Scorpio Tankers : STIFEL Conference Presentation February 2020
02/11/2020 | 05:13pm EST
Scorpio Tankers Inc.
STIFEL Conference Presentation
February 11, 2020
Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s ("Scorpio's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio's records and other data available from third parties. Although Scorpio believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Scorpio's control, Scorpio cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.
Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Scorpio, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker vessel markets, changes in Scorpio's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Scorpio's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of tankers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Scorpio files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Scorpio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Scorpio's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements
This presentation describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, which is not a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS (i.e. a "Non-IFRS" measure). TCE revenue is presented here because we believe that it provides investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This Non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue is useful to investors because it facilitates the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue is useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company's industry. The Company's definition of TCE revenue may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. See appendix for a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue, please see the Appendix of this presentation.
Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Scorpio's industry and the market in which it operates, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Scorpio operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Scorpio believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.
Earnings Reminder
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Conference Call Details
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time
Largest Eco & Scrubber Fitted Product Tanker Fleet
Scorpio currently owns and operates the world's largest Eco product tanker fleet and will be installing exhaust gas cleaning systems "scrubbers" on all of its owned and finance leased MR, LR1 and LR2 vessels
By Q4-20, Scorpio will have the largest scrubber fitted product tanker fleet in the world
In addition, Scorpio will operate 53% of the total LR2 scrubber fitted fleet and over 30% of the total MR and LR1 scrubber fitted fleets.
Largest Eco Product Tanker Fleet (1)
% of Total Product Tanker Fleet Fitted with
Scrubbers (2)
# of Vessels
HM
MR
LR1
LR2
140
126
21%
120
100
42
80
12
11%
60
57
8%
6
48
40
58
8
4
4
26
22
20
20
20
37
5
20
40
6
8
4
19
11
20
14
12
16
6
0
4
3
Scorpio
Hafnia/
Sinokor
COSCO
A.P.
Navig8
TORM
Frontline
LR2
LR1
MR
BW
Moller
Scorpio Vessels as % of Total Product Tanker
Scrubber Fitted Fleet(2)
53%
39%
35%
LR2
LR1
MR
Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020
(1)
ECO vessel defined as built after 2011
(2)
Includes scrubbers installed and on order through 2021
Scrubber Fuel Savings
Scorpio Scrubber Fleet
Scrubber TCE Savings (1)
Annual Cash Flow Benefit (3)
(Vessels Installed with Scrubbers as of Q2-20)
($ per day)
($ millions)
60
$177
$3,345
$147
$2,787
42
$2,489
$118
x
=
12
MR
LR1
LR2
MR
LR1
LR2
$200
$250
$300
Vessel Type
Assumes MGO / HFSO Spread of $200 / MT
MGO - HSFO Spread ($ / MT)
Annual Cash Flow Benefit of ~$120 Million at a $200 MGO-HSFO Spread Driven By Modern Scrubber-Fitted Fleet
Annual Fuel Consumption based on actual vessel consumption in 2018. (MT/Year): MR (4,542 MT) / LR1 (5,087 MT) / LR2 (6,105 MT). See appendix for additional details.
(1)
Scrubber TCE savings calculated as illustrative annual fuel savings / 365 days. Based on an MGO-HSFO spread of $200/MT.
(2)
Annual Cash Flow Scrubber Savings = # of Vessels with scrubbers x fuel consumption (MT/year) x MGO-HSFO Spread ($/MT).
Market Update
Appendix 1
Murphy's Law: Refined Products End to 2019 and Start to 2020
Murphy's Law - everything that can go wrong has gone wrong this winter for refined products.
Saudi Oil Infrastructure Attacks
Reduction in Saudi product exports since the September 2019 attacks on the country's oil infrastructure
IMO 2020
Demand impact on refined product exports yet to be felt, but higher fuel prices have
Increased fuel costs for non scrubber fitted vessels given switch from less expensive HSFO to more expensive VLSFO
Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020
27
What does this Mean? Age Makes a Difference
•
•
•
•
•
Product tankers have coated tanks, typically epoxy, making them easy to clean and preventing cargo contamination
As a product tanker becomes older, the quality of the epoxy coatings can deteriorate which increases the risk of cargo contamination
A primary concern of product tanker customers is cargo contamination, certain key customers will only employ product tankers 15 years and younger Prior to 2018, the number of vessels turning 15 years old had never exceeded newbuild deliveries for a given year
Over the next several years the number of vessels turning 15 start to exceed newbuild deliveries dramatically.
MR Active Fleet vs Delivered Fleet
NB Deliveries
Vessels Turning 15 Years Old
Net Fleet Growth Per Year
150
100
100
93
87
78
75
59
61
48
47
41
50
Vessles)
7
1
0
0
0
-15
-23
-28
-18
-16
of
-50
-35
(#
-57
-100
-87
-78
-79
-99
-104
-150
-132
-141
-200
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020
Note: Supply slippage on scheduled newbuilding deliveries of 20% for 2020-2022
Demand Expected to Outpace Supply in 2020
The market could tighten significantly in 2020 as a result of slowing fleet growth, growing global refined product consumption and an expected increase in the demand for middle distillates from IMO 2020
Historically Low Orderbook & IMO 2020 Demand Catalyst to Provide Favorable Supply/Demand Balance
Product Tanker Net Fleet Growth
Seaborne Refined Products Trade
8.0%
7.0%
7.1%
6.0%
6.3%
5.7%
5.0%
5.0%
4.6%
4.2%
4.6%
4.4%
4.0%
3.9%
3.0%
2.6%
2.0%
1.8%
1.8%
1.2%
1.0%
1.1%
1.6%
0.0%
-1.0%
-0.9%
-2.0%
-1.9%
-3.0%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020e
2021e
Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020
Note: Supply slippage on scheduled newbuilding deliveries of 20% for 2020/2021, Scrapping assumptions for 2020/2021 is 2.0 million dwt per year.
