SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)

SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY (SSE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/28 05:35:08 pm
1261.5 GBp   +0.88%
06:52pSCOTTISH AND SO : Scrip Alternative
PU
05:37pSCOTTISH AND SO : Green Bond
PU
10:41aSCOTTISH AND SO : Equinor to decide on Dogger Bank offshore wind pro..
RE
Scottish and Southern Energy : Scrip Alternative

08/28/2018 | 06:52pm CEST

SSE PLC

FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

SCRIP ALTERNATIVE

SSE plc was notified today that a total of 27,039 shareholders have elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2018 of 66.3 pence per ordinary share in respect of 213,890,054 ordinary shares in the form of Scrip dividend. This will result in a reduction in final dividend cash funding of £141,809,106.

A total of 11,316,873 new ordinary shares, fully paid, will be issued on 21 September 2018, representing an increase of 1.11% on the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) on the dividend record date of 27 July 2018. The relevant Scrip Reference Share Price was 1,253 pence per ordinary share.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 16:51:01 UTC
