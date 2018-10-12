Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish and Southern Energy    SSE   GB0007908733

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/12 05:30:00 pm
1118.5 GBp   -0.49%
05:23pSCOTTISH AND SO : Publication of Final Terms
PU
10/11SCOTTISH AND SO : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
10/10SSE, Npower win regulatory nod for energy retail tie-up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scottish and Southern Energy : Publication of Final Terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 05:23pm CEST

SSE plc

12 October 2018

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 12 October2018 in respect of an issue by SSE plc of EUR 200,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due October 2020 (the 'Notes').

The Notes are issued under the €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by SSE plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc and Southern Electric Power Distribution plc.

The Final Terms in respect of the Notes must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 23 August 2018, including all documents incorporated by reference and a supplement thereto dated 10 October 2018 (together, the 'Prospectus') which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC), as amended. Full information on SSE plc, and in respect of the offer of the Notes, is only available on the basis of the combination of the Prospectus and the Final Terms in respect of the Notes.

To view the Final Terms in respect of the Notes, please paste the URL below into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9495D_1-2018-10-12.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms in respect of the Notes will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms in respect of the Notes (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms in respect of the Notes and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms in respect of the Notes and the Prospectus you must ascertain whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Prospectus and the Final Terms in respect of the Notes do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the 'Securities Act') or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold to U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 15:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
05:23pSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Publication of Final Terms
PU
10/11SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
10/10SSE, Npower win regulatory nod for energy retail tie-up
RE
10/10SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE/Npower merger receives final clearance after ..
AQ
10/10CMA Clears Merger Between SSE and Npower to Proceed
DJ
10/10SSE PLC STATEMENT RE : CMA Final Report
DJ
10/10STATEMENT RE : CMA Final Report
PU
09/27UK energy regulator takes action over energy supplier complaints
RE
09/27UK's Ofgem Says Intervening to Improve How Energy Suppliers Handle Complaints
DJ
09/27SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Ofgem takes compliance action over complaints
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/07International Dividend Stocks On Discount - September 2018 
09/25SSE acquires 50% stake in Seagreen Wind Energy 
06/2750 Top-Yield Utilities Stocks For June 
05/29SSE Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/25SSE Plc (SSEZY) CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33 782 M
EBIT 2019 1 264 M
Net income 2019 1 041 M
Debt 2019 9 448 M
Yield 2019 8,69%
P/E ratio 2019 13,19
P/E ratio 2020 11,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 11 538 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY-14.85%15 265
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.91%56 974
DOMINION ENERGY-11.45%46 927
IBERDROLA-3.81%46 098
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.63%44 155
EXELON CORPORATION8.42%41 273
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.