Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish and Southern Energy    SSE   GB0007908733

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SSE, Npower name Martin Read as chairman designate for UK retail tie-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs outside an npower building in Solihull

(Reuters) - Energy suppliers SSE Plc and Innogy SE said on Friday Martin Read would take over as chairman of the new company resulting from the merger of their UK retail units.

Read is a former chairman of Laird Plc and will begin his role after the merger of SSE's retail power unit and German-listed Innogy's Npower.

The appointment comes a month after the two energy utilities received provisional approval for the deal from Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.

Britain's energy market, which is dominated by the so-called Big Six players, has come under severe regulatory scrutiny and recently Theresa May's government put a price cap on what she had earlier termed "rip-off" energy prices.

The SSE-Npower deal will reduce the Big Six to five and create UK's second-largest retail power provider, with a 23 percent market share - only behind Centrica British Gas.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA -0.14% 144.15 Delayed Quote.5.17%
INNOGY SE 0.03% 38.01 Delayed Quote.16.30%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -1.34% 1105 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
10:42aSSE, Npower name Martin Read as chairman designate for UK retail tie-up
RE
10:32aSSE, Innogy Pick Martin Read as Chairman-Designate of New Business
DJ
10:08aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Appointment of Retail Chairman Designate
PU
09/13SCOTLAND SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERG : Trading Statement
AQ
09/13SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement (12 Sep 2018)
AQ
09/12Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
RE
09/12SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Expects 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit to..
DJ
09/12SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
PU
09/07SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Comments on Default Tariff Cap Statutory Cons..
AQ
09/06UK regulator caps energy prices to save households about a billion pounds a y..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/2750 Top-Yield Utilities Stocks For June 
05/29SSE Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/25SSE Plc (SSEZY) CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
05/25SSE Plc ADR reports FY results 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33 823 M
EBIT 2019 1 514 M
Net income 2019 1 074 M
Debt 2019 9 314 M
Yield 2019 8,72%
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
P/E ratio 2020 11,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 11 370 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY-15.15%14 911
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.33%57 622
DOMINION ENERGY-10.95%46 790
IBERDROLA-3.31%46 564
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.26%44 744
EXELON CORPORATION12.76%42 616
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.