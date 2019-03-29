SSE Refinances GBP1.3 Billion Credit Line, to Be Measured on ESG Factors

By Adam Clark

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) said Friday that it has refinanced its 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) credit line with its existing lenders.

The FTSE 100 energy supplier said the refinancing extends the maturity date to March 2024 from July 2022, with an option for a two-year extension.

SSE also said the credit line includes potential adjustments to the interest rate and fees paid depending on its performance against environmental, social and governance factors, as measured by an independent research agency.

