Scorpio Tankers : STIFEL Conference Presentation February 2020

02/11/2020 | 05:13pm EST

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

STIFEL Conference Presentation

February 11, 2020

Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s ("Scorpio's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio's records and other data available from third parties. Although Scorpio believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Scorpio's control, Scorpio cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Scorpio, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker vessel markets, changes in Scorpio's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Scorpio's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of tankers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Scorpio files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Scorpio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Scorpio's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements

This presentation describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, which is not a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS (i.e. a "Non-IFRS" measure). TCE revenue is presented here because we believe that it provides investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This Non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue is useful to investors because it facilitates the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue is useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company's industry. The Company's definition of TCE revenue may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. See appendix for a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue, please see the Appendix of this presentation.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Scorpio's industry and the market in which it operates, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Scorpio operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Scorpio believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

2

Earnings Reminder

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time

US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422

Conference ID: 9755054

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8jjse99m

3

Scorpio at a Glance

Key Facts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. ("Scorpio") is the world's largest and most

modern product tanker company

Pure play product tanker offering all asset classes

Fleet Overview (1)

Product Tanker

Vessels on

ECO

Scrubber

Avg Age

Segment

the Water

Vessel

Fitted/Planned

(Years)

126 owned and financed leased ECO product tankers on the

water with an average age of 4.0 years

2 newbuilding ECO product tankers under construction

10 bareboat chartered-in vessels

Vessels employed in well-established Scorpio pools with a track

record of outperforming the market

NYSE-compliant governance

Demonstrated track record of M&A

Acquired 19 ECO-spec scrubber fitted product tankers from

Trafigura in September 2019

Merged with Navig8 Product Tankers in 2017, acquiring 27

ECO-spec product tankers

Long Range 2

"LR2"

(80k - 120k dwt)

Long Range 1

"LR1"

(60k - 80k dwt)

Medium Range

"MR"

(40k - 50k dwt)

Handymax

(25k - 39k dwt)

42x Yes Yes 3.9

12x Yes Yes 3.7

58x Yes Yes 4.0

14x Yes No 5.3

(1) The fleet metrics reflect owned or finance-leased vessels with completion of the scrubber installation program, but excludes 2 MR newbuilding vessels under construction.

4

Largest & Most Modern Product Tanker Fleet in the World

  • World's largest and youngest product tanker fleet, including the leading owner in the MR and LR2 product tanker segments
  • While a significant portion of the global MR and LR fleets are older than 15 years of age, the Scorpio fleet has an average age of 4.0 years.

Largest & Most Modern Product Tanker Fleet

(# of Ships)

HM

MR

LR1 Total Average Age

150

126

120

42

90

89

6

78

12

29

12

62

60

9

11

55

50

50

13

11

9

58

11

30

42

55

44

24

33

33

11.2

11.3

14

10.4

10.5

9.1

9.1

6

4.0

12

17

2

0

Scorpio

BW/Hafnia

TORM

COSCO

SCF Group

Diamond S

A.P. Moller

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Average Age vs. Worldwide Fleet

Scorpio Tankers Active Fleet

13.9

10.6

10.1

8.8

5.3

4.0

3.7

3.9

Handymax

MR

LR1

LR2

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence February, 2020

5

Note: Figures do not include newbuild vessels on order.

Investment Highlights

Largest and Most Modern

Product Tanker Fleet in

the World

Largest Scrubber Fitted

Tanker Fleet

Positive Market

Fundamentals

IMO 2020 Is A Key

Catalyst For

Product Tankers

Significant Operating

Leverage

  • 128 owned vessels (126 on the water) with an average age of 4.0 years with track record of outperforming the market
  • Scorpio's ECO fleet well positioned as the largest scrubber fitted product tanker fleet in the world
  • Significant cash flow benefits driven by scrubber fuel savings given MGO-HSFO spread outlook
  • Ton mile demand continues to grow
  • Limited newbuilding orders drives lowest orderbook as a % of fleet ever recorded
  • Favorable supply/demand environment with demand expected to outstrip growth in 2020
  • Expected increase in demand for distillate via additional volumes and consumption of MGO & LSFO blends, increasing the demand for product tankers
  • Spot market employment within the world's largest product tanker platform positions Scorpio to capture upside
  • Higher spot TCE rates in every month in 2019 relative to 2018 levels
  • $1,000/day increase in rates will generate ~$50 million of incremental annualized cash flow(1)

(1) Based on 128 owned and 10 TC/BB-in vessels.

