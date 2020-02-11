Scorpio Tankers : STIFEL Conference Presentation February 2020 0 02/11/2020 | 05:13pm EST Send by mail :

Scorpio Tankers Inc. STIFEL Conference Presentation February 11, 2020 Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s ("Scorpio's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio's records and other data available from third parties. Although Scorpio believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Scorpio's control, Scorpio cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Scorpio, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker vessel markets, changes in Scorpio's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Scorpio's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of tankers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Scorpio files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Scorpio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Scorpio's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements This presentation describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, which is not a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS (i.e. a "Non-IFRS" measure). TCE revenue is presented here because we believe that it provides investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This Non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue is useful to investors because it facilitates the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue is useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company's industry. The Company's definition of TCE revenue may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. See appendix for a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue, please see the Appendix of this presentation. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Scorpio's industry and the market in which it operates, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Scorpio operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Scorpio believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available. 2 Earnings Reminder Scorpio Tankers Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Conference Call Details Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416 International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422 Conference ID: 9755054 Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8jjse99m 3 Scorpio at a Glance Key Facts • Scorpio Tankers Inc. ("Scorpio") is the world's largest and most modern product tanker company • Pure play product tanker offering all asset classes Fleet Overview (1) Product Tanker Vessels on ECO Scrubber Avg Age Segment the Water Vessel Fitted/Planned (Years) • 126 owned and financed leased ECO product tankers on the water with an average age of 4.0 years • 2 newbuilding ECO product tankers under construction • 10 bareboat chartered-in vessels • Vessels employed in well-established Scorpio pools with a track record of outperforming the market • NYSE-compliant governance • Demonstrated track record of M&A • Acquired 19 ECO-spec scrubber fitted product tankers from Trafigura in September 2019 • Merged with Navig8 Product Tankers in 2017, acquiring 27 ECO-spec product tankers Long Range 2 "LR2" (80k - 120k dwt) Long Range 1 "LR1" (60k - 80k dwt) Medium Range "MR" (40k - 50k dwt) Handymax (25k - 39k dwt) 42x Yes Yes 3.9 12x Yes Yes 3.7 58x Yes Yes 4.0 14x Yes No 5.3 (1) The fleet metrics reflect owned or finance-leased vessels with completion of the scrubber installation program, but excludes 2 MR newbuilding vessels under construction. 4 Largest & Most Modern Product Tanker Fleet in the World World's largest and youngest product tanker fleet, including the leading owner in the MR and LR2 product tanker segments

While a significant portion of the global MR and LR fleets are older than 15 years of age, the Scorpio fleet has an average age of 4.0 years. Largest & Most Modern Product Tanker Fleet (# of Ships) HM MR LR1 Total Average Age 150 126 120 42 90 89 6 78 12 29 12 62 60 9 11 55 50 50 13 11 9 58 11 30 42 55 44 24 33 33 11.2 11.3 14 10.4 10.5 9.1 9.1 6 4.0 12 17 2 0 Scorpio BW/Hafnia TORM COSCO SCF Group Diamond S A.P. Moller 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Average Age vs. Worldwide Fleet Scorpio Tankers Active Fleet 13.9 10.6 10.1 8.8 5.3 4.0 3.7 3.9 Handymax MR LR1 LR2 Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence February, 2020 5 Note: Figures do not include newbuild vessels on order. Investment Highlights Largest and Most Modern Product Tanker Fleet in the World Largest Scrubber Fitted Tanker Fleet Positive Market Fundamentals IMO 2020 Is A Key Catalyst For Product Tankers Significant Operating Leverage 128 owned vessels (126 on the water) with an average age of 4.0 years with track record of outperforming the market

Scorpio's ECO fleet well positioned as the largest scrubber fitted product tanker fleet in the world

Significant cash flow benefits driven by scrubber fuel savings given MGO-HSFO spread outlook

MGO-HSFO spread outlook Ton mile demand continues to grow

Limited newbuilding orders drives lowest orderbook as a % of fleet ever recorded

Favorable supply/demand environment with demand expected to outstrip growth in 2020

Expected increase in demand for distillate via additional volumes and consumption of MGO & LSFO blends, increasing the demand for product tankers

Spot market employment within the world's largest product tanker platform positions Scorpio to capture upside

