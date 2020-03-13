Log in
ScotGems : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/13/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 The Tam O’Shanter Trust
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Angus Tulloch is the Chairman of The Tam O’Shanter Trust and holds the position of Director of ScotGems plc
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 ScotGems plc
b) LEI
 		 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB00BYT25542
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.61 250,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 250,000
- Price £152,500
e) Date of the transaction
 
13.03.20
f) Place of the transaction
 		 XLON

