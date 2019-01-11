Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scotgems PLC    SGEM   GB00BYT25542

SCOTGEMS PLC (SGEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 11:35:19 am
94 GBp   +0.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ScotGems : s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 11:27am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ScotGems PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Brewin Dolphin Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10 January 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/01/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.0061% N/A 5.0061% 53,533,770
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 N/A N/A N/A

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD GBP 0.01

GB00BYT25542		 N/A 53,533,770 N/A 5.0061%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 53,533,770 5.0061%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2




 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited  A/c NOM 1.7133% N/A 1.7133%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c ISA 1.1364% N/A 1.1364%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited  A/c GROSS 1.9752% N/A 1.9752%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c CHARITY 0.0187% N/A 0.0187%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) A/c JPAL 0.1625% N/A 0.1625%
GRAND TOTAL 5.0061%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Figures based on shares in issue of 53,533,770

The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.  
 

   

Place of completion Newcastle upon Tyne
Date of completion 11 January 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTGEMS PLC
11:27aSCOTGEMS : s) in Company
PR
2018SCOTGEMS : Half-year Report
PR
2018SCOTGEMS : Statement re Cancellation of Share Premium Account
PR
2018SCOTGEMS : Result of AGM
PR
2018SCOTGEMS : Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
PR
2018SCOTGEMS : Annual Financial Report
PR
2018SCOTGEMS : Final Results
PR
2018SCOTGEMS : s) in Company
PR
2017SCOTGEMS : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.