Higher spot TCE rates in every month in 2019 relative to 2018 levels

$1,000/day increase in rates will generate ~$50 million of incremental annualized cash flow (1) (1) Based on 128 owned and 10 TC/BB-in vessels. 6 Financial Overview Avg Number of Vessels 160 Owned & Finance Leased TC-In BB-In 125 119 120 107 10 98 99 10 8 6 8 8 10 80 17 13 88 109 109 40 73 78 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Q1-Q3) EBITDA (Millions $USD) $500 $449 $400 $300 $230 $240 $200 $78 $100 $46 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Q1-Q3) Fleet TCE ($/day) $25,000 $23,163 $20,000 $15,783 $15,008 $15,538 $15,000 $12,805 $10,000 $5,000 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Q1-Q3) Cash Flow From Operating (Millions $USD) $400 $389 $300 $200 $167 $140 $100 $42 $58 $0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Q1-Q3) Source: Company Earnings Releases 7 Potential Cash Flow Generation Potential Annual Cash Flow Generation (Company) Potential Annual Cash Flow Generation (Per Share) Millions $USD Net Cash Flow $/ Per Share Net Cash Flow $3,000 Scrubber Savings $45.0 Scrubber Savings OPEX, Cash G&A, Interest & Principal OPEX, Cash G&A, Interest & Principal $40.0 $2,500 An increase in rates from $35.0 $20,000 to $25,000 (25%) translates to a 200% increase in net cash flow $2,000 $30.0 $19.8 $25.0 $15.5 $1,500 $1,153 $11.2 $902 $6.8 $650 $20.0 $2.5 $398 $1,000 $146 $15.0 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $147 $147 $147 $147 $147 $147 $10.0 $500 $14.8 $861 $861 $861 $861 $861 $861 $861 $5.0 $0 $0.0 OPEX, Cash Scrubber $20,000 $25,000 $30,000 $35,000 $40,000 OPEX, Cash Scrubber $20,000 $25,000 $30,000 $35,000 $40,000 G&A, Interest Savings G&A, Interest Savings & Principal ($250/MT TCE Rate ($/day) (1) & Principal ($250/MT TCE Rate ($/day) (1) MGO-HSFO MGO-HSFO Spread) Spread) (1) TCE Rate reflects a market TCE Rate for a non-scrubber ECO vessel. Note: Annual revenue calculated as TCE Rate x 365 days x number of vessels. Based on 138 vessels (128 owned and 10 TC/BB-In) Assumes vessel cash breakeven of $17,100 per day 8 IMO 2020 & Scrubber Economics Appendix 1 9 IMO 2020: It's Still Early What We Have Seen So Far

High Levels of VLSFO Fuel Adoption: Accumulated storage in preparation of IMO 2020 allowed for greater availability. Widening of the VLSFO-HSFO Spread: In January, spreads averaged $200-$350/MT, depending on the region. Regional VLSFO Price Volatility: Differences in VLSFO prices between regions reached $200/MT. Attractive Scrubber Economics for Modern Vessels: At current VLSFO-HSFO spreads, the returns are significant and compounded by Eco vessel fuel savings. VLSFO Blend Quality Issues: Shipowners have rejected certain blends.

Key Questions Going Forward

To what extent was demand for MGO and distillate blending components muted by storage of VLSFO in preparation of IMO 2020? Will refiners divert VGO to produce more VLSFO and consequently less gasoline? How will the forward price curve evolve will the availability of fuels react to changes in refinery decisions?

