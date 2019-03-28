Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish and Southern Energy    SSE   GB0007908733

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY

(SSE)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

SSE Backs Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted Earnings Guidance

03/28/2019 | 03:36am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) said Thursday that adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2019 will be in line with previous guidance, and that it continues to evaluate options for its energy-services unit.

The FTSE 100-listed energy company previously guided for adjusted EPS--excluding its held for sale energy-services unit--to be in the range of 64 pence to 69 pence for the year to the end of March.

The company confirmed that it intends to declare a full-year dividend of 97.5 pence a share for fiscal 2019. For the next fiscal year, SSE expects to set its dividend at 80 pence a share.

The company said adjusted operating profit for its networks segment will increase by a mid-single digit percentage and fall significantly at its wholesale segment. The company will post broadly flat adjusted operating profit for its business energy, Airtricity and enterprise segments.

In February, SSE said it was considering options for its SSE Energy Services business after plans for a merger with Npower Ltd.--the U.K. retail business of Innogy SE--were scrapped. The company now expects to provide an assessment of its preferred option by the end of May.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INNOGY SE 0.22% 41.23 Delayed Quote.1.23%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -0.16% 1220 Delayed Quote.12.81%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 31 678 M
EBIT 2019 1 104 M
Net income 2019 835 M
Debt 2019 9 809 M
Yield 2019 7,99%
P/E ratio 2019 17,58
P/E ratio 2020 13,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 12 677 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY12.81%16 724
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.56%93 243
DUKE ENERGY CORP6.06%66 601
ENEL13.05%65 285
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.53%61 458
IBERDROLA12.34%57 027