6

Financial Overview

Avg Number of Vessels

160

Owned & Finance Leased

TC-In

BB-In

125

119

120

107

10

98

99

10

8

6

8

8

10

80

17

13

88

109

109

40

73

78

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 (Q1-Q3)

EBITDA (Millions $USD)

$500

$449

$400

$300

$230

$240

$200

$78

$100

$46

$0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 (Q1-Q3)

Fleet TCE ($/day)

$25,000

$23,163

$20,000

$15,783

$15,008

$15,538

$15,000

$12,805

$10,000

$5,000 $0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 (Q1-Q3)

Cash Flow From Operating (Millions $USD)

$400 $389

$300

$200

$167

$140

$100

$42

$58

$0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 (Q1-Q3)

Source: Company Earnings Releases

7

Potential Cash Flow Generation

Potential Annual Cash Flow Generation (Company)

Potential Annual Cash Flow Generation (Per Share)

Millions $USD

Net Cash Flow

$/ Per Share

Net Cash Flow

$3,000

Scrubber Savings

$45.0

Scrubber Savings

OPEX, Cash G&A, Interest & Principal

OPEX, Cash G&A, Interest & Principal

$40.0

$2,500

An increase in rates from

$35.0

$20,000 to $25,000 (25%)

translates to a 200% increase

in net cash flow

$2,000

$30.0

$19.8

$25.0

$15.5

$1,500

$1,153

$11.2

$902

$6.8

$650

$20.0

$2.5

$398

$1,000

$146

$15.0

$2.5

$2.5

$2.5

$2.5

$2.5

$2.5

$147

$147

$147

$147

$147

$147

$10.0

$500

$14.8

$861

$861

$861

$861

$861

$861

$861

$5.0

$0

$0.0

OPEX, Cash

Scrubber

$20,000

$25,000

$30,000

$35,000

$40,000

OPEX, Cash

Scrubber

$20,000

$25,000

$30,000

$35,000

$40,000

G&A, Interest

Savings

G&A, Interest

Savings

& Principal

($250/MT

TCE Rate ($/day) (1)

& Principal

($250/MT

TCE Rate ($/day) (1)

MGO-HSFO

MGO-HSFO

Spread)

Spread)

(1) TCE Rate reflects a market TCE Rate for a non-scrubber ECO vessel.

Note: Annual revenue calculated as TCE Rate x 365 days x number of vessels. Based on 138 vessels (128 owned and 10 TC/BB-In) Assumes vessel cash breakeven of $17,100 per day

8

IMO 2020 & Scrubber Economics

Appendix 1

9

IMO 2020: It's Still Early

  • What We Have Seen So Far
    • High Levels of VLSFO Fuel Adoption: Accumulated storage in preparation of IMO 2020 allowed for greater availability.
    • Widening of the VLSFO-HSFOSpread: In January, spreads averaged $200-$350/MT, depending on the region.
    • Regional VLSFO Price Volatility: Differences in VLSFO prices between regions reached $200/MT.
    • Attractive Scrubber Economics for Modern Vessels: At current VLSFO-HSFO spreads, the returns are significant and compounded by Eco vessel fuel savings.
    • VLSFO Blend Quality Issues: Shipowners have rejected certain blends.
  • Key Questions Going Forward
    • To what extent was demand for MGO and distillate blending components muted by storage of VLSFO in preparation of IMO 2020?
    • Will refiners divert VGO to produce more VLSFO and consequently less gasoline?
    • How will the forward price curve evolve will the availability of fuels react to changes in refinery decisions?

10

Eco & Scrubber Fitted Vessels Provide Significant Fuel Savings

  • IMO 2020 has changed the underlying economics of the spot freight market, the spot market TCE rate ($/day) for one specific route now has four different daily TCE rates

Four TCEs Now Available

Vessel Type

Vessel Consumption

Primary Fuel Type

Non-ECO Design

Standard

VLSFO (0.5% Sulfur)

Tanker

Non-ECO Design

Standard

HSFO (3.5% Sulfur)

Tanker with Scrubber

ECO Design

ECO

VLSFO (0.5% Sulfur)

Tanker

ECO Design Tanker

ECO

HSFO (3.5% Sulfur)

with Scrubber

Fuel Savings By Vessel Type

ECO

Design

Tanker with

Non-ECO Scrubber

Design

Tanker with

ECO Design Scrubber

Tanker

Non-ECO

Design

Tanker

ECO Vessel (Lower Consumption) + Scrubber Fitted (Less Expensive Fuel) = Significant Fuel Savings

