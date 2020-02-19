Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend
02/19/2020 | 06:41am EST
MONACO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers", or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.
Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net income of $12.0 million, or $0.22 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $12.8 million, or $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share, which excludes from the net income a $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $17.7 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $17.4 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $48.5 million, or $0.97 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $47.0 million, or $0.94 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $1.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $190.1 million, or $5.46 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $158.7 million, or $4.56 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) an aggregate loss of $17.8 million recorded on the Company’s exchange of an aggregate of $203.5 million principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2019 in the second and third quarters of 2018, (ii) a $13.2 million write-off of deferred financing fees, and (iii) $0.3 million of transaction costs related to the 2017 merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc, together resulting in an aggregate reduction of the Company’s net loss of $31.3 million or $0.90 per basic and diluted share.
Declaration of Dividend
On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date). As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.
Summary of Other Recent and Fourth Quarter Significant Events
Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration for voyages fixed for the Company's vessels thus far in the first quarter of 2020 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):
• For the LR2s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $25,000 per day for 70% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,300 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.
• For the LR1s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $19,000 per day for 80% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,400 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.
• For the MRs in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $22,000 per day for 60% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $2,800 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.
• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of approximately $24,000 per day for 60% of the days.
Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels during the fourth quarter of 2019:
• For the LR2s in the pool: an average of $25,230 per revenue day.
• For the LR1s in the pool: an average of $17,653 per revenue day.
• For the MRs in the pool: an average of $17,429 per revenue day.
• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of $19,294 per revenue day.
In November 2019, the Company entered into an “at the market” offering program (the "ATM Program") pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. No shares have been sold under this Program through the date of this press release.
In November and December 2019, the Company executed two term loan facilities with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG and Prudential Private Capital, respectively, for approximately $99.1 million in aggregate. These facilities were partially drawn in December 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on five vessels that were previously financed under the Company’s KEXIM Credit Facility. The Company's liquidity increased by approximately $31.0 million in aggregate as a result of these transactions. There is currently $1.5 million available to be drawn under the facility with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the Company's LR2 tankers.
In December 2019, the Company drew down an aggregate of approximately $11.0 million from an upsized lease financing arrangement with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited ("CSSC") to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on seven of its vessels.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has received commitments from financial institutions for an additional eight different facilities to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on certain of the Company's vessels. These commitments are expected to increase the Company's liquidity by approximately $118.7 million, after the repayment of existing indebtedness. Subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation for these facilities, the drawdowns are expected to occur as the scrubbers are installed throughout the remainder of 2020.
In December 2019, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2019 on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per common share.
In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted 2020-built MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) under eight-year bareboat leases. The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Company's transaction with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. ( the "Trafigura Transaction") that was announced in September 2019. The bareboat leases have similar terms and conditions as the original leased vessels in the Trafigura Transaction.
At the Market Share Issuance Program
In November 2019, the Company entered into the ATM Program pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. As part of the ATM Program, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 7, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”), with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent (the “Agent”). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares from time to time through the Agent by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange at market prices, in block transactions, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Agent and the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales under the Program for general corporate and working capital purposes.
No shares have been sold under the ATM Program through the date of this press release.
Diluted Weighted Number of Shares
Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $3.7 million and $14.7 million, respectively, during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 54,626,119 and 49,857,998, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 56,780,849 and 51,735,977, respectively, excluding the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022, and 62,009,488 and 57,656,484, respectively, under the if-converted method.
The diluted weighted average number of shares was anti-dilutive for the year ended December 31, 2019 as the Company incurred a net loss.
The weighted average number of shares under the if-converted method was anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program
In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.
No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.
As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.
