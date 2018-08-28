Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish and Southern Energy    SSE   GB0007908733

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/28 05:35:08 pm
1261.5 GBp   +0.88%
05:37pSCOTTISH AND SO : Green Bond
PU
10:41aSCOTTISH AND SO : Equinor to decide on Dogger Bank offshore wind pro..
RE
08/23SCOTTISH AND SO : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scottish and Southern Energy : Green Bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

SSE PLC

NEW 9 YEAR GREEN BOND

Following on from an inaugural Green Bond in 2017, SSE plc ('SSE') has successfully issued its second Green Bond, a nine year €650m euro bond maturing September 2025 with a coupon of 1.375 per cent. Today's issuance affirms SSE as the largest issuer of green bonds from the UK corporate sector and is additionally the only UK corporate to offer up multiple benchmark sized tranches in the Euro market. Proceeds will be swapped to Sterling and the all-in funding cost is expected to be around 2.6 per cent.

This issuance will help SSE to take a leading role in supporting the transition towards a low carbon future, through its plans to continue to invest in renewable energy, and reaffirm its position as a leader in renewable sources of energy.

Gregor Alexander, Finance Director of SSE, said: 'In line with our innovative approach to financing investment and as a major investor in the UK and Ireland's renewable energy infrastructure, we are pleased that this second Green Bond continues to show SSE's focus on sustainability and responsibility principles. This funding is consistent with our commitment to maintain a strong balance sheet and strong market rating, and has been secured at very attractive pricing.'

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
05:37pSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Green Bond
PU
10:41aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Equinor to decide on Dogger Bank offshore wind pr..
RE
08/23SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
08/16UK energy regulator to publish indication of price cap level in Sept
RE
08/10Why UK energy firms are upping prices while government fights to keep them do..
RE
08/08Centrica's British Gas to raise energy prices for second time this year
RE
08/02SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Plc Scrip Dividend Scheme
PU
07/28SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Designate Appointments Made to Executive Committe..
AQ
07/26SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
07/20SCOTLAND SSE : Result of General Meeting
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/2750 Top-Yield Utilities Stocks For June 
05/29SSE Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/25SSE Plc (SSEZY) CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
05/25SSE Plc ADR reports FY results 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33 741 M
EBIT 2019 1 714 M
Net income 2019 1 168 M
Debt 2019 9 224 M
Yield 2019 7,81%
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 12 695 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY-5.27%16 340
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.21%57 993
IBERDROLA0.56%48 508
DOMINION ENERGY-12.32%46 836
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.36%45 667
EXELON CORPORATION11.72%42 529
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.