11

Bunker Prices & Forward Curve

Spot Bunker Prices ($/MT) (1)

Location

HSFO

VLSFO

MGO

Houston

$365

$521

$534

New York

$342

$533

$546

Rotterdam

$298

$473

$543

Fujairah

$294

$561

$672

Singapore

$336

$573

$639

Forward Curve ($/MT) (2)

Rotterdam (VSLFO-HSFO Spread)

Singapore (VSLFO-HSFO Spread)

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Jul-20

Jan-21

Mar-21Apr-21May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Jan-22

Feb-20

Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20

Feb-21

Aug-21

Sep-21Oct-21Nov-21Dec-21

1)

Ship & Bunker / Peninsula as of February 3, 2020

12

2)

Bloomberg as of February 3, 2020

Largest Eco & Scrubber Fitted Product Tanker Fleet

  • Scorpio currently owns and operates the world's largest Eco product tanker fleet and will be installing exhaust gas cleaning systems "scrubbers" on all of its owned and finance leased MR, LR1 and LR2 vessels
  • By Q4-20, Scorpio will have the largest scrubber fitted product tanker fleet in the world
  • In addition, Scorpio will operate 53% of the total LR2 scrubber fitted fleet and over 30% of the total MR and LR1 scrubber fitted fleets.

Largest Eco Product Tanker Fleet (1)

% of Total Product Tanker Fleet Fitted with

Scrubbers (2)

# of Vessels

HM

MR

LR1

LR2

140

126

21%

120

100

42

80

12

11%

60

57

8%

6

48

40

58

8

4

4

26

22

20

20

20

37

5

20

40

6

8

4

19

11

20

14

12

16

6

0

4

3

Scorpio

Hafnia/

Sinokor

COSCO

A.P.

Navig8

TORM

Frontline

LR2

LR1

MR

BW

Moller

Scorpio Vessels as % of Total Product Tanker

Scrubber Fitted Fleet(2)

53%

39%

35%

LR2

LR1

MR

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

(1)

ECO vessel defined as built after 2011

13

(2)

Includes scrubbers installed and on order through 2021

Scrubber Fuel Savings

Scorpio Scrubber Fleet

Scrubber TCE Savings (1)

Annual Cash Flow Benefit (3)

(Vessels Installed with Scrubbers as of Q2-20)

($ per day)

($ millions)

60

$177

$3,345

$147

$2,787

42

$2,489

$118

x

=

12

MR

LR1

LR2

MR

LR1

LR2

$200

$250

$300

Vessel Type

Assumes MGO / HFSO Spread of $200 / MT

MGO - HSFO Spread ($ / MT)

Annual Cash Flow Benefit of ~$120 Million at a $200 MGO-HSFO Spread Driven By Modern Scrubber-Fitted Fleet

Annual Fuel Consumption based on actual vessel consumption in 2018. (MT/Year): MR (4,542 MT) / LR1 (5,087 MT) / LR2 (6,105 MT). See appendix for additional details.

(1)

Scrubber TCE savings calculated as illustrative annual fuel savings / 365 days. Based on an MGO-HSFO spread of $200/MT.

14

(2)

Annual Cash Flow Scrubber Savings = # of Vessels with scrubbers x fuel consumption (MT/year) x MGO-HSFO Spread ($/MT).

Market Update

Appendix 1

15

Murphy's Law: Refined Products End to 2019 and Start to 2020

Murphy's Law - everything that can go wrong has gone wrong this winter for refined products.

  • Saudi Oil Infrastructure Attacks
    • Reduction in Saudi product exports since the September 2019 attacks on the country's oil infrastructure
  • IMO 2020
    • Demand impact on refined product exports yet to be felt, but higher fuel prices have
    • Increased fuel costs for non scrubber fitted vessels given switch from less expensive HSFO to more expensive VLSFO
  • Above Average Winter Temperatures
    • Warmer weather has reduced seasonally strong winter distillate heating oil demand
  • Wuhan Coronavirus
    • There is still uncertainty about the depth and duration of the virus, but if not resolved quickly could have substantial implications on global economic activity

Saudi Refined Product Exports (kb/d)

2.0

FY-18

FY-19

1.7

1.8

1.6

1.5

1.1

1.0

1.0

0.8

0.5

0.0

Sep

Oct

Nov

HSFO & VLSFO Prices ($/MT)