As of February 17, 2020, the Company had $164.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update
Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 and that is in progress as of January 1, 2020:
Number of Vessels
Drydock
Ballast Water Treatment Systems
Scrubbers
Aggregate Costs ($ in millions)
Aggregate Offhire Days in Q4 2019
Completed in fourth quarter of 2019
LR2
5
3
2
5
$21.8
216
LR1
2
—
—
2
5.2
41
MR
7
7
5
7
30.8
348
Handymax
6
6
6
—
18.1
135
20
16
13
14
$75.9
740
In progress as of December 31, 2019
LR2
6
5
5
6
$29.0
382
LR1
1
—
—
1
2.5
—
MR
5
5
4
5
22.3
104
Handymax
1
1
1
—
2.8
27
13
11
10
12
$56.6
513
Set forth below are the estimated expected payments for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):
In millions of U.S. dollars
As of February 17, 2020 (1)
Q1 2020 - payments made through February 17, 2020
$
7.9
Q1 2020 - remaining payments
50.3
Q2 2020
54.8
Q3 2020
34.5
Q4 2020
14.4
FY 2021
27.0
(1)
Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.
Set forth below are the expected, estimated number of ships and estimated off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (2):
Q1 2020
Ships Scheduled for (3):
Off-hire
Drydock
Ballast Water Treatment Systems
Scrubbers
Days (4)
LR2
6
4
8
488
LR1
—
—
4
212
MR
5
5
9
671
Handymax
1
1
—
11
Total Q1 2020
12
10
21
1,382
Q2 2020
Ships Scheduled for (3):
Off-hire
Drydock
Ballast Water Treatment Systems
Scrubbers
Days (4)
LR2
5
1
8
476
LR1
—
—
—
88
MR
5
5
10
484
Handymax
—
—
—
—
Total Q2 2020
10
6
18
1,048
Q3 2020
Ships Scheduled for (3):
Off-hire
Drydock
Ballast Water Treatment Systems
Scrubbers
Days (4)
LR2
1
—
2
90
LR1
5
—
5
200
MR
—
—
7
270
Handymax
—
—
—
—
Total Q3 2020
6
—
14
560
Q4 2020
Ships Scheduled for (3):
Off-hire
Drydock
Ballast Water Treatment Systems
Scrubbers
Days (4)
LR2
—
—
—
—
LR1
—
—
—
—
MR
—
—
4
170
Handymax
—
—
—
—
Total Q4 2020
—
—
4
170
FY 2021
Ships Scheduled for (3):
Off-hire
Drydock
Ballast Water Treatment Systems
Scrubbers
Days (4)
LR2
12
—
—
240
LR1
7
—
—
140
MR
—
—
—
—
Handymax
—
—
—
—
Total FY 2021
19
—
—
380
(2)
The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.
(3)
Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. Does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the current period.
(4)
Represents total estimated offhire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work during the period or that commenced work in previous periods which are scheduled for completion in the current period.
Debt
Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:
In thousands of U.S. dollars
Outstanding Principal as of September 30, 2019
Drawdowns and (repayments), net
Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2019
Drawdowns and (repayments), net
Outstanding Principal as of February 17, 2020
1
KEXIM Credit Facility
$
265,650
$
(66,637
)
$
199,013
$
(3,239
)
$
195,774
2
ABN AMRO Credit Facility
94,091
(2,139
)
91,952
(1,602
)
90,350
3
ING Credit Facility
134,624
(3,184
)
131,440
(1,071
)
130,369
4
$35.7 Million Term Loan Facility
32,426
(808
)
31,618
(808
)
30,810
5
2017 Credit Facility
134,817
(3,316
)
131,501
—
131,501
6
Credit Agricole Credit Facility
92,869
(2,142
)
90,727
—
90,727
7
ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility
46,641
(963
)
45,678
—
45,678
8
Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility
97,338
(2,104
)
95,234
—
95,234
9
ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility
106,200
(2,875
)
103,325
—
103,325
10
Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility (1)
—
42,150
42,150
—
42,150
11
Prudential Credit Facility (2)
—
55,463
55,463
(462
)
55,001
12
Ocean Yield Lease Financing
152,304
(2,773
)
149,531
(1,779
)
147,752
13
CMBFL Lease Financing
58,290
(1,227
)
57,063
—
57,063
14
BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s)
95,126
(1,978
)
93,148
(1,345
)
91,803
15
CSSC Lease Financing
233,545
(4,327
)
229,218
(2,885
)
226,333
16
BCFL Lease Financing (MRs)
90,614
(2,804
)
87,810
(1,953
)
85,857
17
2018 CMB Lease Financing
128,956
(2,529
)
126,427
(2,529
)
123,898
18
$116.0 Million Lease Financing
107,731
(1,690
)
106,041
(1,193
)
104,848
19
AVIC International Lease Financing
130,259
(2,948
)
127,311
—
127,311
20
China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing
127,125
(3,375
)
123,750
—
123,750
21
$157.5 Million Lease Financing
141,478
(3,536
)
137,942
—
137,942
22
COSCO Lease Financing
78,375
(1,925
)
76,450
—
76,450
23
IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs
45,927
(1,735
)
44,192
(1,206
)
42,986
24
IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax
16,621
(3,842
)
12,779
(2,533
)
10,246
25
IFRS 16 - Leases - acquired from Trafigura (3)
525,737
(12,733
)
513,004
59,631
572,635
26
CSSC Scrubber Financing (4)
