226) (22,651)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable(1,382) 3,694 
Decrease in accrued expenses(9,980) (7,665)
 (13,004) (17,200)
Net cash inflow from operating activities57,790  41,801 
Investing activities   
Acquisition of vessels and payments for vessels under construction(26,057) (258,311)
Proceeds from disposal of vessels  127,372 
Net cash paid for the merger with NPTI  (23,062)
Drydock, scrubber and BWTS payments (owned and bareboat-in vessels)(26,680) (5,922)
Net cash outflow from investing activities(52,737) (159,923)
Financing activities   
Debt repayments(865,594) (546,296)
Issuance of debt1,007,298  525,642 
Debt issuance costs(23,056) (11,758)
Refund of debt issuance costs due to early debt repayment2,826   
Increase in restricted cash(897) (2,279)
Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock337,000  303,500 
Equity issuance costs(17,073) (15,056)
Dividends paid(15,127) (9,561)
Redemption of NPTI Redeemable Preferred Shares  (39,495)
Repurchase of common stock(23,240)  
Net cash inflow from financing activities402,137  204,697 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents407,190  86,575 
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,186,462  99,887 
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31,$593,652  $186,462 


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(unaudited)

  For the three months ended
December 31,		 For the year ended
December 31,
  2018 2017 2018 2017
Adjusted EBITDA(1)  (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $78,316  $46,464  $212,479  $174,307 
Average Daily Results                
Time charter equivalent per day(2) $15,008  $12,805  $12,782  $13,146 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,505  $6,971  $6,463  $6,559 
         
LR2        
TCE per revenue day (2) $16,228  $15,005  $13,968  $14,849 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,574  $7,187  $6,631  $6,705 
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 38.0  38.0  38.0  27.5 
Average number of time chartered-in vessels 1.0  1.0  1.5  1.2 
         
LR1        
TCE per revenue day (2) $13,548  $11,275  $10,775  $11,409 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,595  $7,488  $6,608  $7,073 
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 12.0  12.0  12.0  4.9 
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       0.4 
         
MR        
TCE per revenue day (2) $14,412  $12,377  $12,589  $12,975 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,504  $6,662  $6,366  $6,337 
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 45.0  42.7  44.9  41.7 
Average number of time chartered-in vessels 1.9  5.9  4.3  6.7 
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 3.0  3.0  3.0  2.1 
         
Handymax        
TCE per revenue day (2) $14,999  $10,747  $12,196  $11,706 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,331  $6,956  $6,295  $6,716 
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 14.0  14.0  14.0  14.0 
Average number of time chartered-in vessels   2.0  0.5  2.0 
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 7.0  7.0  7.0  6.1 
         
Fleet data        
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 109.0  106.7  108.9  88.0 
Average number of time chartered-in vessels 2.9  8.8  6.3  10.3 
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 10.0  10.0  10.0  8.2 
         
Drydock        
Drydock, scrubber, and BWTS payments for owned or bareboat-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $14,137  $1,197  $26,680  $6,353 

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
(2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
(3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.