$700

HSFO (Dec-19)

VLSFO (Jan-20)

$663

$591

$600

$537

$500

$357

$340

$400

$268

$300

$200

$100

$0

Houston

Rotterdam

Singapore

Despite These Headwinds: TC Rates & Asset Values Have Remained Strong

16

Spot Rate Earnings

LR2 Avg Earnings ($/Day): Dec 2013-2019

$60,000

$50,000

$40,000

$30,000

$20,000

$10,000

$0

Jun-14

Jun-15

Jun-16

Jun-17

Jun-18

Jun-19

Dec-13

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

MR Avg Earnings ($/Day): Dec 2013-2019

$30,000 $25,000 $20,000 $15,000 $10,000

$5,000 $0

Dec-13

Jun-14

Dec-14

Jun-15

Dec-15

Jun-16

Dec-16

Jun-17

Dec-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

Source: Estimates provided by Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020. Note: LR2 Avg Earnings: Ulsan-Singapore-MinaAl-Ahmadi-Rotterdam-Skikda-Chiba Clean Triangular Voyage Earnings.

17

One Year TC Rates Continue to Increase

  • One year time charter rates have increased significantly over the last two years and are now approaching 2015 levels

MR One Year TC Rates ($/Day)

MR

Eco MR

$25,000

$20,000

$15,000

$10,000

Jul-15

Jul-16

Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18

Apr-18Jul-18

Jul-19

Jan-15

Apr-15

Oct-15

Jan-16

Apr-16

Oct-16

Jan-17

Apr-17

Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

LR2 One Year TC Rates ($/Day)

$35,000

LR2

Eco LR2

LR2-Scrubber Fitted

Eco LR2-Scrubber Fitted

$30,000

$25,000

$20,000

$15,000

$10,000

Jul-15

Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18

Jul-19

Jan-15

Apr-15

Oct-15

Apr-17

Oct-17

Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Premiums for Eco & Scrubber Fitted Vessels Reflected in One Year TC Rates

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

18

Significant YoY Increase in Asset Values

  • Increasing spot market and time charter rates continue to drive asset values for vessels on the water
  • Resale vessel values have exceeded newbuilding values, reflecting positive future expectations for products market
  • In addition, uncertainty about future IMO regulations and propulsions systems has constrained some appetite for newbuildings

MR Asset Values

Millions $USD

$45

$40

$35

$30

$25

$20

Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18

Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20

MR-NB

MR-Resale

MR- 5 yr

LR2 Asset Values

Millions $USD

$60

$50

$40

$30

$20

Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18

Jul-18Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20

LR2-NB

LR2-Resale

LR2- 5 yr

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

19

Resale vessels defined as those which are less than one year old or are about to be delivered.

Long Term Fundamentals

Appendix 1

20

Short Term Tailwinds & Long Term Fundamentals

Short Term Tailwinds

  • Significant number of LR2's have switch from clean to dirty
    • There are currently more LR2's trading dirty than clean, tightening LR2 supply
  • IMO 2020 Demand Catalysts
    • Incremental MGO and distillate blending components expected as VLSFO storage accumulated in preparation of IMO 2020 is drawn down
    • Potential for improvement in gasoline inventories and refining margins if refiners divert VGO to make VLSFO
  • Saudi Refined Exports to Return After Maintenance
    • Saudi product exports to return to normal levels after refinery maintenance resolves damage from September infrastructure attacks
  • Refinery Maintenance
    • Significant distillate and gasoline inventories draws expected during refinery maintenance paving the way for the return of healthy refining margins

Long Term Fundamentals

Demand

  • Oil consumption expected to increase year over year
  • Growing regional imbalances of products driven by different crude slates, product yields/grades and refining capacity expected to continue
  • Refining capacity expansions continue to move closer to the well head and further away from the consumer

Supply

  • Limited newbuilding orders extending the duration of lowest orderbook as a % of fleet since 2000
  • Ageing MR fleet continues to tighten supply as number of vessels turning 15 years old exceeds newbuilding deliveries
  • Regulatory uncertainty around IMO 2030/2050 emission reductions and propulsions systems to act as a constraint on newbuilding activity until regulations become clear

21

Product Tanker Demand Drivers

Increased Volumes

(Seaborne

Exports)

  • Oil consumption growth
  • Refinery margins
  • Refinery throughput

Voyage Distance

(Ton Mile Demand)

  • Dislocation between refinery and consumer
  • Refining capacity expansions have moved closer to the well head and further away from the consumer