—
10,976
10,976
(915
)
10,061
27
2020 Senior Unsecured Notes
53,750
—
53,750
—
53,750
28
Convertible Notes due 2022
203,500
—
203,500
—
203,500
$
3,193,994
$
(23,001
)
$
3,170,993
$
36,111
$
3,207,104
(1)
In December 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $43.7 million. A portion of the proceeds of this facility were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on two vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Poplar and STI Veneto). There is currently $1.5 million available to be drawn under this facility, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the Company's LR2 tankers. The loan is scheduled to be repaid in quarterly aggregate installment payments of $0.8 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25% per annum. A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of November 2024. Approximately $0.3 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.
(2)
In November 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Prudential Private Capital for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $55.5 million. This facility was fully drawn in December 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on three vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Clapham, STI Camden and STI Acton). The loan will be repaid in monthly aggregate installment payments of $0.5 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum. A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of December 2025. Approximately $0.2 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.
(3)
In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted 2020-built MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) under eight-year bareboat leases. The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $68.7 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which are being accounted for as lease liabilities under IFRS 16.
(4)
In December 2019, the Company drew down an aggregate of approximately $11.0 million from its upsized lease financing agreement with CSSC to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on seven of the Company’s vessels. The upsized portion of the lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.8% per annum, matures two years from the date of the drawdown and will be repaid in monthly installment payments of approximately $0.5 million in aggregate. There is currently $1.6 million available under this arrangement, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on the eighth remaining vessel under this agreement.
Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2019, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020, lease financing arrangements, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):
In millions of U.S. dollars
Q1 2020 - principal payments made through February 17, 2020
$
32.6
Q1 2020 - remaining principal payments
49.9
Q2 2020 (1)
122.6
Q3 2020 (2)
165.7
Q4 2020
62.9
Q1 2021
273.5
Q2 2021
94.0
Q3 2021
65.7
Q4 2021
65.8
2022 and thereafter
2,307.0
$
3,239.7
(1)
Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.
(2)
Repayments include $87.7 million due upon the maturity of the Company's ABN AMRO Credit Facility.
Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net income of $12.0 million compared to a net loss of $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:
TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:
For the three months ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars
2019
2018
Vessel revenue
$
221,622
$
167,525
Voyage expenses
(2,483
)
(304
)
TCE revenue
$
219,139
$
167,221
TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $51.9 million to $219.1 million, from $167.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was the result of quarter over quarter improvements in TCE revenue per day across all of the Company's operating segments. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $19,910 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $15,008 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 reflected significant improvements in TCE revenue per day, both sequentially, and as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Supply and demand dynamics shifted favorably during the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by the January 1, 2020 implementation date of the International Maritime Organization’s ("IMO") low sulfur emissions standards. The implementation of these standards has impacted the trade flows of both crude and refined petroleum products which, combined with favorable supply and demand dynamics, has resulted in improvements in daily spot market TCE rates across all of the Company's operating segments during the fourth quarter of 2019.