10 Eco & Scrubber Fitted Vessels Provide Significant Fuel Savings IMO 2020 has changed the underlying economics of the spot freight market, the spot market TCE rate ($/day) for one specific route now has four different daily TCE rates Four TCEs Now Available Vessel Type Vessel Consumption Primary Fuel Type Non-ECO Design Standard VLSFO (0.5% Sulfur) Tanker Non-ECO Design Standard HSFO (3.5% Sulfur) Tanker with Scrubber ECO Design ECO VLSFO (0.5% Sulfur) Tanker ECO Design Tanker ECO HSFO (3.5% Sulfur) with Scrubber Fuel Savings By Vessel Type ECO Design Tanker with Non-ECO Scrubber Design Tanker with ECO Design Scrubber Tanker Non-ECO Design Tanker ECO Vessel (Lower Consumption) + Scrubber Fitted (Less Expensive Fuel) = Significant Fuel Savings 11 Bunker Prices & Forward Curve Spot Bunker Prices ($/MT) (1) Location HSFO VLSFO MGO Houston $365 $521 $534 New York $342 $533 $546 Rotterdam $298 $473 $543 Fujairah $294 $561 $672 Singapore $336 $573 $639 Forward Curve ($/MT) (2) Rotterdam (VSLFO-HSFO Spread) Singapore (VSLFO-HSFO Spread) $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50 $0 Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20 Jul-20 Jan-21 Mar-21Apr-21May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Jan-22 Feb-20 Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20 Feb-21 Aug-21 Sep-21Oct-21Nov-21Dec-21 1) Ship & Bunker / Peninsula as of February 3, 2020 12 2) Bloomberg as of February 3, 2020 Largest Eco & Scrubber Fitted Product Tanker Fleet Scorpio currently owns and operates the world's largest Eco product tanker fleet and will be installing exhaust gas cleaning systems "scrubbers" on all of its owned and finance leased MR, LR1 and LR2 vessels

By Q4-20, Scorpio will have the largest scrubber fitted product tanker fleet in the world

Q4-20, Scorpio will have the largest scrubber fitted product tanker fleet in the world In addition, Scorpio will operate 53% of the total LR2 scrubber fitted fleet and over 30% of the total MR and LR1 scrubber fitted fleets. Largest Eco Product Tanker Fleet (1) % of Total Product Tanker Fleet Fitted with Scrubbers (2) # of Vessels HM MR LR1 LR2 140 126 21% 120 100 42 80 12 11% 60 57 8% 6 48 40 58 8 4 4 26 22 20 20 20 37 5 20 40 6 8 4 19 11 20 14 12 16 6 0 4 3 Scorpio Hafnia/ Sinokor COSCO A.P. Navig8 TORM Frontline LR2 LR1 MR BW Moller Scorpio Vessels as % of Total Product Tanker Scrubber Fitted Fleet(2) 53% 39% 35% LR2 LR1 MR Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 (1) ECO vessel defined as built after 2011 13 (2) Includes scrubbers installed and on order through 2021 Scrubber Fuel Savings Scorpio Scrubber Fleet Scrubber TCE Savings (1) Annual Cash Flow Benefit (3) (Vessels Installed with Scrubbers as of Q2-20) ($ per day) ($ millions) 60 $177 $3,345 $147 $2,787 42 $2,489 $118 x = 12 MR LR1 LR2 MR LR1 LR2 $200 $250 $300 Vessel Type Assumes MGO / HFSO Spread of $200 / MT MGO - HSFO Spread ($ / MT) Annual Cash Flow Benefit of ~$120 Million at a $200 MGO-HSFO Spread Driven By Modern Scrubber-Fitted Fleet Annual Fuel Consumption based on actual vessel consumption in 2018. (MT/Year): MR (4,542 MT) / LR1 (5,087 MT) / LR2 (6,105 MT). See appendix for additional details. (1) Scrubber TCE savings calculated as illustrative annual fuel savings / 365 days. Based on an MGO-HSFO spread of $200/MT. 14 (2) Annual Cash Flow Scrubber Savings = # of Vessels with scrubbers x fuel consumption (MT/year) x MGO-HSFO Spread ($/MT). Market Update Appendix 1 15 Murphy's Law: Refined Products End to 2019 and Start to 2020 Murphy's Law - everything that can go wrong has gone wrong this winter for refined products. Saudi Oil Infrastructure Attacks

Reduction in Saudi product exports since the September 2019 attacks on the country's oil infrastructure

IMO 2020

Demand impact on refined product exports yet to be felt, but higher fuel prices have Increased fuel costs for non scrubber fitted vessels given switch from less expensive HSFO to more expensive VLSFO

Above Average Winter Temperatures

Warmer weather has reduced seasonally strong winter distillate heating oil demand

Wuhan Coronavirus

There is still uncertainty about the depth and duration of the virus, but if not resolved quickly could have substantial implications on global economic activity

