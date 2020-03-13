ScotGems : Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

The Tam O’Shanter Trust

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Angus Tulloch is the Chairman of The Tam O’Shanter Trust and holds the position of Director of ScotGems plc

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

ScotGems plc

b) LEI

549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB00BYT25542

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.61 250,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 250,000

- Price £152,500

e) Date of the transaction



13.03.20