These results were mitigated by several factors including (i) higher than expected offhire days during the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of port congestion and delays at the shipyards where the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system and scrubber installations are taking place, (ii) below-market positioning voyages both to and from these shipyards as vessels deviated from their normal trading patterns, and (iii) the purchase and consumption of higher cost low sulfur fuel in anticipation of the IMO's January 1, 2020 implementation date for the Company's vessels that do not yet have scrubbers installed.
The increase in TCE revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 134.0 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from an average of 121.9 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2018, which was primarily the result of the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) in connection with the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019. This increase was offset by the redelivery of time chartered-in vessels in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019.
Vessel operating costs for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $14.2 million to $85.4 million, from $71.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) that were acquired in connection with the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019. Vessel operating costs per day increased to $6,928 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $6,505 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was largely due to timing, in addition to various miscellaneous repairs that were undertaken while certain vessels were drydocked for scrubber or ballast water treatment system installations during the period.
Charterhire expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $10.6 million to $0.0 million, from $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This decrease was the result of (i) a decrease in the number of time chartered-in vessels when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the three months ended December 31, 2018, and (ii) the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases beginning on January 1, 2019. The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of 27 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which operated for the entire period. The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of an average of 2.9 time chartered-in vessels and 10 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 27 bareboat chartered-in vessels which are being accounted for under IFRS 16 as right of use assets and related lease liabilities. Under IFRS 16, there is no charterhire expense for these vessels as the right of use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis (through depreciation expense) over the lease term and the lease liability is amortized over that same period (with a portion of each payment allocated to principal and a portion allocated to interest expense).
Depreciation expense - owned or finance leased vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased slightly by $1.9 million to $46.5 million, from $44.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company installs ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.
Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $12.6 million. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the Company's transition to IFRS 16 - Leases on January 1, 2019. Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for the 10 vessels (seven Handymax and three MR) previously bareboat chartered-in prior to the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019. Additionally, as part of the Trafigura Transaction, the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 15 vessels (11 MR and four LR2), which are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month. Additionally, in January 2020, the Company took delivery of two MRs that were previously under construction and were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is expected to be similar to the MR vessels acquired in September 2019.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased by $2.8 million to $15.8 million, from $12.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including an increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financial expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $0.9 million to $47.3 million, from $48.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase of $0.8 million of capitalized interest expense during the three months ended December 31, 2019 as a result of the Company's scrubber and ballast water treatment system investments. No interest was capitalized during the three months ended December 31, 2018.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss (unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Vessel revenue
$
221,622
$
167,525
$
704,325
$
585,047
Operating expenses
Vessel operating costs
(85,412
)
(71,219
)
(294,531
)
(280,460
)
Voyage expenses
(2,483
)
(304
)
(6,160
)
(5,146
)
Charterhire
—
(10,644
)
(4,399
)
(59,632
)
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
(46,477
)
(44,592
)
(180,052
)
(176,723
)
Depreciation - right of use assets
(12,636
)
—
(26,916
)
—
General and administrative expenses
(15,758
)
(12,927
)
(62,295
)
(52,272
)
Merger transaction related costs
—
—
—
(272
)
Total operating expenses
(162,766
)
(139,686
)
(574,353
)
(574,505
)
Operating income
58,856
27,839
129,972
10,542
Other (expense) and income, net
Financial expenses
(47,287
)
(48,156
)
(186,235
)
(186,628
)
Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes
—
—
—
(17,838
)
Financial income
756
2,908
8,182
4,458
Other expenses, net
(283
)
(259
)
(409
)
(605
)
Total other expense, net
(46,814
)
(45,507
)
(178,462
)
(200,613
)
Net income / (loss)
$
12,042
$
(17,668
)
$
(48,490
)
$
(190,071
)
Earnings / (Loss) per share
Basic
$
0.22
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.97
)
$
(5.46
)
Diluted
$
0.21
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.97
)
$
(5.46
)
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
54,626,119
46,382,795
49,857,998
34,824,311
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)
56,780,849
46,382,795