Fleet list as of February 13, 2019

 Vessel NameYear BuiltDWTIce classEmploymentVessel type
 Owned or finance leased vessels     
1 STI Brixton201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
2 STI Comandante201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
3 STI Pimlico201438,734 1ATime Charter (5)Handymax
4 STI Hackney201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
5 STI Acton201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
6 STI Fulham201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
7 STI Camden201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
8 STI Battersea201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
9 STI Wembley201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
10 STI Finchley201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
11 STI Clapham201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
12 STI Poplar201438,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
13 STI Hammersmith201538,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
14 STI Rotherhithe201538,734 1ASHTP (1)Handymax
15 STI Amber201249,990 SMRP (2)MR
16 STI Topaz201249,990 SMRP (2)MR
17 STI Ruby201249,990 SMRP (2)MR
18 STI Garnet201249,990 SMRP (2)MR
19 STI Onyx201249,990 SMRP (2)MR
20 STI Fontvieille201349,990 SMRP (2)MR
21 STI Ville201349,990 SMRP (2)MR
22 STI Duchessa201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
23 STI Opera201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
24 STI Texas City201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
25 STI Meraux201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
26 STI San Antonio201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
27 STI Venere201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
28 STI Virtus201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
29 STI Aqua201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
30 STI Dama201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
31 STI Benicia201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
32 STI Regina201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
33 STI St. Charles201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
34 STI Mayfair201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
35 STI Yorkville201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
36 STI Milwaukee201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
37 STI Battery201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
38 STI Soho201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
39 STI Memphis201449,990 SMRP (2)MR
40 STI Tribeca201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
41 STI Gramercy201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
42 STI Bronx201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
43 STI Pontiac201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
44 STI Manhattan201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
45 STI Queens201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
46 STI Osceola201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
47 STI Notting Hill201549,687 1BSMRP (2)MR
48 STI Seneca201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
49 STI Westminster201549,687 1BSMRP (2)MR
50 STI Brooklyn201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
51 STI Black Hawk201549,990 SMRP (2)MR
52 STI Galata201749,990 SMRP (2)MR
53 STI Bosphorus201749,990 SMRP (2)MR
54 STI Leblon201749,990 SMRP (2)MR
55 STI La Boca201749,990 SMRP (2)MR
56 STI San Telmo201749,990 1BSMRP (2)MR
57 STI Donald C Trauscht201749,990 1BSMRP (2)MR
58 STI Esles II201849,990 1BSMRP (2)MR
59 STI Jardins201849,990 1BSMRP (2)MR
60 STI Excel201574,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
61 STI Excelsior201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
62 STI Expedite201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
63 STI Exceed201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
64 STI Executive201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
65 STI Excellence201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
66 STI Experience201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
67 STI Express201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
68 STI Precision201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
69 STI Prestige201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
70 STI Pride201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
71 STI Providence201674,000 SLR1P (3)LR1
72 STI Elysees2014109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
73 STI Madison2014109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
74 STI Park2014109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
75 STI Orchard2014109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
76 STI Sloane2014109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
77 STI Broadway2014109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
78 STI Condotti2014109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
79 STI Rose2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
80 STI Veneto2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
81 STI Alexis2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
82 STI Winnie2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
83 STI Oxford2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
84 STI Lauren2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
85 STI Connaught2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
86 STI Spiga2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
87 STI Savile Row2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
88 STI Kingsway2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
89 STI Carnaby2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
90 STI Solidarity2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
91 STI Lombard2015109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
92 STI Grace2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
93 STI Jermyn2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
94 STI Sanctity2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
95 STI Solace2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
96 STI Stability2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
97 STI Steadfast2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
98 STI Supreme2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
99 STI Symphony2016109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
100 STI Gallantry2016113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
101 STI Goal2016113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
102 STI Nautilus2016113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
103 STI Guard2016113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
104 STI Guide2016113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
105 STI Selatar2017109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
106 STI Rambla2017109,999 SLR2P (4)LR2
107 STI Gauntlet2017113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
108 STI Gladiator2017113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
109 STI Gratitude2017113,000 SLR2P (4)LR2
       
 Total owned or finance leased DWT 7,883,190    
       


 Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Charter type Daily Base Rate Expiry (6) 
 Time or bareboat chartered-in vessels                 
110 Silent 2007 37,847  1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $7,500  31-Mar-19 
111 Single 2007 37,847  1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $7,500  31-Mar-19 
112 Star I 2007 37,847  1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $7,500  31-Mar-19 
113 Sky 2007 37,847  1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $6,000  31-Mar-19 
114 Steel 2008 37,847  1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $6,000  31-Mar-19 
115 Stone I 2008 37,847  1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $6,000  31-Mar-19 
116 Style 2008 37,847  1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $6,000  31-Mar-19 
117 STI Beryl 2013 49,990   SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $8,800  18-Apr-25(7)
118 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990   SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $8,800  21-Apr-25(7)
119 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990   SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $8,800  28-Apr-25(7)
                   
