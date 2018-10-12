Scottish and Southern Energy : Publication of Final Terms

SSE plc

12 October 2018

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 12 October

20 18 in respect of an issue by SSE plc of EUR 200,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due October 2020 (the ' Notes ').

The Notes are issued under the €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by SSE plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc and Southern Electric Power Distribution plc.

The Final Terms in respect of the Notes must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 23 August 2018, including all documents incorporated by reference and a supplement thereto dated 10 October 2018 (together, the 'Prospectus') which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC), as amended. Full information on SSE plc, and in respect of the offer of the Notes, is only available on the basis of the combination of the Prospectus and the Final Terms in respect of the Notes.

To view the Final Terms in respect of the Notes, please paste the URL below into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9495D_1-2018-10-12.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms in respect of the Notes will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms in respect of the Notes (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms in respect of the Notes and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms in respect of the Notes and the Prospectus you must ascertain whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Prospectus and the Final Terms in respect of the Notes do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the 'Securities Act') or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold to U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.