Scottish and Southern Energy : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

SSE plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission Limited, Southern Electric Power Distribution plc - Publication of Prospectus Supplement
The following prospectus supplement has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:
Prospectus supplement relating to the SSE plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution plc, Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc and Southern Electric Power Distribution plc €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7587D_1-2018-10-11.pdf
A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.
For further information, please contact
George Duncan
Group Treasury
SSE plc
Inveralmond House
200 Dunkeld Road
Perth
Scotland PH1 3AQ
Tel: 01738 455 121
Fax: 01738 455 282
DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES
Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus (as supplemented by the supplement) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.
Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.
Disclaimer
SSE plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:32:08 UTC