SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(STNG)
09/09 06:30:00 pm
30.83 USD   +4.83%
SCORPIO TANKERS : Presentation September 2019
09/09SCORPIO TANKERS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
07/31SCORPIO TANKERS : Report of Foreign Issuer
Scorpio Tankers : Presentation September 2019

09/10/2019 | 01:17am EDT

Company Presentation

September 2019

Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Scorpio Tanker Inc.'s ("Scorpio's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio's records and other data available from third parties. Although Scorpio believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Scorpio's control, Scorpio cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Scorpio, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker vessel markets, changes in Scorpio's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Scorpio's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of tankers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Scorpio files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Scorpio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Scorpio's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

2 2

Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements (Cont'd)

This presentation describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue. TCE revenue is vessel revenue less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges) and is not a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS (i.e. a "Non-IFRS" measure). TCE revenue is presented here because we believe that it provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This Non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue is useful to investors because it facilitates the comparability and the evaluation of

companies in the Company's industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue is useful in evaluating its operating performance

compared to that of other companies in the Company's industry. The Company's definition of TCE revenue may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. For a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue, please see the Appendix of this presentation.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Scorpio's industry and the market in which it operates, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Scorpio operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Scorpio believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

3 3

Company Overview

Key Facts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is the world's largest and youngest product tanker company

  • Pure play product tanker offering all asset classes
    • 109 owned ECO product tankers on the water with an average age of 4.1 years
    • 10 bareboat chartered-in vessels
  • NYSE-compliantgovernance, listed under the ticker "STNG"
  • Headquartered in Monaco, incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is not subject to US income tax
  • Vessels employed in well-established Scorpio pools with a track record of outperforming the market
  • Merged with Navig8 Product Tankers in 2017, acquiring 27 ECO-spec product tankers

Fleet Profile

60

Owned

BB Chartered-In

50

3

40

30

45

20

38

7

10

14

12

0

Handymax

MR

LR1

LR2

4 4

Investment Highlights

Largest and Most

Modern Product

Tanker Fleet in the

World

Largest Scrubber

Fitted Product Tanker

Fleet

Fundamentals

Support Further

Market Improvement

Scorpio Has

Significant Leverage

to Market Recovery

IMO 2020 Is A Key

Catalyst For

Product Tankers

Significant Trading

Liquidity & Intrinsic

Shareholders

  • 109 owned vessels with an average age of 4.1 years trading within the world's largest product tanker platform with track record of outperforming the market
  • Scorpio's ECO fleet well positioned as the largest scrubber fitted product tanker fleet in the world
  • Significant cash flow benefits driven by scrubber fuel savings given MGO-HSFO spread outlook
  • Ton mile demand continues to grow
  • Limited newbuilding orders drives lowest orderbook as a % of fleet ever recorded
  • Favorable supply/demand environment with demand expected to outstrip growth in 2020
  • Spot market employment ideally positions STNG to capture upside
  • Higher spot TCE rates in every month y-o-y
  • $1,000/day increase in rates generates ~$43 million annualized incremental cash flow (1)
  • Expected increase in demand for distillate via additional volumes and consumption of MGO & LSFO blends, increasing the demand for product tankers
  • Avg daily trading liquidity of $15m and market cap >$1.3b
  • Significant insider ownership with institutional and large AUM funds with long only focus

1) Based on 109 owned and 10 TC/BB-In vessels

5 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 05:16:04 UTC
