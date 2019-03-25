Log in
Scorpio Tankers : Report of Foreign Issuer

0
03/25/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of March 2019

Commission File Number: 001-34677

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

9, Boulevard Charles III, Monaco 98000

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): [ ].

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): [ ].

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 5.1 is the opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP relating to the legality and validity of the shares of common stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. that were registered for resale on March 22, 2019.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-230469) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with an effective date of March 22, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(registrant)

Dated: March 25, 2019

By:

/s/ Brian Lee Brian Lee

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 5.1

SEWARD & KISSEL LLP

ONE BATTERY PARK PLAZA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10004

TELEPHONE: (212) 574-1200

901 K Street, NW

FACSIMILE: (212) 480-8421

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20001

WWW.SEWKIS.COM

TELEPHONE: (202) 737-8833

FACSIMILE: (202) 737-5184

March 25, 2019

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

9, Boulevard Charles III MC 98000

Monaco

Re: Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have acted as counsel to Scorpio Tankers Inc. (the " Company "), a Marshall Islands corporation, in connection with the preparation of the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-230469) (the " Registration Statement "), which became automatically effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " Commission ") pursuant to the provisions of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act ") on March 22, 2019, a prospectus included therein, and a prospectus supplement thereto, dated March 22, 2019, relating to the resale of an aggregate of 7,743,125 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the " Secondary Shares ") by the selling shareholders named therein.

We have examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of (i) the Registration Statement and the prospectus contained therein, and (ii) such corporate documents and records of the Company and such other instruments, certificates and documents as we have deemed necessary or appropriate as a basis for the opinions hereinafter expressed. In such examinations, we have assumed the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies or drafts of documents to be executed, the genuineness of all signatures and the legal competence or capacity of persons or entities to complete the execution of documents. As to various questions of fact that are material to the opinions hereinafter expressed, we have relied upon statements or certificates of public officials, directors and officers of the Company and others.

Based upon and subject to the foregoing, and having regard to such other legal considerations which we deem relevant, we are of the opinion that under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Secondary Shares have been duly authorized and are validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

This opinion is limited to the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands as in effect on the date hereof.

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Company's Report on Form 6-K to be filed with the Commission on the date hereof.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Seward & Kissel LLP

Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 21:24:15 UTC
