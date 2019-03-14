Scottish and Southern Energy : SSE Takes on Customers From Failed Supplier Brilliant Energy

By Adam Clark

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) will take on around 17,000 customers from failed supplier Brilliant Energy, the U.K. energy regulator Ofgem said Thursday.

Brilliant Energy ceased to trade on Monday, becoming the third supplier to cease trading in 2019. The customers passed on to SSE include those supplied under a "white label" arrangement with Northumbria Energy.

"As an established supplier, we're pleased to be able to meet the long-term energy needs of customers affected by the closure of Brilliant Energy. We would like to reassure any customers concerned about their energy supply that there will be no interruptions to their service," SSE Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Forbes said.

Almost a dozen small U.K. suppliers have now collapsed in the last 12 months, hit by rising wholesale energy prices. Efforts to smooth the path for new entrants led to almost 70 suppliers participating in the market but increasing numbers of failures have also led to calls for stricter licensing from consumer charity Citizens Advice.