Appendix
Appendix 1
Product Tankers in the Oil Supply Chain
Crude Tankers provide the marine transportation of the crude oil to the refineries.
Product Tankers provide the marine transportation of the refined products to areas of demand.
Structural demand drivers in the product tanker industry:
US has emerged as a refined products powerhouse, becoming the worlds largest product exporter
Changes in refinery locations, expansion of refining capacity in Asia and Middle East as well as a reduction in OECD refining capacity (Europe & Australia).
Changes in consumption demand growth in Latin America, Africa, and non-China/Japan Asia and lack of corresponding growth in refining capacity
Balance of trade: needs of each particular region- gasoline/diesel trade between U.S./Europe is a prime example of this given significantly different diesel penetration rates for light vehicles
Europe imports surplus diesel from the United States, and exports surplus gasoline to the United States.
Exploration &
Crude Transportation
Refining
Products
Terminalling &
Production
Transportation
Distribution
Oil production includes drilling, extraction, and recovery of oil from underground.
Crude oil is transported to the refinery for processing by crude tankers, rail cars, and pipelines.
Refineries convert the crude oil into a wide range of consumable products.
Refined products are moved from the refinery to the end users via product tankers, railcars, pipelines and trucks.
Terminals are located closer to transportation hubs and are the final staging point for the refined fuel before the point of sale.
What is in a Barrel of Crude Oil?
Source: Valero & EIA, December 2019
32
Product & Crude Tankers
"Dirty"
Tankers
"Clean"
Crude
Products
VLCC
Suezmax
Aframax
Panamax
Handysize
LR2
LR1
Hmx/MR
Handysize
Vessel
(200,000 +
(120,000 -
(80,000 -
(60,000 -
(< 60,000
(80,000-
(60,000-
(25,000-
(<25,000
Size
DWT)
200,000 DWT)
120,000 DWT)
80,000 DWT)
DWT)
120,000 DWT)
80,000 DWT)
60,000 DWT)
DWT)
Cargo
2,000,000
1,000,000
500,000-
350,000-
<=350,000
615,000-
345,000-
200,000-
<=200,000
Size
bbls
bbls
800,000 bbls
500,000 bbls
bbls
800,000 bbls
615,000 bbls
345,000 bbls
bbls
Chemicals
Naphtha
Clean
Clean Condensate
Products
Jet Fuels
-
Kerosene
-
Gasoline
-
Vegoil
-
Gasoils
-
Diesels
Dirty
Cycle Oils
Products
Fuel Oils
Crude Oil
Product Tanker Specifications
IMO Classes I, II, & III
IMO Class I
Chemical
IMO Class I refers to the transportation of the most hazardous,
Tankers
very acidic, chemicals. The tanks can be stainless steel, epoxy or
marine-line coated.
IMO Class II
Chemical &
IMO Class II carries Veg & Palm Oils, Caustic Soda. These tanks
Product Tankers
tend to be coated with Epoxy or Stainless steel.
IMO Class III
Product Tankers
Typically carry refined either light, refined oil "clean" products or
"dirty" heavy crude or refined oils.
Product tankers have coated tanks, typically epoxy, making them easy to clean and preventing cargo contamination and hull corrosion.
IMO II & III tankers have at least 6 segregations and 12 tanks, i.e. 2 tanks can have a common line for discharge.
Oil majors and traders have strict requirements for the transportation of chemicals, FOSFA cargoes (vegetable oils and chemicals), and refined products.
Tanks must be completely cleaned before a new product is loaded to prevent contamination.
Design Features on Scorpio Product Tankers
35
Scrubber Fuel Savings
Consumption figures below assume that:
Scrubbers do not operate during any port activities
Each voyage has a load and discharge port in an ECA, i.e. scrubber does not operate in ECA waters
Annual ECO Vessel Fuel Consumption (MT/year) (1)
Sailing (Ballast & Laden)
Non ECA
Waiting/Idle
Non ECA
Less
Additional Consumption for Scrubber
Total Non ECA Consumption (MT)
MGO-HSFO Spread ($/MT)
Annual Scrubber Savings
Scrubber TCE Savings ($/day)
Every $100 change in fuel spread equates to TCE savings of ($/day)
MR
LR1
LR2
4,641
5,072
6,019
153
272
347
-252
-257
-261
4,542
5,087
6,105
$200
$200
$200
$908,400
$1,017,450
$1,220,940
$2,489
$2,788
$3,345
$1,244
$1,394
$1,673
(1) Based on average Scorpio ECO vessel consumption in 2018.