49,857,998
34,824,311
(1)
The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. Weighted average shares under the if-converted method (which includes the potential dilutive effect of the unvested shares of restricted stock, and the Convertible Notes due 2022) were 62,009,488 and 57,656,484 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of
In thousands of U.S. dollars
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
202,303
$
593,652
Accounts receivable
78,174
69,718
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,855
15,671
Inventories
8,646
8,300
Total current assets
302,978
687,341
Non-current assets
Vessels and drydock
4,008,158
3,997,789
Right of use assets
697,903
—
Other assets
131,139
75,210
Goodwill
11,539
11,539
Restricted cash
12,293
12,285
Total non-current assets
4,861,032
4,096,823
Total assets
$
5,164,010
$
4,784,164
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
235,482
$
297,934
Finance lease liability
122,229
114,429
Lease liability - IFRS 16
63,946
—
Accounts payable
23,122
11,865
Accrued expenses
41,452
22,972
Total current liabilities
486,231
447,200
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
999,268
1,192,000
Finance lease liability
1,195,494
1,305,952
Lease liability - IFRS 16
506,028
—
Total non-current liabilities
2,700,790
2,497,952
Total liabilities
3,187,021
2,945,152
Shareholders' equity
Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:
Share capital
646
5,776
Additional paid-in capital
2,842,446
2,648,599
Treasury shares
(467,057
)
(467,056
)
Accumulated deficit (1)
(399,046
)
(348,307
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,976,989
1,839,012
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,164,010
$
4,784,164
(1)
Accumulated deficit reflects the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. IFRS 16 amended the existing accounting standards to require lessees to recognize as of January 1, 2019, on a discounted basis, the rights and obligations created by the commitment to lease assets on the balance sheet, unless the term of the lease is 12 months or less. Accordingly, the standard resulted in the recognition of right of use assets and corresponding liabilities, on the basis of the discounted remaining future minimum lease payments, relating to the existing bareboat chartered-in vessel commitments for three bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are scheduled to expire in April 2025. Upon transition, a lessee shall apply IFRS 16 to its leases either retrospectively to each prior reporting period presented (the "full retrospective approach") or retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 recognized at the date of initial application (the "modified retrospective approach"). We applied the modified retrospective approach upon transition. The impact of the application of this standard on the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 was the recognition of a $48.5 million right of use asset, a $50.7 million operating lease liability and a $2.2 million reduction in retained earnings relating to these three vessels.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the year ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(48,490
)
$
(190,071
)
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
180,052
176,723
Depreciation - right of use assets
26,916
—
Amortization of restricted stock
27,421
25,547
Amortization of deferred financing fees
7,041
10,541
Write-off of deferred financing fees
1,466
13,212
Accretion of convertible notes
11,375
13,225
Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations
3,615
3,779
Loss on exchange of convertible notes
—
17,838
209,396
70,794
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
(346
)
1,535
Increase in accounts receivable
(8,458
)
(4,298
)
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,816
2,227
Increase in other assets
(7,177
)
(1,226
)
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable
4,019
(1,382
)
Increase / (decrease) in accrued expenses
10,262
(9,860
)
116
(13,004
)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
209,512
57,790
Investing activities
Acquisition of vessels and payments for vessels under construction
(2,998
)
(26,057
)
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels)
(203,975
)
(26,680
)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(206,973
)
(52,737
)
Financing activities
Debt repayments
(343,351
)
(865,594
)
Issuance of debt
108,589
1,007,298
Debt issuance costs
(5,744
)
(23,056
)
Refund of debt issuance costs due to early debt repayment
—
2,826
Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16
(36,761
)
Increase in restricted cash
(9
)
(897
)
Repayment of convertible notes
(145,000
)
—
Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock
50,000
337,000
Equity issuance costs
(333
)
(17,073
)
Dividends paid
(21,278
)
(15,127
)
Repurchase of common stock
(1
)
(23,240
)
Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities
(393,888
)
402,137
(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
(391,349
)
407,190
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,
593,652
186,462
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31,
$
202,303
$
593,652
As described in the preceding sections, on September 26, 2019, the Company acquired subsidiaries of Trafigura which have leasehold interests in 19 product tankers under bareboat charter agreements with subsidiaries of an international financial institution for aggregate consideration of $803 million. Of the 19 vessels, 15 (consisting of 11 MRs and four LR2s) were delivered during 2019, two were delivered in January 2020, and two MRs are currently under construction. For the delivered vessels in 2019, the Company assumed the obligations under the bareboat charter agreements of $531.5 million and issued 3,981,619 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $115.5 million. For the four vessels under construction as of September 26, 2019, the Company agreed to assume the commitments on the bareboat charter agreements of $138.9 million and issued 591,254 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $17.1 million. The obligations under the bareboat charter agreements for the undelivered vessels will be recorded upon the delivery of each vessel (the lease commencement date).
