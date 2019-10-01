Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Scorpio Tankers Inc.    STNG   MHY7542C1306

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(STNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Call Options by President of the Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

MONACO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on 100,000 common shares (or 1,000 call option contracts) of the Company with a strike price of $33.00 and an expiration of January 2020 for the consideration of $265,000.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company currently owns or finance leases 124 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 56 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 3.7 years and bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in four MR tankers that are currently under construction and are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 (two in January, one in March, and one in September).

Forward-Looking Statements
The matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Scorpio Tankers desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that Scorpio Tankers will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that we have or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see Scorpio Tankers’ filings with the SEC for a complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information
Scorpio Tankers Inc.
(212) 542-1616

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
05:35pScorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Call Options by President of the C..
GL
09/30SCORPIO TANKERS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(7)
PU
09/27Scorpio Tankers Announces Closing of the Previously Announced Acquisition of ..
GL
09/25Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Call Options by President of the C..
GL
09/24SCORPIO TANKERS : Acquisition of Product Tankers from Tafigura
PU
09/24Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Intention to Establish a $100 Million At The M..
GL
09/24Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Leasehold Interest of 19 Pr..
GL
09/12SCORPIO TANKERS : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
09/10SCORPIO TANKERS : Presentation September 2019
PU
09/09SCORPIO TANKERS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 687 M
EBIT 2019 140 M
Net income 2019 -46,9 M
Debt 2019 2 565 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 -31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,11x
EV / Sales2020 4,37x
Capitalization 1 630 M
Chart SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,60  $
Last Close Price 29,76  $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Non-Independent Director
Cameron K. Mackey Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Albertini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.69.09%1 630
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.56.89%876
BW LPG105.25%813
DORIAN LPG LTD.77.70%570
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.14.37%564
HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP0.72%514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group