SSE to Sell Stake in Stronelairg and Dunmaglass Wind Farms for GBP635 Million

By Oliver Griffin



SSE PLC (SSE.LN) said on Friday that it plans to sell its 49.9% stake in its Stronelairg and Dunmaglass wind farms in Scotland to Greencoat UK Wind for a total of 635 million pounds ($833.2 million).

The company said it will continue to operate both assets and that future development rights will be in line with equity share.

SSE said the transaction is expected to complete by the end of March. With the completion of the Beatrice wind farm--located offshore Scotland--expected this spring, SSE said its renewable-energy capacity will be around 4 gigawatts.

The company said it intends to use up to GBP200 million of the proceeds to fund a share buyback, depending on shareholder approval. Remaining proceeds will be used to cut net debt, the company said.

