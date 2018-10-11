Log in
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
Scottish and Southern Energy : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

10/11/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

SSE plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission Limited, Southern Electric Power Distribution plc - Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following prospectus supplement has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Prospectus supplement relating to the SSE plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc and Southern Electric Power Distribution plc €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7587D_1-2018-10-11.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For further information, please contact

George Duncan

Group Treasury

SSE plc

Inveralmond House

200 Dunkeld Road

Perth

Scotland PH1 3AQ

Tel: 01738 455 121

Fax: 01738 455 282

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus (as supplemented by the supplement) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:32:08 UTC