Trading Activity

  • Arbitrage opportunities from price volatility
  • Low inventory levels
  • Growing regional imbalances from crude slates, product grades and refining capacity

Product Tanker

Demand

Ton Mile Demand

CAGR of 3.8% Since

2000

22

Distillate & Ton Mile Demand Continue to Grow

  • Light & middle distillate demand has increased every year except 2008/2009
  • Ton miles, the quantity of cargo multiplied by the distance it travels, has increased at a CAGR of 3.8% since 2000

Incremental Light & Middle Distillate Demand (1)

70

68.7

1.3

65

0.8

1.6

0.7

1.6

0.7

0.7

60

2.2

(mb/d)

1.2

1.0

1.1

55

1.9

1.1

0.7

50.7

0.9

50

45

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

  1. BP Statistical Review
  2. Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

Seaborne Product Ton Miles (2)

3,500

3,000

2,500

Ton Miles)

2,000

(Billion

1,500

1,000

500

0

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019e

23

Regional Diesel & Gasoline Balances

North America

1.3

FSU

Europe

1.1

(1.1)

0.1

1.3

Asia

0.1

Latin America

(1.2)

(1.1)

Diesel surplus / (deficit) in mb/d

Gasoline surplus / (deficit) in mb/d

Middle East

Africa0.6

(1.1)(0.3)

(0.8)

0.9

(0.1)

Source: Energy Aspects, estimates are for FY-20

24

Saudi Arabia Refining Capacity

  • Since investing in new domestic refining capacity, Saudi Arabia has increased refined product exports 400% since 2013
  • The last of Saudi's 400 kb/d mega refinery series, Jazan, is expected to come online in Q3-2020

Saudi Domestic Refining Capacity

Operational

Refinery

Capacity (kb/d)

1967

Jiddah

77

1979

Yanbu

243

1981

Riyadh

126

1983

SAMREF - Yanbu

400

1986

SASREF - Jubail

305

1986

Ras Tanura

550

1990

Petro Rabigh

400

2014

YASREF - Yanbu

400

2014

SATORP - Jubail

400

Current Domestic Capacity

2,901

Q3-2020

Jazan

400

Total Domestic Capacity

3,301

mb/d

2.0

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

-

Saudi Arabia Refined Product Exports (1)

Diesel

Gasoline

Kerosene

Naphtha

1.6

0.2

0.2

1.1

1.2

0.2

0.9

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.7

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.8

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.6

0.6

0.1

0.4

  1. 0.2

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Source: IEA

25

1) JODI

Record Low Product Tanker Orderbook as a % of Fleet

  • Limited newbuilding order continue to extend the duration of limited fleet growth over the next three years
  • Current orderbook is at its lowest levels ever recorded, measuring 6.8% of existing fleet on water
    • Significantly below longer-term five and ten year averages of 13.9% and 17.0%, respectively

Product Tanker Newbuilding Orders

MR

LR1

LR2

450

433

400

78

350

67

300

Vessels)

255

250

62

of

200

185

179

188

(#

178

21

15

25

21

152

150

51

24

288

42

53

34

117

105

112

109

105

95

100

10

11

11

10

35

36

84

193

75

17

17

33

64

62

3

17

15

57

25

15

130

125

2

8

50

10

113

110

15

28

92

78

81

14

83

22

78

68

58

53

61

60

44

1

2

6

14

35

13

3

0

17

4

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

Lowest Orderbook as a % of Fleet

25.0%

Product Tanker 10K+ Orderbook % Fleet

5 Yr Avg

10 Yr Avg

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

6.8%

5.0%

26

What's Delivered May Never Die….So Far

  • Since 1996, there have been 1,597 MR's delivered and of these 1,573 MR vessels are still active today or 98.5%
  • Refined product demand growth and corresponding vessel supply did not accelerate until the early 2000's
  • Vessels are typically scrapped around the age of 25 years, which means MR tankers will start their natural phase out of older tonnage that has been minimal in previous years
  • In addition, scrapping could accelerate as older tonnage is less fuel efficient (higher fuel costs) and may not meet future regulatory requirements

MR Active Fleet vs Delivered Fleet

Active Today

Delivered in Given Year

160

140

120

Vessels)of(#

100

80

60

40

20

0

96 97 98 99 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Year of Build

MR Active Fleet vs Delivered Fleet

50%

48%

% Vessels Scrapped Based on Year of Build

VesselsScrapped)

40%

20%

(% of

30%

10%

10%

6%

4%

5%

0%

0% 0% 2% 0% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

96

97

98

99

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Year Of Build

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

27

What does this Mean? Age Makes a Difference

Product tankers have coated tanks, typically epoxy, making them easy to clean and preventing cargo contamination

As a product tanker becomes older, the quality of the epoxy coatings can deteriorate which increases the risk of cargo contamination

A primary concern of product tanker customers is cargo contamination, certain key customers will only employ product tankers 15 years and younger Prior to 2018, the number of vessels turning 15 years old had never exceeded newbuild deliveries for a given year

Over the next several years the number of vessels turning 15 start to exceed newbuild deliveries dramatically.

