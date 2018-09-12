Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scottish and Southern Energy    SSE   GB0007908733

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/12 09:14:39 am
1163 GBp   -7.00%
08:42aSCOTTISH AND SO : SSE says profit to halve in "regrettable" H1
RE
08:38aSCOTTISH AND SO : SSE Expects 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit to ..
DJ
08:18aSCOTTISH AND SO : Trading Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scottish and Southern Energy : SSE says profit to halve in "regrettable" H1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:42am CEST
An SSE vehicle is parked outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

(Reuters) - British energy provider SSE Plc warned on Wednesday profit for the first six months of the year would halve compared to the same period a year ago due to the impact of dry, still and warm weather and persistently high gas prices.

SSE also said the price cap on default energy bills proposed by Britain's energy regulator last week would result in "significantly" lower full-year profit at its energy services division than what it expected at the start of the year.

SSE said the weather and gas price effects had knocked around 80 million pounds off first-quarter profit and 190 million pounds in the first five months of the year.

"Lower than expected output of renewable energy and higher than expected gas prices mean that SSE's financial performance in the first five months has been disappointing and regrettable," Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said.

SSE said weather conditions and high gas prices would "potentially" have an impact on its full-year results.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
08:42aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE says profit to halve in "regrettable" H1
RE
08:38aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Expects 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit to..
DJ
08:18aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
PU
09/07SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Comments on Default Tariff Cap Statutory Cons..
AQ
09/06UK regulator caps energy prices to save households about a billion pounds a y..
RE
09/06SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE comments on the Default Tariff Cap Statutory ..
AQ
09/06UK regulator sees lower profit for utilities after price caps
RE
08/31SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE Comments on Competition and Markets Authority..
AQ
08/30SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE comments on CMA milestone
AQ
08/30SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE/Npower merger provisionally cleared after in-..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/2750 Top-Yield Utilities Stocks For June 
05/29SSE Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/25SSE Plc (SSEZY) CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
05/25SSE Plc ADR reports FY results 
04/07DIVIDEND DOGS WITH MORE BITE : How To Hunt For High Yield Large-Cap Shares 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33 741 M
EBIT 2019 1 714 M
Net income 2019 1 168 M
Debt 2019 9 224 M
Yield 2019 7,81%
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 12 695 M
Chart SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Scottish and Southern Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY-5.27%16 507
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.25%58 634
DOMINION ENERGY-11.67%47 254
IBERDROLA-2.14%46 841
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.15%44 987
EXELON CORPORATION12.15%43 099
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.