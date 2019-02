"We regret having to raise prices but with wholesale costs having steadily increased, as shown by Ofgem's calculations, we need to pass these on in our prices," Tony Keeling, chief operating officer and co-head of retail said in a statement.

A standard dual fuel bill for gas and electricity will rise by £117 a year for average consumption, to £1,254 a year, SSE said.

