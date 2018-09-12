Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish and Southern Energy    SSE   GB0007908733

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/12 09:15:06 am
1164.25 GBp   -6.90%
08:42aSCOTTISH AND SO : SSE says profit to halve in "regrettable" H1
RE
08:38aSCOTTISH AND SO : SSE Expects 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit to ..
DJ
08:18aSCOTTISH AND SO : Trading Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scottish and Southern Energy : SSE Expects 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit to Fall by Half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:38am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) said Wednesday that it expects adjusted operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2019 to fall by half compared with the year earlier period, citing the impact of high gas prices and warm weather.

The energy company, which is based in Scotland, said its adjusted operating profit in the first five months of the financial year, to Aug. 31, was down by around 190 million pounds ($247.4 million) compared with previous estimates.

The company said that due to the price cap put forward by U.K. energy regulator Ofgem--which is expected to be put in place by the end of 2018--it forecasts that the adjusted operating profit for its energy services business will be significantly less than expected at the start of fiscal 2019.

SSE said it expects to still recommend a full-year dividend of 97.5 pence a share for the financial year. It also expects to stick to the five-year dividend plan that it set out in May.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -0.79% 1250.5 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
08:42aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE says profit to halve in "regrettable" H1
RE
08:38aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Expects 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit to..
DJ
08:18aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
PU
09/07SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Comments on Default Tariff Cap Statutory Cons..
AQ
09/06UK regulator caps energy prices to save households about a billion pounds a y..
RE
09/06SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE comments on the Default Tariff Cap Statutory ..
AQ
09/06UK regulator sees lower profit for utilities after price caps
RE
08/31SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Comments on Competition and Markets Authority..
AQ
08/30SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE comments on CMA milestone
AQ
08/30SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE/Npower merger provisionally cleared after in-..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/2750 Top-Yield Utilities Stocks For June 
05/29SSE Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/25SSE Plc (SSEZY) CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
05/25SSE Plc ADR reports FY results 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33 741 M
EBIT 2019 1 714 M
Net income 2019 1 168 M
Debt 2019 9 224 M
Yield 2019 7,81%
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 12 695 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY-5.27%16 507
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.25%58 634
DOMINION ENERGY-11.67%47 254
IBERDROLA-2.14%46 841
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.15%44 987
EXELON CORPORATION12.15%43 099
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.