This transaction represents a significant non-cash transaction that occurred during the year ended December 31, 2019.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries Other operating data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31
For the year ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)
$
124,399
$
78,316
$
363,952
$
212,479
Average Daily Results
TCE per day(2)
$
19,910
$
15,008
$
16,682
$
12,782
Vessel operating costs per day(3)
$
6,928
6,505
$
6,563
$
6,463
LR2
TCE per revenue day (2)
$
24,987
$
16,228
$
20,254
$
13,968
Vessel operating costs per day(3)
$
7,123
6,574
$
6,829
$
6,631
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
42.0
38.0
39.1
38.0
Average number of time chartered-in vessels
—
1.0
—
1.5
LR1
TCE per revenue day (2)
$
17,648
$
13,548
$
15,846
$
10,775
Vessel operating costs per day(3)
$
7,570
$
6,595
$
6,658
$
6,608
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
12.0
12.0
12.0
12.0
Average number of time chartered-in vessels
—
—
—
—
MR
TCE per revenue day (2)
$
17,261
$
14,412
$
15,095
$
12,589
Vessel operating costs per day(3)
$
6,505
$
6,504
$
6,312
$
6,366
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
56.0
45.0
47.9
44.9
Average number of time chartered-in vessels
—
1.9
0.1
4.3
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
Handymax
TCE per revenue day (2)
$
19,294
$
14,999
$
14,575
$
12,196
Vessel operating costs per day(3)
$
7,351
$
6,331
$
6,621
$
6,295
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
14.0
14.0
14.0
14.0
Average number of time chartered-in vessels
—
—
—
0.5
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels
7.0
7.0
7.0
7.0
Fleet data
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
124.0
109.0
113.0
108.9
Average number of time chartered-in vessels
—
2.9
0.1
6.3
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels
10.0
10.0
10.0
10.0
Drydock
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
$
75,406
$
14,137
$
203,975
$
26,680
(1)
See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
(2)
Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
(3)
Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.