Saudi Refined Product Exports (kb/d) 2.0 FY-18 FY-19 1.7 1.8 1.6 1.5 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.0 Sep Oct Nov HSFO & VLSFO Prices ($/MT) $700 HSFO (Dec-19) VLSFO (Jan-20) $663 $591 $600 $537 $500 $357 $340 $400 $268 $300 $200 $100 $0 Houston Rotterdam Singapore Despite These Headwinds: TC Rates & Asset Values Have Remained Strong 16 Spot Rate Earnings LR2 Avg Earnings ($/Day): Dec 2013-2019 $60,000 $50,000 $40,000 $30,000 $20,000 $10,000 $0 Jun-14 Jun-15 Jun-16 Jun-17 Jun-18 Jun-19 Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 MR Avg Earnings ($/Day): Dec 2013-2019 $30,000 $25,000 $20,000 $15,000 $10,000 $5,000 $0 Dec-13 Jun-14 Dec-14 Jun-15 Dec-15 Jun-16 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 Source: Estimates provided by Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020. Note: LR2 Avg Earnings: Ulsan-Singapore-MinaAl-Ahmadi-Rotterdam-Skikda-Chiba Clean Triangular Voyage Earnings. 17 One Year TC Rates Continue to Increase One year time charter rates have increased significantly over the last two years and are now approaching 2015 levels MR One Year TC Rates ($/Day) MR Eco MR $25,000 $20,000 $15,000 $10,000 Jul-15 Jul-16 Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18 Apr-18Jul-18 Jul-19 Jan-15 Apr-15 Oct-15 Jan-16 Apr-16 Oct-16 Jan-17 Apr-17 Oct-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Oct-19 Jan-20 LR2 One Year TC Rates ($/Day) $35,000 LR2 Eco LR2 LR2-Scrubber Fitted Eco LR2-Scrubber Fitted $30,000 $25,000 $20,000 $15,000 $10,000 Jul-15 Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17 Jul-17 Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18 Jul-19 Jan-15 Apr-15 Oct-15 Apr-17 Oct-17 Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19 Oct-19 Jan-20 Premiums for Eco & Scrubber Fitted Vessels Reflected in One Year TC Rates Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 18 Significant YoY Increase in Asset Values Increasing spot market and time charter rates continue to drive asset values for vessels on the water

Resale vessel values have exceeded newbuilding values, reflecting positive future expectations for products market

In addition, uncertainty about future IMO regulations and propulsions systems has constrained some appetite for newbuildings MR Asset Values Millions $USD $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16 Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18 Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20 MR-NB MR-Resale MR- 5 yr LR2 Asset Values Millions $USD $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16 Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18 Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20 LR2-NB LR2-Resale LR2- 5 yr Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 19 Resale vessels defined as those which are less than one year old or are about to be delivered. Long Term Fundamentals Appendix 1 20 Short Term Tailwinds & Long Term Fundamentals Short Term Tailwinds Significant number of LR2's have switch from clean to dirty

There are currently more LR2's trading dirty than clean, tightening LR2 supply

IMO 2020 Demand Catalysts

Incremental MGO and distillate blending components expected as VLSFO storage accumulated in preparation of IMO 2020 is drawn down Potential for improvement in gasoline inventories and refining margins if refiners divert VGO to make VLSFO

Saudi Refined Exports to Return After Maintenance

Saudi product exports to return to normal levels after refinery maintenance resolves damage from September infrastructure attacks

Refinery Maintenance

Significant distillate and gasoline inventories draws expected during refinery maintenance paving the way for the return of healthy refining margins

Long Term Fundamentals Demand Oil consumption expected to increase year over year

Growing regional imbalances of products driven by different crude slates, product yields/grades and refining capacity expected to continue

Refining capacity expansions continue to move closer to the well head and further away from the consumer Supply Limited newbuilding orders extending the duration of lowest orderbook as a % of fleet since 2000

Ageing MR fleet continues to tighten supply as number of vessels turning 15 years old exceeds newbuilding deliveries

Regulatory uncertainty around IMO 2030/2050 emission reductions and propulsions systems to act as a constraint on newbuilding activity until regulations become clear 21 Product Tanker Demand Drivers Increased Volumes (Seaborne Exports) Oil consumption growth

Refinery margins

Refinery throughput Voyage Distance (Ton Mile Demand) Dislocation between refinery and consumer

