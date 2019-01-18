Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Scorpio Tankers Inc.    STNG   MHY7542C1066

SCORPIO TANKERS INC. (STNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scorpio Tankers : Amended Securities Registration (section 12(b))

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 05:54pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-A

Amendment No 1.

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Republic of the Marshall Islands

N/A

(State of Incorporation or Organization)

9, Boulevard Charles III

MC 98000 Monaco

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class to be so Registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share

(Zip Code)Name of Each Exchange on Which

Each Class is to be Registered The New York Stock Exchange

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective upon filing pursuant to General Instruction A.(c), please check the following box.

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective upon filing pursuant to General Instruction A.(d), please check the following box.

Securities Act registration statement file number to which this form relates: (if applicable) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None (Title of Class)

Explanatory Note

This Amendment No. 1 (this " Amendment ") to Form 8-A amends the information set forth in Item 1 of the Registration Statement on Form 8-A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " Commission ") on March 26, 2010 (the " Form 8-A ") by Scorpio Tankers Inc. (the " Company ").

No new securities are being registered pursuant to this Amendment, which is being filed solely to update the description of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the " Common Stock "), included in the Form 8-A to reflect a reverse stock split of the Company's Common Stock at a ratio of one-for-ten and the related reduction in the Company's authorized Common Stock.

Item 1.

Description of Registrants Securities to be Registered.

A reverse stock split (the " Reverse Stock Split ") of the Company's Common Stock became effective on January 18, 2019 (the " Effective Date "). Pursuant to the Reverse Stock Split, every ten shares of Common Stock issued on the Effective Date was combined into one share of Common Stock, without any change to the par value per share, and the number of authorized shares of Common Stock was reduced from 750,000,000 to 150,000,000. After the Reverse Stock Split, the Company's Common Stock will have the same proportional voting rights and will be identical in all other respects to the Common Stock prior to the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split. The number of authorized preferred shares will remain unchanged at 25,000,000.

The foregoing summary of the Reverse Stock Split is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Articles of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Company, as amended, which was filed with the Commission on January 18, 2019 as Exhibit 3.3 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.

Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed as part of this registration statement:

No.

Exhibit

3.1

Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Company (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Amended

Registration Statement on Form F-1/A (Amendment No. 1) (File No. 333-164940), filed with the Commission on March 10, 2010)

3.2

Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 1.2 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F,

filed with the Commission on June 29, 2010)

3.3

Articles of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Company (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 1.3

to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Commission on March 31, 2015)

3.4

Articles of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Company, as amended (incorporated herein by reference to

Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, filed with the Commission on June 1, 2018)

3.5

Articles of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Company, as amended (incorporated herein by reference to

Exhibit 3.3 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, filed with the Commission on January 18, 2019)

4.1

Form of Common Share Certificate of the Company (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private

Issuer on Form 6-K, filed with the Commission on January 18, 2019)

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.

Dated: January 18, 2019

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

By:

/s/ Brian Lee

Name:

Brian Lee

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 22:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
05:54pSCORPIO TANKERS : Amended Securities Registration (section 12(b))
PU
01/16SCORPIO TANKERS : Presentation January 2019
PU
01/16SCORPIO TANKERS : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
01/15Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split to be Effective January 18..
GL
01/10Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Update on the Securities Buyback Program
GL
2018SCORPIO TANKERS : Investor & Analyst Day Presentation
PU
2018Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Updates on the Fourth Quarter of 2018 TCE Rate..
GL
2018SCORPIO TANKERS : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018SCORPIO TANKERS : Pacific Green Executes Agreements Totalling an Estimated $79.6..
AQ
2018SCORPIO TANKERS : Announces Agreement to Purchase Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems f..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 572 M
EBIT 2018 0,02 M
Net income 2018 -190 M
Debt 2018 2 274 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,75x
EV / Sales 2019 4,72x
Capitalization 1 012 M
Chart SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,19 $
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Non-Independent Director
Cameron K. Mackey Non-Independent Director & Chief Operating Officer
Brian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Albertini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.12.50%1 012
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP5.63%631
DHT HOLDINGS INC11.22%626
HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP12.18%572
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC6.65%524
EXMAR3.34%419
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.