Fleet list as of February 17, 2020
Vessel Name
Year Built
DWT
Ice class
Employment
Vessel type
Scrubber
Owned or finance leased vessels
1
STI Brixton
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
2
STI Comandante
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
3
STI Pimlico
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
4
STI Hackney
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
5
STI Acton
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
6
STI Fulham
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
7
STI Camden
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
8
STI Battersea
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
9
STI Wembley
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
10
STI Finchley
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
11
STI Clapham
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
12
STI Poplar
2014
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
13
STI Hammersmith
2015
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
14
STI Rotherhithe
2015
38,734
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
N/A
15
STI Amber
2012
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
16
STI Topaz
2012
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
17
STI Ruby
2012
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
18
STI Garnet
2012
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
19
STI Onyx
2012
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
20
STI Fontvieille
2013
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
21
STI Ville
2013
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
22
STI Duchessa
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
23
STI Opera
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
24
STI Texas City
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
25
STI Meraux
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
26
STI San Antonio
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
27
STI Venere
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
28
STI Virtus
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
29
STI Aqua
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
30
STI Dama
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
31
STI Benicia
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
32
STI Regina
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
33
STI St. Charles
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
34
STI Mayfair
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
35
STI Yorkville
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
36
STI Milwaukee
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
37
STI Battery
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
38
STI Soho
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
39
STI Memphis
2014
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
40
STI Tribeca
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
41
STI Gramercy
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
42
STI Bronx
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
43
STI Pontiac
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
44
STI Manhattan
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
45
STI Queens
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
46
STI Osceola
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
47
STI Notting Hill
2015
49,687
1B
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
48
STI Seneca
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
49
STI Westminster
2015
49,687
1B
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
50
STI Brooklyn
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
51
STI Black Hawk
2015
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
52
STI Galata
2017
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
53
STI Bosphorus
2017
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
54
STI Leblon
2017
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
55
STI La Boca
2017
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
56
STI San Telmo
2017
49,990
1B
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
57
STI Donald C Trauscht
2017
49,990
1B
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
58
STI Esles II
2018
49,990
1B
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
59
STI Jardins
2018
49,990
1B
SMRP (2)
MR
Not Yet Installed
60
STI Magic
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
61
STI Majestic
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
62
STI Mystery
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
63
STI Marvel
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
64
STI Magnetic
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
65
STI Millennia
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
66
STI Master
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
67
STI Mythic
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
68
STI Marshall
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
69
STI Modest
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
70
STI Maverick
2019
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
71
STI Miracle
2020
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
72
STI Maestro
2020
50,000
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Yes
73
STI Excel
2015
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
74
STI Excelsior
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
75
STI Expedite
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
76
STI Exceed
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
77
STI Executive
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Yes
78
STI Excellence
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Yes
79
STI Experience
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
80
STI Express
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
81
STI Precision
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
82
STI Prestige
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
83
STI Pride
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Yes
84
STI Providence
2016
74,000
—
SLR1P (3)
LR1
Not Yet Installed
85
STI Elysees
2014
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
86
STI Madison
2014
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
87
STI Park
2014
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
88
STI Orchard
2014
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
89
STI Sloane
2014
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
90
STI Broadway
2014
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
91
STI Condotti
2014
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
92
STI Rose
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
93
STI Veneto
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
94
STI Alexis
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
95
STI Winnie
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
96
STI Oxford
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
97
STI Lauren
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
98
STI Connaught
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
99
STI Spiga
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
100
STI Savile Row
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
101
STI Kingsway
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