Refining capacity expansions have moved closer to the well head and further away from the consumer Trading Activity Arbitrage opportunities from price volatility

Low inventory levels

Growing regional imbalances from crude slates, product grades and refining capacity Product Tanker Demand Ton Mile Demand CAGR of 3.8% Since 2000 22 Distillate & Ton Mile Demand Continue to Grow Light & middle distillate demand has increased every year except 2008/2009

Ton miles, the quantity of cargo multiplied by the distance it travels, has increased at a CAGR of 3.8% since 2000 Incremental Light & Middle Distillate Demand (1) 70 68.7 1.3 65 0.8 1.6 0.7 1.6 0.7 0.7 60 2.2 (mb/d) 1.2 1.0 1.1 55 1.9 1.1 0.7 50.7 0.9 50 45 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 BP Statistical Review Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 Seaborne Product Ton Miles (2) 3,500 3,000 2,500 Ton Miles) 2,000 (Billion 1,500 1,000 500 0 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e 23 Regional Diesel & Gasoline Balances North America 1.3 FSU Europe 1.1 (1.1) 0.1 1.3 Asia 0.1 Latin America (1.2) (1.1) Diesel surplus / (deficit) in mb/d Gasoline surplus / (deficit) in mb/d Middle East Africa0.6 (1.1)(0.3) (0.8) 0.9 (0.1) Source: Energy Aspects, estimates are for FY-20 24 Saudi Arabia Refining Capacity Since investing in new domestic refining capacity, Saudi Arabia has increased refined product exports 400% since 2013

The last of Saudi's 400 kb/d mega refinery series, Jazan, is expected to come online in Q3-2020 Saudi Domestic Refining Capacity Operational Refinery Capacity (kb/d) 1967 Jiddah 77 1979 Yanbu 243 1981 Riyadh 126 1983 SAMREF - Yanbu 400 1986 SASREF - Jubail 305 1986 Ras Tanura 550 1990 Petro Rabigh 400 2014 YASREF - Yanbu 400 2014 SATORP - Jubail 400 Current Domestic Capacity 2,901 Q3-2020 Jazan 400 Total Domestic Capacity 3,301 mb/d 2.0 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 - Saudi Arabia Refined Product Exports (1) Diesel Gasoline Kerosene Naphtha 1.6 0.2 0.2 1.1 1.2 0.2 0.9 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.2 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: IEA 25 1) JODI Record Low Product Tanker Orderbook as a % of Fleet Limited newbuilding order continue to extend the duration of limited fleet growth over the next three years

Current orderbook is at its lowest levels ever recorded, measuring 6.8% of existing fleet on water

Significantly below longer-term five and ten year averages of 13.9% and 17.0%, respectively

Product Tanker Newbuilding Orders MR LR1 LR2 450 433 400 78 350 67 300 Vessels) 255 250 62 of 200 185 179 188 (# 178 21 15 25 21 152 150 51 24 288 42 53 34 117 105 112 109 105 95 100 10 11 11 10 35 36 84 193 75 17 17 33 64 62 3 17 15 57 25 15 130 125 2 8 50 10 113 110 15 28 92 78 81 14 83 22 78 68 58 53 61 60 44 1 2 6 14 35 13 3 0 17 4 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 Lowest Orderbook as a % of Fleet 25.0% Product Tanker 10K+ Orderbook % Fleet 5 Yr Avg 10 Yr Avg 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 6.8% 5.0% 26 What's Delivered May Never Die….So Far Since 1996, there have been 1,597 MR's delivered and of these 1,573 MR vessels are still active today or 98.5%

Refined product demand growth and corresponding vessel supply did not accelerate until the early 2000's

Vessels are typically scrapped around the age of 25 years, which means MR tankers will start their natural phase out of older tonnage that has been minimal in previous years