 Total time or bareboat chartered-in DWT   414,899              
                   
 Total Fleet DWT   8,298,089              
                   

(1) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Group Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., or SCM. SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(2) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Group Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(3) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Group Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(4) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Group Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(5) This vessel is currently time chartered-out to an unrelated third-party for three years at $18,000 per day. This time charter is scheduled to expire in March 2019.
(6) Redelivery from the charterer is plus or minus 30 days from the expiry date.
(7) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day.  The sales price was $29.0 million, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised, or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in the loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2017 and 2018 were as follows:

Date paidDividends per
share
March 2017$0.100
June 2017$0.100
September 2017$0.100
December 2017$0.100
March 2018$0.100
June 2018$0.100
September 2018$0.100
December 2018$0.100
  

On February 13, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about March 28, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of March 13, 2019 (the record date).  As of February 13, 2019, there were 51,397,470 shares outstanding.

Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its (i) Convertible Notes due 2019, which were issued in June 2014, (ii) Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, (iii) Senior Notes Due June 2019 (NYSE: SBBC), which were issued in March 2017, and (iv) Convertible Notes due 2022 which were issued in May and July 2018.

Since January 2018 through the date of this press release, the Company has acquired an aggregate of 1,351,265 of its common shares at an average price of $17.20 per share; the repurchased shares are being held as treasury shares. There were 51,397,470 shares outstanding as of February 13, 2019.

As of the date hereof, the Company has the authority to purchase up to an additional $123.8 million of its securities under its Securities Repurchase Program. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 3.5 years and time or bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (i.e. "Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of time charter equivalent revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that time charter equivalent revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of time charter equivalent revenue, adjusted net income or loss with the adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

Time charter equivalent revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled 'Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2018 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2017'.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

    For the three months ended December 31, 2018 
      Per share Per share 
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount  basic  diluted 
  Net loss $(17,668) $(0.38) $(0.38) 
  Adjustment:       
  Deferred financing fees write-off 266  0.01  0.01  
  Adjusted net loss $(17,402) $(0.38)(1)$(0.38)(1)


   For the three months ended December 31, 2017 
     Per share Per share 
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount  basic  diluted 
 Net loss $(41,509) $(1.46) $(1.46) 
 Adjustments:       
 Merger transaction related costs 1,299  0.05  0.05  
 Deferred financing fees write-off 970  0.03  0.03  
 Adjusted net loss $(39,240) $(1.38) $(1.38) 


   For the year ended December 31, 2018
 
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount Per share
basic		 Per share
diluted
 
        
Net loss $(190,071) $(5.46)  (5.46) 
Adjustments:          
 Merger transaction related costs 272  0.01  0.01  
 Deferred financing fees write-off 13,212  0.38  0.38  
 Loss on exchange of convertible notes 17,838  0.51  0.51  
Adjusted net loss $(158,749) $(4.56) $(4.56) 


  For the year ended December 31, 2017 
    Per share Per share 
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount  basic  diluted 
Net loss $(158,240) $(7.35) $(7.35) 
Adjustments:       
Deferred financing fees write-off 2,467  0.11  0.11  
Merger transaction related costs 36,114  1.68  1.68  
Bargain purchase gain (5,417) (0.25) (0.25) 
Loss on sales of vessels 23,345  1.08  1.08  
Adjusted net loss $(101,731) $(4.72)(1)$(4.72)(1)

(1) Summation differences due to rounding


Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

  For the three months ended
December 31,		 For the year ended
December 31,
  2018 2017 2018
 2017
In thousands of U.S. dollars        
Net loss $(17,668) $(41,509) $(190,071) $(158,240)
Financial expenses 48,156  38,619  186,628  116,240 
Financial income (2,908) (384) (4,458) (1,538)
Depreciation 44,592  43,535  176,723  141,418 
Merger transaction related costs   1,299  272  36,114 
Bargain purchase gain       (5,417)
Amortization of restricted stock 6,144  4,904  25,547  22,385 
Loss on sales of vessels       23,345 
Loss on exchange of convertible notes     17,838   
Adjusted EBITDA
 $78,316  $46,464  $212,479  $174,307 

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
212-542-1616

scorpio.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