MR Active Fleet vs Delivered Fleet

NB Deliveries

Vessels Turning 15 Years Old

Net Fleet Growth Per Year

150

100

100

93

87

78

75

59

61

48

47

41

50

Vessles)

7

1

0

0

0

-15

-23

-28

-18

-16

of

-50

-35

(#

-57

-100

-87

-78

-79

-99

-104

-150

-132

-141

-200

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

28

Note: Supply slippage on scheduled newbuilding deliveries of 20% for 2020-2022

Demand Expected to Outpace Supply in 2020

  • The market could tighten significantly in 2020 as a result of slowing fleet growth, growing global refined product consumption and an expected increase in the demand for middle distillates from IMO 2020

Historically Low Orderbook & IMO 2020 Demand Catalyst to Provide Favorable Supply/Demand Balance

Product Tanker Net Fleet Growth

Seaborne Refined Products Trade

8.0%

7.0%

7.1%

6.0%

6.3%

5.7%

5.0%

5.0%

4.6%

4.2%

4.6%

4.4%

4.0%

3.9%

3.0%

2.6%

2.0%

1.8%

1.8%

1.2%

1.0%

1.1%

1.6%

0.0%

-1.0%

-0.9%

-2.0%

-1.9%

-3.0%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

Source: Clarksons Shipping Intelligence, February 2020

29

Note: Supply slippage on scheduled newbuilding deliveries of 20% for 2020/2021, Scrapping assumptions for 2020/2021 is 2.0 million dwt per year.

Appendix

Appendix 1

30

Product Tankers in the Oil Supply Chain

  • Crude Tankers provide the marine transportation of the crude oil to the refineries.
  • Product Tankers provide the marine transportation of the refined products to areas of demand.
  • Structural demand drivers in the product tanker industry:
    • US has emerged as a refined products powerhouse, becoming the worlds largest product exporter
    • Changes in refinery locations, expansion of refining capacity in Asia and Middle East as well as a reduction in OECD refining capacity (Europe & Australia).
    • Changes in consumption demand growth in Latin America, Africa, and non-China/Japan Asia and lack of corresponding growth in refining capacity
    • Balance of trade: needs of each particular region- gasoline/diesel trade between U.S./Europe is a prime example of this given significantly different diesel penetration rates for light vehicles
      • Europe imports surplus diesel from the United States, and exports surplus gasoline to the United States.

Exploration &

Crude Transportation

Refining

Products

Terminalling &

Production

Transportation

Distribution

Oil production includes drilling, extraction, and recovery of oil from underground.

Crude oil is transported to the refinery for processing by crude tankers, rail cars, and pipelines.

Refineries convert the crude oil into a wide range of consumable products.

Refined products are moved from the refinery to the end users via product tankers, railcars, pipelines and trucks.

Terminals are located closer to transportation hubs and are the final staging point for the refined fuel before the point of sale.

31

What is in a Barrel of Crude Oil?

Source: Valero & EIA, December 2019

32

Product & Crude Tankers

"Dirty"

Tankers

"Clean"

Crude

Products

VLCC

Suezmax

Aframax

Panamax

Handysize

LR2

LR1

Hmx/MR

Handysize

Vessel

(200,000 +

(120,000 -

(80,000 -

(60,000 -

(< 60,000

(80,000-

(60,000-

(25,000-

(<25,000

Size

DWT)

200,000 DWT)

120,000 DWT)

80,000 DWT)

DWT)

120,000 DWT)

80,000 DWT)

60,000 DWT)

DWT)

Cargo

2,000,000

1,000,000

500,000-

350,000-

<=350,000

615,000-

345,000-

200,000-

<=200,000

Size

bbls

bbls

800,000 bbls

500,000 bbls

bbls

800,000 bbls

615,000 bbls

345,000 bbls

bbls

Chemicals

Naphtha

Clean

Clean Condensate

Products

Jet Fuels

-

Kerosene

-

Gasoline

-

Vegoil

-

Gasoils

-

Diesels

Dirty

Cycle Oils

Products

Fuel Oils

Crude Oil

33

Product Tanker Specifications

IMO Classes I, II, & III

IMO Class I

Chemical

IMO Class I refers to the transportation of the most hazardous,

Tankers

very acidic, chemicals. The tanks can be stainless steel, epoxy or

marine-line coated.

