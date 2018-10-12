Scorpio Tankers : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of October 2018

Commission File Number: 001-34677

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

9, Boulevard Charles III, Monaco 98000

(Address of principal executive office)

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On October 12, 2018, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (the "Company") closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 162,162,163 shares of its common stock, $0.01 per share (the "Shares").

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 1.1 is a copy of the Underwriting Agreement, dated October 9, 2018, among the Company and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, as representative of the several underwriters named therein.

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 5.1 is the opinion of Seward & Kissel LLP relating to the legality and validity of the Shares.

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release issued by the Company on October 9, 2018, announcing the launch of the Offering.

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.2 is a copy of the press release issued by the Company on October 9, 2018, announcing the pricing of the Offering.

Attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.3 is a copy of the registration rights agreement signed by and among the Company, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Scorpio Services Holding Limited in connection with the Offering.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-210284) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with an effective date of March 18, 2016.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(registrant)

Dated: October 12, 2018

By: /s/ Brian Lee

Brian Lee

Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 1.1

EXECUTION VERSION

162,162,163 Shares

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

Common Stock

($0.01 par value per share)

UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

October 9, 2018

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

One Bryant Park

New York, New York 10036

BTIG, LLC

825 Third Avenue New York, NY 10022 c/o

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

One Bryant Park

New York, New York 10036

As Representatives for the Underwriters named in Schedule II hereto

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Scorpio Tankers Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (the " Company "), proposes to issue and sell to the several underwriters named in Schedule II hereto (the " Underwriters "), for whom Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and BTIG, LLC are acting as representatives (the " Representatives "), 162,162,163 shares (the " Firm Shares ") of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the " Common Stock ") in a public offering (the " Offering "). The Company also proposes to issue and sell to the several Underwriters not more than an additional 24,324,324 shares of its Common Stock (the " Additional Shares "), if and to the extent that you, as the Representatives, shall have determined to exercise, on behalf of the Underwriters, the right to purchase such Additional Shares pursuant to the option granted to the Underwriters in Section 2 hereof. The Firm Shares and the Additional Shares are hereinafter collectively referred to as the " Shares ."

The Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " Commission ") an automatically effective registration statement, including a prospectus, (File No. 333-210284) on Form F-3, including a prospectus relating to the securities (the " Shelf Securities "), including the Shares, to be issued from time to time by the Company. The registration statement as amended to the date of this agreement (the " Agreement "), including the information (if any) deemed to be part of the registration statement at the time of effectiveness pursuant to Rule 430A or Rule 430B under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), is hereinafter referred to as the " Registration Statement ," and the related prospectus