In addition, scrapping could accelerate as older tonnage is less fuel efficient (higher fuel costs) and may not meet future regulatory requirements MR Active Fleet vs Delivered Fleet Active Today Delivered in Given Year 160 140 120 Vessels)of(# 100 80 60 40 20 0 96 97 98 99 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Year of Build MR Active Fleet vs Delivered Fleet 50% 48% % Vessels Scrapped Based on Year of Build VesselsScrapped) 40% 20% (% of 30% 10% 10% 6% 4% 5% 0% 0% 0% 2% 0% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 96 97 98 99 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Year Of Build Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 27 What does this Mean? Age Makes a Difference • • • • • Product tankers have coated tanks, typically epoxy, making them easy to clean and preventing cargo contamination As a product tanker becomes older, the quality of the epoxy coatings can deteriorate which increases the risk of cargo contamination A primary concern of product tanker customers is cargo contamination, certain key customers will only employ product tankers 15 years and younger Prior to 2018, the number of vessels turning 15 years old had never exceeded newbuild deliveries for a given year Over the next several years the number of vessels turning 15 start to exceed newbuild deliveries dramatically. MR Active Fleet vs Delivered Fleet NB Deliveries Vessels Turning 15 Years Old Net Fleet Growth Per Year 150 100 100 93 87 78 75 59 61 48 47 41 50 Vessles) 7 1 0 0 0 -15 -23 -28 -18 -16 of -50 -35 (# -57 -100 -87 -78 -79 -99 -104 -150 -132 -141 -200 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 28 Note: Supply slippage on scheduled newbuilding deliveries of 20% for 2020-2022 Demand Expected to Outpace Supply in 2020 The market could tighten significantly in 2020 as a result of slowing fleet growth, growing global refined product consumption and an expected increase in the demand for middle distillates from IMO 2020 Historically Low Orderbook & IMO 2020 Demand Catalyst to Provide Favorable Supply/Demand Balance Product Tanker Net Fleet Growth Seaborne Refined Products Trade 8.0% 7.0% 7.1% 6.0% 6.3% 5.7% 5.0% 5.0% 4.6% 4.2% 4.6% 4.4% 4.0% 3.9% 3.0% 2.6% 2.0% 1.8% 1.8% 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% 1.6% 0.0% -1.0% -0.9% -2.0% -1.9% -3.0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020 29 Note: Supply slippage on scheduled newbuilding deliveries of 20% for 2020/2021, Scrapping assumptions for 2020/2021 is 2.0 million dwt per year. Appendix Appendix 1 30 Product Tankers in the Oil Supply Chain Crude Tankers provide the marine transportation of the crude oil to the refineries.

Product Tankers provide the marine transportation of the refined products to areas of demand.

Structural demand drivers in the product tanker industry:

US has emerged as a refined products powerhouse, becoming the worlds largest product exporter Changes in refinery locations, expansion of refining capacity in Asia and Middle East as well as a reduction in OECD refining capacity (Europe & Australia). Changes in consumption demand growth in Latin America, Africa, and non-China/Japan Asia and lack of corresponding growth in refining capacity Balance of trade: needs of each particular region- gasoline/diesel trade between U.S./Europe is a prime example of this given significantly different diesel penetration rates for light vehicles Europe imports surplus diesel from the United States, and exports surplus gasoline to the United States.

Exploration & Crude Transportation Refining Products Terminalling & Production Transportation Distribution Oil production includes drilling, extraction, and recovery of oil from underground. Crude oil is transported to the refinery for processing by crude tankers, rail cars, and pipelines. Refineries convert the crude oil into a wide range of consumable products. Refined products are moved from the refinery to the end users via product tankers, railcars, pipelines and trucks. Terminals are located closer to transportation hubs and are the final staging point for the refined fuel before the point of sale. 31 What is in a Barrel of Crude Oil? Source: Valero & EIA, December 2019 32 Product & Crude Tankers "Dirty" Tankers "Clean" Crude Products VLCC Suezmax Aframax Panamax Handysize LR2 LR1 Hmx/MR Handysize Vessel (200,000 + (120,000 - (80,000 - (60,000 - (< 60,000 (80,000- (60,000- (25,000- (<25,000 Size DWT) 200,000 DWT) 120,000 DWT) 80,000 DWT) DWT) 120,000 DWT) 80,000 DWT) 60,000 DWT) DWT) Cargo 2,000,000 1,000,000 500,000- 350,000- <=350,000 615,000- 345,000- 200,000- <=200,000 Size bbls bbls 800,000 bbls 500,000 bbls bbls 800,000 bbls 615,000 bbls 345,000 bbls bbls Chemicals Naphtha Clean Clean Condensate Products Jet Fuels - Kerosene - Gasoline - Vegoil - Gasoils - Diesels Dirty Cycle Oils Products Fuel Oils Crude Oil 33 Product Tanker Specifications IMO Classes I, II, & III IMO Class I Chemical IMO Class I refers to the transportation of the most hazardous, Tankers very acidic, chemicals. The tanks can be stainless steel, epoxy or marine-line coated. IMO Class II Chemical & IMO Class II carries Veg & Palm Oils, Caustic Soda. These tanks Product Tankers tend to be coated with Epoxy or Stainless steel. IMO Class III Product Tankers Typically carry refined either light, refined oil "clean" products or "dirty" heavy crude or refined oils. Product tankers have coated tanks, typically epoxy, making them easy to clean and preventing cargo contamination and hull corrosion.