IMO Class II

Chemical &

IMO Class II carries Veg & Palm Oils, Caustic Soda. These tanks

Product Tankers

tend to be coated with Epoxy or Stainless steel.

IMO Class III

Product Tankers

Typically carry refined either light, refined oil "clean" products or

"dirty" heavy crude or refined oils.

  • Product tankers have coated tanks, typically epoxy, making them easy to clean and preventing cargo contamination and hull corrosion.
  • IMO II & III tankers have at least 6 segregations and 12 tanks, i.e. 2 tanks can have a common line for discharge.
  • Oil majors and traders have strict requirements for the transportation of chemicals, FOSFA cargoes (vegetable oils and chemicals), and refined products.
  • Tanks must be completely cleaned before a new product is loaded to prevent contamination.

34

Design Features on Scorpio Product Tankers

35

Scrubber Fuel Savings

Consumption figures below assume that:

  • Scrubbers do not operate during any port activities
  • Each voyage has a load and discharge port in an ECA, i.e. scrubber does not operate in ECA waters

Annual ECO Vessel Fuel Consumption (MT/year) (1)

Sailing (Ballast & Laden)

Non ECA

Waiting/Idle

Non ECA

Less

Additional Consumption for Scrubber

Total Non ECA Consumption (MT)

MGO-HSFO Spread ($/MT)

Annual Scrubber Savings

Scrubber TCE Savings ($/day)

Every $100 change in fuel spread equates to TCE savings of ($/day)

MR

LR1

LR2

4,641

5,072

6,019

153

272

347

-252

-257

-261

4,542

5,087

6,105

$200

$200

$200

$908,400

$1,017,450

$1,220,940

$2,489

$2,788

$3,345

$1,244

$1,394

$1,673

(1) Based on average Scorpio ECO vessel consumption in 2018.

