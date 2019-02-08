Log in
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
SSE Lowers FY19 Adjusted EPS Forecast, Mulls Energy Services Unit Options

02/08/2019 | 02:41am EST

By Oliver Griffin

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) sees adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2019 lower than previously expected and is considering options for its SSE Energy Services business after plans for a merger with Npower Ltd. were scrapped.

The U.K. energy company said it now expects adjusted EPS for fiscal 2019 in a range of 64 pence-69 pence ($0.83-$0.89), down from earlier estimates of 70 pence-75 pence.

The fall in earnings outlook is because SSE is unlikely to receive or be able to recognize income from the U.K.'s Capacity Market scheme after a judgment by the Court of Justice of the European Union withdrew its approval for the mechanism.

SSE said it is considering a number of options for its SSE Energy Services businesses after plans to merge the unit with Npower, the U.K. retail business of Innogy SE, were scrapped in December.

SSE said it believes the unit will best succeed outside of the group. To that end, SSE said it is considering a standalone demerger and listing of the business, a sale of the unit, or an alternative transaction.

If none of the options is viable, SSE said it might retain its energy services business as a separate, ring-fenced business within the group that would be expected to be cashflow positive.

For the full year, SSE said it still expects that its capital and investment expenditure to total around GBP1.7 billion. The company backed its intention to declare a full-year dividend of 97.5 pence a share.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE -0.56% 40.78 Delayed Quote.0.12%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -0.93% 1173.5 Delayed Quote.8.51%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 30 150 M
EBIT 2019 1 166 M
Net income 2019 776 M
Debt 2019 9 886 M
Yield 2019 8,31%
P/E ratio 2019 16,29
P/E ratio 2020 12,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 12 046 M