IMO II & III tankers have at least 6 segregations and 12 tanks, i.e. 2 tanks can have a common line for discharge.

Oil majors and traders have strict requirements for the transportation of chemicals, FOSFA cargoes (vegetable oils and chemicals), and refined products.

Tanks must be completely cleaned before a new product is loaded to prevent contamination. 34 Design Features on Scorpio Product Tankers 35 Scrubber Fuel Savings Consumption figures below assume that: Scrubbers do not operate during any port activities

Each voyage has a load and discharge port in an ECA, i.e. scrubber does not operate in ECA waters Annual ECO Vessel Fuel Consumption (MT/year) (1) Sailing (Ballast & Laden) Non ECA Waiting/Idle Non ECA Less Additional Consumption for Scrubber Total Non ECA Consumption (MT) MGO-HSFO Spread ($/MT) Annual Scrubber Savings Scrubber TCE Savings ($/day) Every $100 change in fuel spread equates to TCE savings of ($/day) MR LR1 LR2 4,641 5,072 6,019 153 272 347 -252 -257 -261 4,542 5,087 6,105 $200 $200 $200 $908,400 $1,017,450 $1,220,940 $2,489 $2,788 $3,345 $1,244 $1,394 $1,673 (1) Based on average Scorpio ECO vessel consumption in 2018. 36 Scorpio at a Glance Owned & Finance Lease Vessels Name Year DWT Type Name Year DWT Type Name Year DWT Type STI Comandante May-14 38,734 HM STI Manhattan Mar-15 49,990 MR STI Elysees Jul-14 109,999 LR2 STI Brixton Jun-14 38,734 HM STI Queens Apr-15 49,990 MR STI Madison Aug-14 109,999 LR2 STI Pimlico Jul-14 38,734 HM STI Osceola Apr-15 49,990 MR STI Park Sep-14 109,999 LR2 STI Hackney Aug-14 38,734 HM STI Notting Hill May-15 49,687 MR STI Orchard Sep-14 109,999 LR2 STI Acton Sep-14 38,734 HM STI Seneca Jun-15 49,990 MR STI Sloane Oct-14 109,999 LR2 STI Fulham Sep-14 38,734 HM STI Westminster Jun-15 49,687 MR STI Broadway Nov-14 109,999 LR2 STI Camden Sep-14 38,734 HM STI Brooklyn Jul-15 49,990 MR STI Condotti Nov-14 109,999 LR2 STI Battersea Oct-14 38,734 HM STI Black Hawk Sep-15 49,990 MR STI Rose Jan-15 109,999 LR2 STI Wembley Oct-14 38,734 HM STI Galata Mar-17 49,990 MR STI Veneto Jan-15 109,999 LR2 STI Finchley Nov-14 38,734 HM STI Bosphorus Apr-17 49,990 MR STI Alexis Jan-15 109,999 LR2 STI Clapham Nov-14 38,734 HM STI Leblon Jul-17 49,990 MR STI Winnie Mar-15 109,999 LR2 STI Poplar Dec-14 38,734 HM STI La Boca Jul-17 49,990 MR STI Oxford Apr-15 109,999 LR2 STI Hammersmith Jan-15 38,734 HM STI San Telmo Sep-17 49,990 MR STI Lauren Apr-15 109,999 LR2 STI Rotherhithe Jan-15 38,734 HM STI Donald C. Trauscht Oct-17 50,000 MR STI Connaught May-15 109,999 LR2 STI Amber Jul-12 49,990 MR STI Esles II Jan-18 50,000 MR STI Spiga Jun-15 