Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Scorpio Tankers Inc.    STNG   MHY7542C1306

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(STNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

MONACO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: STNG) (the “Company”) announced today that Scorpio Services Holding Limited (“SSH”), a related party, has purchased 100,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $17.36 per share in the open market. The Company currently has 58,672,080 common shares outstanding, of which the Scorpio Group of companies, including SSH, owns 2,657,839 or 4.5%.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 137 owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 62 MR tankers and 21 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.6 years. The Company also has a leasehold interest in an MR product tanker that is currently under construction. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, the length and severity of the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
(212) 542-1616

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
05:19pScorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by Scorpio Services ..
GL
05/11SCORPIO BULKERS INC. : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020..
AQ
05/06SCORPIO TANKERS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 202..
GL
04/30Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for Annual Mee..
GL
04/29Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2020..
GL
04/28SCORPIO TANKERS INC. : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Have ..
AQ
03/31Scorpio tankers inc. announces availability of 2019 annual report on form 20-..
GL
03/10Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Call Options by President of the C..
GL
02/28SCORPIO TANKERS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 289 M
EBIT 2020 598 M
Net income 2020 439 M
Debt 2020 2 400 M
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 2,11x
P/E ratio 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
EV / Sales2021 3,06x
Capitalization 973 M
Chart SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,91  $
Last Close Price 17,65  $
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Non-Independent Director
Cameron K. Mackey Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian M. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Albertini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-55.13%973
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-20.77%964
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED3.05%746
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-25.50%639
BW LPG LIMITED-52.61%457
DORIAN LPG LTD.-47.16%437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group