36

Scorpio at a Glance

Owned & Finance Lease Vessels

Name

Year

DWT

Type

Name

Year

DWT

Type

Name

Year

DWT

Type

STI Comandante

May-14

38,734

HM

STI Manhattan

Mar-15

49,990

MR

STI Elysees

Jul-14

109,999

LR2

STI Brixton

Jun-14

38,734

HM

STI Queens

Apr-15

49,990

MR

STI Madison

Aug-14

109,999

LR2

STI Pimlico

Jul-14

38,734

HM

STI Osceola

Apr-15

49,990

MR

STI Park

Sep-14

109,999

LR2

STI Hackney

Aug-14

38,734

HM

STI Notting Hill

May-15

49,687

MR

STI Orchard

Sep-14

109,999

LR2

STI Acton

Sep-14

38,734

HM

STI Seneca

Jun-15

49,990

MR

STI Sloane

Oct-14

109,999

LR2

STI Fulham

Sep-14

38,734

HM

STI Westminster

Jun-15

49,687

MR

STI Broadway

Nov-14

109,999

LR2

STI Camden

Sep-14

38,734

HM

STI Brooklyn

Jul-15

49,990

MR

STI Condotti

Nov-14

109,999

LR2

STI Battersea

Oct-14

38,734

HM

STI Black Hawk

Sep-15

49,990

MR

STI Rose

Jan-15

109,999

LR2

STI Wembley

Oct-14

38,734

HM

STI Galata

Mar-17

49,990

MR

STI Veneto

Jan-15

109,999

LR2

STI Finchley

Nov-14

38,734

HM

STI Bosphorus

Apr-17

49,990

MR

STI Alexis

Jan-15

109,999

LR2

STI Clapham

Nov-14

38,734

HM

STI Leblon

Jul-17

49,990

MR

STI Winnie

Mar-15

109,999

LR2

STI Poplar

Dec-14

38,734

HM

STI La Boca

Jul-17

49,990

MR

STI Oxford

Apr-15

109,999

LR2

STI Hammersmith

Jan-15

38,734

HM

STI San Telmo

Sep-17

49,990

MR

STI Lauren

Apr-15

109,999

LR2

STI Rotherhithe

Jan-15

38,734

HM

STI Donald C. Trauscht

Oct-17

50,000

MR

STI Connaught

May-15

109,999

LR2

STI Amber

Jul-12

49,990

MR

STI Esles II

Jan-18

50,000

MR

STI Spiga

Jun-15

109,999

LR2

STI Topaz

Aug-12

49,990

MR

STI Jardins

Jan-18

50,000

MR

STI Savile Row

Jun-15

109,999

LR2

STI Ruby

Sep-12

49,990

MR

Marlin Magic

Jan-19

47,500

MR

STI Kingsway

Aug-15

109,999

LR2

STI Garnet

Sep-12

49,990

MR

Marlin Majestic

Jan-19

47,500

MR

STI Lombard

Aug-15

109,999

LR2

STI Onyx

Sep-12

49,990

MR

Marlin Mystery

Feb-19

47,500

MR

STI Carnaby

Sep-15

109,999

LR2

STI Fontvieille

Jul-13

49,990

MR

Marlin Marvel

Mar-19

47,500

MR

STI Grace

Mar-16

109,999

LR2

STI Ville

Sep-13

49,990

MR

Marlin Magnetic

Mar-19

47,500

MR

STI Jermyn

Jun-16

109,999

LR2

STI Opera

Jan-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Millennia

May-19

47,500

MR

STI Selatar

Feb-17

109,999

LR2

STI Duchessa

Jan-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Master

Jun-19

47,500

MR

STI Rambla

Mar-17

109,999

LR2

STI Texas City

Mar-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Mythic

Jul-19

47,500

MR

STI Solidarity

Nov-15

109,999

LR2

STI Meraux

Apr-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Marshall

Jul-19

47,500

MR

STI Stability

Jan-16

109,999

LR2

STI San Antonio

May-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Modest

Aug-19

47,500

MR

STI Solace

Jan-16

109,999

LR2

STI Venere

Jun-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Maverick

Sep-19

47,500

MR

STI Symphony

Feb-16

109,999

LR2

STI Virtus

Jun-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Miracle

Jan-20

47,500

MR

STI Sanctity

Mar-16

109,999

LR2

STI Aqua

Jul-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Maestro

Jan-20

47,500

MR

STI Steadfast

May-16

109,999

LR2

STI Dama

Jul-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Mighty*

Mar-20

47,500

MR

STI Grace

May-16

113,000

LR2

STI Benicia

Sep-14

49,990

MR

Marlin Maximus*

Sep-20

47,500

MR

STI Gallantry

Jun-16

113,000

LR2

STI Regina

Sep-14

49,990

MR

STI Excel

Nov-15

74,000

LR1

STI Supreme

Aug-16

109,999

LR2

STI St Charles

Sep-14

49,990

MR

STI Excelsior

Jan-16

74,000

LR1

STI Guard

Aug-16

113,000

LR2

STI Mayfair

Oct-14

49,990

MR

STI Expedite

Jan-16

74,000

LR1

STI Guide

Oct-16

113,000

LR2

STI Yorkville

Oct-14

49,990

MR

STI Exceed

Feb-16

74,000

LR1

STI Goal

Nov-16

113,000

LR2

STI Memphis

Nov-14

49,995

MR

STI Experience

Mar-16

74,000

LR1

STI Guantlet

Jan-17

113,000

LR2

STI Milwaukee

Nov-14

49,990

MR

STI Express

May-16

74,000

LR1

STI Gladiator

Jan-17

113,000

LR2

STI Battery

Dec-14

49,990

MR

STI Executive

May-16

74,000

LR1

STI Gratitude

May-17

113,000

LR2

STI Soho

Dec-14

49,990

MR

STI Excellence

May-16

74,000

LR1

Marlin Lobelia

Jan-19

110,000

LR2

STI Tribeca

Jan-15

49,990

MR

STI Pride

Jul-16

74,000

LR1

Marlin Lotus

Jan-19

110,000

LR2

STI Gramercy

Jan-15

49,990

MR

STI Providence

Aug-16

74,000

LR1

Marlin Lily

Jan-19

110,000

LR2

STI Bronx

Feb-15

49,990

MR

STI Precision

Oct-16

74,000

LR1

Marlin Lavender

Feb-19

110,000

LR2

STI Pontiac

Mar-15

49,990

MR

STI Prestige

Nov-16

74,000

LR1

* Newbuilding

37

www.scorpiotankers.com

Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 22:12:09 UTC