102
STI Carnaby
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
103
STI Solidarity
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
104
STI Lombard
2015
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
105
STI Grace
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
106
STI Jermyn
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
107
STI Sanctity
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
108
STI Solace
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
109
STI Stability
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
110
STI Steadfast
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
111
STI Supreme
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
112
STI Symphony
2016
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
113
STI Gallantry
2016
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
114
STI Goal
2016
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
115
STI Nautilus
2016
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
116
STI Guard
2016
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
117
STI Guide
2016
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
118
STI Selatar
2017
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
119
STI Rambla
2017
109,999
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
120
STI Gauntlet
2017
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
121
STI Gladiator
2017
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
122
STI Gratitude
2017
113,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Not Yet Installed
123
STI Lobelia
2018
110,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
124
STI Lotus
2018
110,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
125
STI Lily
2019
110,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
126
STI Lavender
2019
110,000
—
SLR2P (4)
LR2
Yes
Total owned or finance leased DWT
8,973,190
Vessel Name
Year Built
DWT
Ice class
Employment
Vessel type
Charter type
Daily Base Rate
Expiry (5)
Bareboat chartered-in vessels
127
Silent
2007
37,847
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
Bareboat
$
6,300
31-Mar-20
128
Single
2007
37,847
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
Bareboat
$
6,300
31-Mar-20
129
Star I
2007
37,847
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
Bareboat
$
6,300
31-Mar-20
130
Sky
2007
37,847
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
Bareboat
$
6,300
31-Mar-21
131
Steel
2008
37,847
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
Bareboat
$
6,300
31-Mar-21
132
Stone I
2008
37,847
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
Bareboat
$
6,300
31-Mar-21
133
Style
2008
37,847
1A
SHTP (1)
Handymax
Bareboat
$
6,300
31-Mar-21
134
STI Beryl
2013
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Bareboat
$
8,800
18-Apr-25
(6
)
135
STI Le Rocher
2013
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Bareboat
$
8,800
21-Apr-25
(6
)
136
STI Larvotto
2013
49,990
—
SMRP (2)
MR
Bareboat
$
8,800
28-Apr-25
(6
)
Total bareboat chartered-in DWT
414,899
Newbuildings currently under construction
Vessel Name
Yard
DWT
Vessel type
137
Hull S470 - TBN STI Mighty
HVS
50,000
MR
(7)
138
Hull S471 - TBN STI Maximus
HVS
50,000
MR
(7)
Total newbuilding product tankers DWT
100,000
Total Fleet DWT
9,488,089
(1)
This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., or SCM. SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(2)
This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(3)
This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(4)
This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(5)
Redelivery from the charterer is plus or minus 30 days from the expiry date.
(6)
In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.
(7)
The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired from Trafigura in September 2019 as part of the Trafigura Transaction and these vessels are currently under construction at Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co., Ltd. One vessel is expected to be delivered in March 2020 and one vessel is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2020.
Dividend Policy
The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.
The Company's dividends paid during 2018 and 2019 were as follows:
Date paid
Dividends per common share
March 2018
$0.100
June 2018
$0.100
September 2018
$0.100
December 2018
$0.100
March 2019
$0.100
June 2019
$0.100
September 2019
$0.100
December 2019
$0.100
On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date). As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.
Securities Repurchase Program
In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.
No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.
As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.
About Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or finance leases 126 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 58 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.1 years and bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in two MR tankers that are currently under construction and are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 (one in March, and one in September). Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information
This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.
TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018".
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
Per share
Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
Amount
basic
diluted
Net income
$
12,042
$
0.22
$
0.21
Adjustment:
Deferred financing fees write-off
748
0.01
0.01
Adjusted net income
$
12,790
$
0.23
(1)
$
0.23
(1)
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
Per share
Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
Amount
basic
diluted
Net loss
$
(17,668
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.38
)
Adjustment:
Deferred financing fees write-off
266
0.01
0.01
Adjusted net loss
$
(17,402
)
$
(0.38
)
(1)
$
(0.38
)
(1)
For the year ended December 31, 2019
Per share
Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
Amount
basic
diluted
Net loss
$
(48,490
)
$
(0.97
)
$
(0.97
)
Adjustment:
Deferred financing fees write-off
1,466
0.03
0.03
Adjusted net loss
$
(47,024
)
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.94
)
For the year ended December 31, 2018
Per share
Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
Amount
basic
diluted
Net loss
$
(190,071
)
$
(5.46
)
$
(5.46
)
Adjustments:
Merger transaction related costs
272
0.01
0.01
Deferred financing fees write-off
13,212
0.38
0.38
Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019
17,838
0.51
0.51
Adjusted net loss
$
(158,749
)
$
(4.56
)
$
(4.56
)
(1) Summation differences due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income / (loss)
$
12,042
$
(17,668
)
$
(48,490
)
$
(190,071
)
Financial expenses
47,287
48,156
186,235
186,628
Financial income
(756
)
(2,908
)
(8,182
)
(4,458
)
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
46,477
44,592
180,052
176,723
Depreciation - right of use assets
12,636
—
26,916
—
Merger transaction related costs
—
—
—
272
Amortization of restricted stock
6,713
6,144
27,421
25,547
Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019
—
—
—
17,838
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,399
$
78,316
$
363,952
$
212,479