109,999 LR2 STI Topaz Aug-12 49,990 MR STI Jardins Jan-18 50,000 MR STI Savile Row Jun-15 109,999 LR2 STI Ruby Sep-12 49,990 MR Marlin Magic Jan-19 47,500 MR STI Kingsway Aug-15 109,999 LR2 STI Garnet Sep-12 49,990 MR Marlin Majestic Jan-19 47,500 MR STI Lombard Aug-15 109,999 LR2 STI Onyx Sep-12 49,990 MR Marlin Mystery Feb-19 47,500 MR STI Carnaby Sep-15 109,999 LR2 STI Fontvieille Jul-13 49,990 MR Marlin Marvel Mar-19 47,500 MR STI Grace Mar-16 109,999 LR2 STI Ville Sep-13 49,990 MR Marlin Magnetic Mar-19 47,500 MR STI Jermyn Jun-16 109,999 LR2 STI Opera Jan-14 49,990 MR Marlin Millennia May-19 47,500 MR STI Selatar Feb-17 109,999 LR2 STI Duchessa Jan-14 49,990 MR Marlin Master Jun-19 47,500 MR STI Rambla Mar-17 109,999 LR2 STI Texas City Mar-14 49,990 MR Marlin Mythic Jul-19 47,500 MR STI Solidarity Nov-15 109,999 LR2 STI Meraux Apr-14 49,990 MR Marlin Marshall Jul-19 47,500 MR STI Stability Jan-16 109,999 LR2 STI San Antonio May-14 49,990 MR Marlin Modest Aug-19 47,500 MR STI Solace Jan-16 109,999 LR2 STI Venere Jun-14 49,990 MR Marlin Maverick Sep-19 47,500 MR STI Symphony Feb-16 109,999 LR2 STI Virtus Jun-14 49,990 MR Marlin Miracle Jan-20 47,500 MR STI Sanctity Mar-16 109,999 LR2 STI Aqua Jul-14 49,990 MR Marlin Maestro Jan-20 47,500 MR STI Steadfast May-16 109,999 LR2 STI Dama Jul-14 49,990 MR Marlin Mighty* Mar-20 47,500 MR STI Grace May-16 113,000 LR2 STI Benicia Sep-14 49,990 MR Marlin Maximus* Sep-20 47,500 MR STI Gallantry Jun-16 113,000 LR2 STI Regina Sep-14 49,990 MR STI Excel Nov-15 74,000 LR1 STI Supreme Aug-16 109,999 LR2 STI St Charles Sep-14 49,990 MR STI Excelsior Jan-16 74,000 LR1 STI Guard Aug-16 113,000 LR2 STI Mayfair Oct-14 49,990 MR STI Expedite Jan-16 74,000 LR1 STI Guide Oct-16 113,000 LR2 STI Yorkville Oct-14 49,990 MR STI Exceed Feb-16 74,000 LR1 STI Goal Nov-16 113,000 LR2 STI Memphis Nov-14 49,995 MR STI Experience Mar-16 74,000 LR1 STI Guantlet Jan-17 113,000 LR2 STI Milwaukee Nov-14 49,990 MR STI Express May-16 74,000 LR1 STI Gladiator Jan-17 113,000 LR2 STI Battery Dec-14 49,990 MR STI Executive May-16 74,000 LR1 STI Gratitude May-17 113,000 LR2 STI Soho Dec-14 49,990 MR STI Excellence May-16 74,000 LR1 Marlin Lobelia Jan-19 110,000 LR2 STI Tribeca Jan-15 49,990 MR STI Pride Jul-16 74,000 LR1 Marlin Lotus Jan-19 110,000 LR2 STI Gramercy Jan-15 49,990 MR STI Providence Aug-16 74,000 LR1 Marlin Lily Jan-19 110,000 LR2 STI Bronx Feb-15 49,990 MR STI Precision Oct-16 74,000 LR1 Marlin Lavender Feb-19 110,000 LR2 STI Pontiac Mar-15 49,990 MR STI Prestige Nov-16 74,000 LR1 * Newbuilding 37 www.scorpiotankers.com Attachments Original document

