Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish and Southern Energy    SSE   GB0007908733

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY

(SSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SSE Refinances GBP1.3 Billion Credit Line, to Be Measured on ESG Factors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

By Adam Clark

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) said Friday that it has refinanced its 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) credit line with its existing lenders.

The FTSE 100 energy supplier said the refinancing extends the maturity date to March 2024 from July 2022, with an option for a two-year extension.

SSE also said the credit line includes potential adjustments to the interest rate and fees paid depending on its performance against environmental, social and governance factors, as measured by an independent research agency.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -1.33% 1187 Delayed Quote.11.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
01:14pSSE Refinances GBP1.3 Billion Credit Line, to Be Measured on ESG Factors
DJ
12:57pSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Revolving Credit Facility
PU
10:22aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE plc - Notification of Closed Period
AQ
03/28SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Non-Discretionary Share Buyback Programme
PU
03/28SSE Backs Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted Earnings Guidance
DJ
03/28SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Notification of Closed Period
PU
03/19SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE to close one unit at 2 GW Fiddler's Ferry coa..
RE
03/19SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Calls on Ofgem to Reconsider Decision over We..
DJ
03/19SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Ofgem Likely to Approve SSE's Shetland Plan, Reje..
DJ
03/19SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Ofgem consults on Shetland and Western Isles link..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 31 678 M
EBIT 2019 1 085 M
Net income 2019 788 M
Debt 2019 9 766 M
Yield 2019 8,10%
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
P/E ratio 2020 12,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 12 500 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY11.23%16 348
NEXTERA ENERGY INC10.41%91 770
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.57%65 037
ENEL12.73%64 931
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.89%60 490
IBERDROLA11.91%57 522
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About