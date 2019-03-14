Log in
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY

(SSE)
My previous session
Scottish and Southern Energy : SSE Takes on Customers From Failed Supplier Brilliant Energy

03/14/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

By Adam Clark

SSE PLC (SSE.LN) will take on around 17,000 customers from failed supplier Brilliant Energy, the U.K. energy regulator Ofgem said Thursday.

Brilliant Energy ceased to trade on Monday, becoming the third supplier to cease trading in 2019. The customers passed on to SSE include those supplied under a "white label" arrangement with Northumbria Energy.

"As an established supplier, we're pleased to be able to meet the long-term energy needs of customers affected by the closure of Brilliant Energy. We would like to reassure any customers concerned about their energy supply that there will be no interruptions to their service," SSE Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Forbes said.

Almost a dozen small U.K. suppliers have now collapsed in the last 12 months, hit by rising wholesale energy prices. Efforts to smooth the path for new entrants led to almost 70 suppliers participating in the market but increasing numbers of failures have also led to calls for stricter licensing from consumer charity Citizens Advice.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 0.04% 1201 Delayed Quote.11.00%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 32 315 M
EBIT 2019 1 120 M
Net income 2019 758 M
Debt 2019 9 856 M
Yield 2019 8,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,18
P/E ratio 2020 12,87
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 12 324 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY11.00%16 353
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.94%65 838
ENEL8.76%63 125
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.77%60 988
IBERDROLA8.12%55 998
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.78%53 518
