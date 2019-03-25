Scorpio Tankers : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES

For the month of March 2019

Commission File Number: 001-34677

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

9, Boulevard Charles III, Monaco 98000

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 5.1 is the opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP relating to the legality and validity of the shares of common stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. that were registered for resale on March 22, 2019.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-230469) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with an effective date of March 22, 2019.

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

Dated: March 25, 2019

/s/ Brian Lee Brian Lee

Chief Financial Officer

March 25, 2019

March 25, 2019

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

9, Boulevard Charles III MC 98000

Monaco

Re: Scorpio Tankers Inc.

We have acted as counsel to Scorpio Tankers Inc. (the " Company "), a Marshall Islands corporation, in connection with the preparation of the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-230469) (the " Registration Statement "), which became automatically effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " Commission ") pursuant to the provisions of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act ") on March 22, 2019, a prospectus included therein, and a prospectus supplement thereto, dated March 22, 2019, relating to the resale of an aggregate of 7,743,125 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the " Secondary Shares ") by the selling shareholders named therein.

We have examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of (i) the Registration Statement and the prospectus contained therein, and (ii) such corporate documents and records of the Company and such other instruments, certificates and documents as we have deemed necessary or appropriate as a basis for the opinions hereinafter expressed. In such examinations, we have assumed the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies or drafts of documents to be executed, the genuineness of all signatures and the legal competence or capacity of persons or entities to complete the execution of documents. As to various questions of fact that are material to the opinions hereinafter expressed, we have relied upon statements or certificates of public officials, directors and officers of the Company and others.

Based upon and subject to the foregoing, and having regard to such other legal considerations which we deem relevant, we are of the opinion that under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Secondary Shares have been duly authorized and are validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

This opinion is limited to the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands as in effect on the date hereof.

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Company's Report on Form 6-K to be filed with the Commission on the date hereof.

